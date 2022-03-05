Marie Kondo famously says that what we wear in the house impacts our self-image, and I’d have to agree with her. It’s admittedly easy to throw on the same old sweatsuit night after night, and while there’s nothing wrong with what’s tried-and-true, there’s something to be said for changing it up. Enter: these sexy pajamas and pajama sets for women. Now, “sexy” can mean a million different things. My idea of sexy pajamas might be entirely different from your idea of sexy pajamas. That’s why I’ve included a wide range of options on this list, from vampy to romantic to gosh-darn cute.

When shopping for sexy pajamas, consider what materials and cuts make you feel sexiest. Luscious silk pajamas, budget-friendly satin, and buttery-soft modal are classic options, while lace and mesh add a daring touch. A sky-high slit or plunging V-neck might thrill you; or maybe it’s the elegant way a particular fabric drapes. A slouchy satin nightshirt will elevate your bedtime routine, while a knit romper will have you feeling low-key sexy around the clock. And you can never go wrong with a classic menswear-inspired button-down set — it’s effortlessly cool and sexy, yet conservative enough to wear in front of your kids or in-laws should it come to that.

Whether you’re feeling low-key or ultra-glam, there’s something for everyone on this list. Scroll on to shop 22 sexy pajamas and pajama sets for women, all available on Amazon.

1 This Dramatic Racerback Chemise With Sheer Lace Panels BLMFAION Sexy Satin Lace Trim Chemise Amazon $20 See On Amazon Comfortable, easy to throw on, and oh-so-sexy — what’s not to love about this silky-smooth, mini-length satin chemise? It features sheer diamond-shaped panels made from stretchy, soft black lace, which match the scalloped black lace that trims the neckline and hem. Adjustable spaghetti straps finish in a criss-cross racerback style that stays put no matter what. Take your pick from 19 colors and patterns, including leopard print, plaid, and several tie-dye prints. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

2 This Chic Satin PJ Set That Comes With A Matching Robe Escalier Silk Satin 3-Piece PJ Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon This luxurious three-piece satin pajama set includes a plunging cami with lace trim and sweet bow detail, flowy elastic-waisted pants, and a short kimono-style robe with tie closure that’ll make you feel so chic as you’re lounging around the house. It comes in several elegant colors and patterns, from florals to feathers to leopard print. “First I can’t believe the quality for the price. I’ve paid three times more for less,” one shopper raved. “They are so extremely comfortable I lounged around and stayed in bed until 10am, I’m usually up at 5!” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Slouchy Satin Sleep Shirt You’ll Reach For Constantly Ekouaer Button Down Satin Sleep Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your favorite sleep shirt gets a luxurious upgrade with this silky-soft, button-down satin number. Its relaxed, slouchy fit makes it so comfortable, while thigh slits and a plunging V-neck (which can also be worn off one shoulder) keep things just sexy enough. It comes in 29 gorgeous shades, making it easy to buy in multiples for sleeping, lounging, or even wearing beyond the bedroom, either as a mini dress or tucked into jeans. One reviewer even recounted wearing it out to dinner with a pair of heels, writing: “Every single person I ran into complimented my ‘dress’ and said they LOVED it. Little did they know, it was my nightgown!” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Colorful Floral Kimono That’s An Instant Mood-Lifter MissNina Floral Satin Kimono Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nothing says spring quite like florals — but you’ll wear this short, colorful satin kimono all year round. Emblazoned with cheerful oversized pink-and-orange roses and available in nine gorgeous shades, it’s sure to brighten your day. Though multiple reviewers mention buying it in multiples for bachelorettes and bridal parties, it’s equally well-suited to lounging around the house on slow weekend mornings. And at just $12, it’s a total steal. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small-Large — 3X-4X

5 This Best-Selling Lace-Trimmed Cami & Shorts Set That’s Perfect for Warm Nights XAKALAKA Plus Size Cami Shorts Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Boasting over 5,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this cami-and-shorts set strikes the perfect balance between sexy and comfortable. Its plunging neckline is trimmed with floral lace, while its halter back features adjustable criss-cross straps. Tiny satin bow details on the top and shorts keep things just cutesy enough. Available in 22 colors and prints, it’s a no-brainer for warm-weather sleeping and lounging. One reviewer called it “nothing short of amazing,” while another fan gushed: “Hands down the cutest PJ set I own (and I own a lot). Definitely plan on getting others.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

