Every zodiac sign has a different relationship with lipstick. Some folks have to wear a matte lip every day as part of their go-to look or else they’ll feel incomplete. Others are more into a casual swipe of lip balm, but will slick on something fancier for special occasions. Wherever you fall on the lipstick spectrum, you have to admit it’s fun to find your signature shade — or that one lipstick to rule them all.
Luckily, the best lipstick for your zodiac sign is right there in your astrological chart, as long as you know how to read between the lines. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, there are certain aspects that determine how you like to be seen in the world. “Your sun sign is the best representation of how you present yourself, but your rising sign determines a lot about how you look,” she tells Bustle.
The personality traits associated with your sun and rising signs can help you figure out whether you’re more of a fire engine red or a coral, in terms of lipstick tones. With so many lipstick trends constantly coming and going, this can be super helpful for whittling things down.
Your sign’s element can also play a part in how on-trend you like to be. If you’re a fire or air sign, you’re probably all over BeautyTok scanning for the latest must-try makeup look. If you’re a water or earth sign, you’re way more likely to stick with what you know. For more insight, keep scrolling for the best lipstick for your zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.