6 This Sultry, Plunging Lace-Trimmed Cami & Shorts Set Avidlove Lace Cami Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Sexy” and “comfortable” aren’t traditionally thought of as synonymous, but this dreamy cami-and-shorts set is here to change that. Made from a slinky, breathable cotton-rayon blend, it boasts a plunging lace-trimmed neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and cheeky sheer scalloped lace panels at the under-bust and on the sides of the shorts (sexy racing stripes, anyone?). It’s available in 16 colors, from traditional black and red to eye-catching lavender, magenta, and robin’s egg blue. “Beautiful fit,” gushed one reviewer, “fabric is smooth and comfy with just the right amount of stretch.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 This Timeless, Menswear-Inspired PJ Set With Over 14,000 Ratings LONXU Silk Satin Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s a certain je ne sais quoi about a classic button-down pajama set — it’s timeless, polished, and effortlessly chic — and this fan-favorite pajama set is no exception. Made from lightweight, silky-soft satin that feels like a dream against your skin, it offers a cool, relaxed-yet-tailored silhouette that pays homage to classic menswear. Though it’s perfectly suited to a weekend morning sipping coffee in bed, you can just as easily French-tuck the top into your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans for a casual daytime look. One reviewer wrote: “I cannot say enough how impressed I am with the quality of this set. The seams are tight, no loose threads or buttons, and the piping detail along the collar, pocket, cuffs and ankles is a beautiful touch.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 This Romantic Midi Nightgown That’s As Comfy As A T-Shirt Natori Zen Floral Sleeveless Gown Amazon $144 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight modal blend that’s stretchy and ultra-soft, this romantic nightgown from cult lingerie brand Natori boasts a supportive floral lace bust area with adjustable straps and a plunging neckline. These undeniably sexy details are balanced out by an empire waist and demure midi length. Amazon reviewers rave about its soft, luxurious feel and beautiful fit. Though you can’t go wrong with one of the neutral hues on offer, it also comes in a few fun shades, like deep pink and powdery blue. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

9 This Sheer, Ruched Mesh Slip For Lounging (Or Dancing) In Style Savage X Fenty Gathered Mesh Slip Amazon $50 See On Amazon Mesh is everywhere right now — so why shouldn’t you sleep in it? This incredibly sexy sheer slip from Rihanna’s label Savage X Fenty boasts thoughtful details like princess seams, gathered ruching, and the sweetest tiny ruffles at the neckline for a look that’s so disco-chic. Wear it to bed, or throw it on with a black bra, boy shorts, amazing heels, and an oversized trench coat for a night on the town. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 1X — 3X

10 This Playful, Cropped Cami & Shorts Set RSLOVE V-Neck Sleeveless PJ Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stretchy, form-fitting cami-and-shorts set is the perfect barely-there choice for warmer nights — it’s lightweight, machine-washable, and so cute. High-waisted short-shorts feature a scalloped lace trim and sweet bow detail, while a cropped cami boasts adjustable spaghetti straps and two bows on either side of a lace-trimmed neckline. Though it’s adorable as a set, the top works just as well with a pair of high-waisted jeans for a night out with friends. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Minimal Slip Made Of Genuine, Buttery-Soft Silk OSCAR ROSSA 100% Silk Slip Amazon $70 See On Amazon Made from high-quality, buttery-soft 19-momme mulberry silk charmeuse, this dreamy mini-length slip is as versatile as it is elegant. Wear it to bed for a deliciously luxurious sleeping experience; pair it with chunky heels and a statement necklace for a night out dancing; or slide it on under a dress for extra coverage. It’s cut on the bias for a flowy look and feel, and adjustable spaghetti straps make it easy to choose how low the subtle V-neck plunges. It comes in six gorgeous colors, from ethereal ivory to rich plum. “It's always a pleasure to find lingerie of good quality, great colors, good-fit and made of real silk. Great deal for the price,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This Adorable Knit Romper That’ll Take Your Lounging Game Up a Notch Tymidy V Neck Button Down Knitted Romper Amazon $34 See On Amazon This supremely cozy long-sleeved knit romper balances a slouchy, loose-fitting silhouette with a short hemline and plunging V-neck (which can be buttoned up or left open, depending on your preference) for a look that’s casual, chic, and subtly sexy. It’s the perfect piece for WFH days or lounging around the house, though you can wear it out, too, especially if you pick it up in a neutral like black or olive green — try it with tights and knee-high boots on colder days, or with slides when temperatures rise. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Ultra-Glam, Old Hollywood-Inspired Satin Nightgown ALCEA ROSEA V Neck Lace Nightgown Amazon $24 See On Amazon This slinky, midi-length satin nightgown features delicate spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, subtle lace detail, and a sultry leg slit that’s sure to have you feeling like you just stepped off the set of an Old Hollywood noir. “This skimmed perfectly over me,” one reviewer gushed. “I wanted a retro old Hollywood vibe and this definitely achieved it!” It’s available in 20 sumptuous shades, from elegantly subdued neutrals to rich jewel tones. Lauren Bacall and Faye Dunaway would approve. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 This Sleek Satin PJ Set That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of SWOMOG Silk Satin Two-Piece Cami Top and Capri Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love the elegance of a satin slip but tend to prefer pants, this satin cami-and-capris set is for you. A loose-fitting spaghetti strap top pairs perfectly with cropped, elastic-waisted wide-legged pants for a cool, relaxed silhouette. Piping at the neckline and hem adds a touch of polish. It comes in a wide range of solid colors and several fun prints, like polka-dot and lip prints. One reviewer, who admitted to buying three colors, gushed: “You will love these and want them in every color! The[y’re] also wonderful for travel [because] wrinkles come out easily.” Another shared: “I danced all night at my bachelorette party in these PJ’s and they held up fantastically.” Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Minimalist-Cool, ‘90s-Inspired Chemise From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Modal Satin Chemise Amazon $68 See On Amazon It comes as no surprise that this streamlined chemise was designed by the king of ‘90s minimalism himself, Calvin Klein. Made from ultra-soft, stretchy modal and bordered at the neckline and hem with a subtle satin trim, it strikes the perfect balance between casual and luxe. It’s an elegant sleepwear choice — and one that recalls Sex and the City’s prim Charlotte Yorke — but its pale pink hue means it works equally well as a slip under a dress (or as a mini dress in its own right). It’s also available in black, if you prefer. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 This Vampy Babydoll Teddy That’s Straight Out Of A Vintage Movie ADOME V Neck Lace Babydoll Amazon $16 See On Amazon A plunging, cross-front neckline, high-cut shorts, lace trim, and a cheeky back cut-out make this vintage-inspired teddy incredibly sexy — while a silky-smooth satin construction, adjustable back tie closure, and elastic waist keep it more comfortable than you’d expect. Available in 16 gorgeous colors, it gives major Michelle Pfeiffer-as-Elvira Hancock vibes. Whether you’re wearing it to bed or layering it under high-waisted jeans for a night out, you’re guaranteed to feel glamorous in it. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 This Short-Sleeved, Button-Down Satin Set That’s Perfect for Any Season Romwe Plus Size 2 Piece Satin Button Down Pajama Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon The notched lapel, breast pocket, and contrast piping on this short-sleeved, button-down satin set give it a sweet, vintage-inspired feel that’s complemented by the four playful patterns it comes in. Its silky-smooth satin construction ensures you stay cool and comfortable while you sleep — and, as is true of most button-down PJ sets, the top looks great French-tucked into jeans. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

18 This Barely-There Sheer Lace Robe With A Cult Following Avidlove Lace Kimono Robe Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from sheer, lightweight mesh and trimmed with scalloped floral lace, this undeniably sexy kimono-style robe (which comes with a matching G-string!) boasts romantic butterfly sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a satin ribbon sash that cinches at the waist. Choose from a range of eye-catching colors, like electric yellow, seafoam green, tomato red, fuchsia, and white (a particularly apt choice for a wedding night). With over 18,000 five-star ratings and reviews, this piece gets so much love on Amazon. One of its five-star reviewers gushed: “If I could give this robe 12 stars I would […] The definition of sexy. Like, sexy looks at this robe in envy.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

19 This Ridiculously Cozy Cropped Tank & Fuzzy Shorts Set Verdusa 2 Piece Notched Tank Top & Teddy Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you feel sexiest when you’re wrapped in cuddly fabrics, you’ll adore this two-piece pajama set, which includes a cropped, form-fitting waffle-knit tank and deliciously soft pull-on fleece shorts. It’s a perfect casual-cozy look for sleeping, lounging, or movie night at home with friends, though the top can easily be paired with jeans and sneakers for a laid-back weekend look. Choose from 14 different colorways, including an especially fun cow print. One reviewer shared: “Whole outfit is very soft. I feel like a teddy bear wearing this.” #Goals. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Flowy, Plunging Nightshirt That’s Sexy AF Ekouaer Deep V Batwing Nightshirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Who says an oversized T-shirt can’t be sexy? With its deep V-neck, short hemline, and super-soft rayon-blend construction, this slouchy batwing sleepshirt certainly is. It’s loose and breathable, making it a perfect choice for warm nights — though reviewers also love it as a beach cover-up, and you could just as easily throw it on over leggings for a WFH day. “This night tee is perfect! Soft as butter, loose in all the right places,” one shopper gushed, adding, “Soooo cozy!” It’s elegant in black, beige, or navy, but if you’re in the mood to spice things up a bit, why not try it in tie-dye or leopard? Available colors: 23

Available sizes: XX-Large — 3X-Large

21 This Scoop-Neck Set That Feel So Soft Against Your Skin TIKTIK Scoop Neck Pajama Set Amazon $45 See On Amazon Ultra-sexy doesn’t have to mean ultra-revealing, as evidenced by this gorgeous long-sleeved set. It’s made from a dreamy viscose blend that’s super-soft and moisture-wicking — perfect for those who tend to run warmer at night. An elegant scoop neck, adjustable drawstring waist, and subtle satin trim at the neck and hemline pull the look together. The pants are wide-legged and cropped for a silhouette that’s so on-trend, and reviewers rave about the beautiful way they drape, thanks to the weight of the viscose. “Fabric is like butter,” one reviewer wrote, “Very soft and thin enough [so that] you don’t get hot, but covers enough if you’re a bit chilly.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large