Every zodiac sign has a different relationship with lipstick. Some folks have to wear a matte lip every day as part of their go-to look or else they’ll feel incomplete. Others are more into a casual swipe of lip balm, but will slick on something fancier for special occasions. Wherever you fall on the lipstick spectrum, you have to admit it’s fun to find your signature shade — or that one lipstick to rule them all.

Luckily, the best lipstick for your zodiac sign is right there in your astrological chart, as long as you know how to read between the lines. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, there are certain aspects that determine how you like to be seen in the world. “Your sun sign is the best representation of how you present yourself, but your rising sign determines a lot about how you look,” she tells Bustle.

The personality traits associated with your sun and rising signs can help you figure out whether you’re more of a fire engine red or a coral, in terms of lipstick tones. With so many lipstick trends constantly coming and going, this can be super helpful for whittling things down.

Your sign’s element can also play a part in how on-trend you like to be. If you’re a fire or air sign, you’re probably all over BeautyTok scanning for the latest must-try makeup look. If you’re a water or earth sign, you’re way more likely to stick with what you know. For more insight, keep scrolling for the best lipstick for your zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) M.A.C. Lipstick Cream in Red Ulta $23 See On Ulta As a fire sign ruled by confrontational Mars, Aries is all about in-your-face color, like M.A.C.’s cream lipstick in the shade red — a vivid, bright bluish-red with a satin finish. “You like lipstick that says ‘I am here and you will listen to me,’” Garbis says, so the brighter the better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) SIMIHAZE BEAUTY Velvet Blur Matte Lipstick Balm in Mist Sephora $36 See On Sephora Taurus — a sensual earth sign ruled by the planet Venus — enjoys sexy, natural, your-lips-but-better vibes. To get this look, try one of the Velvet Blur lipstick balms from Simihaze Beauty, which come in a range of gorgeous neutrals. Try Mist, a subtle peach with brown tones.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Fashion Fair Iconic Lipstick in Grapesicle Sephora $28 See On Sephora “Gemini is loud and vibrant and a little bit different,” Garbis says. It’s why you’ll enjoy experimenting with anything trendy and out-there, like metallic lipstick. If you’re in the market for a new shade, go for Grapesicle from Fashion Fair — a shimmery purple lippie that comes in a fun gold tube. Wear it at night or just to the grocery store.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint in Benetint Ulta $21 See On Ulta “Cancer likes to be simple yet sexy,” Garbis says. “This would be the sign that would go with a classic berry stain that can be applied regularly throughout the day.” To get a naturally flushed look, go for the cult classic Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint. Pat it onto your lips, cheeks, and across the bridge of your nose for a sun-kissed glow.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) MatteTrance Lipstick in Extravaganza Pat McGrath Labs $39 See On Pat McGrath Labs “Leo is go big or go home,” Garbis says. As a fire sign, you like to turn heads wherever you go, whether it’s the office or a family picnic. And what better way to do that than with Pat McGrath’s uber-saturated MatteTrance Lipstick? Opt for the brightest, boldest shade, like the hot pink Extravaganza.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) HUDA BEAUTY Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Staycation Sephora $27 See On Sephora You like to be taken seriously, Virgo, which is why you feel best in practical, wearable makeup. “A Virgo would like perfectly lined lips shaded with a nude matte color,” says Garbis. Try Huda Beauty’s matte lipstick in Staycation, a cool-toned muted beige. Swipe it on for lips that make you feel put-together and ready for whatever comes your way.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP Sephora $29 See On Sephora As an air sign ruled by Venus, Libra loves to follow a trend, says Garbis. Whether it’s lavender lipstick, glitter glosses, or metallic finishes, you like to have them all in your makeup bag. And yet, you always come back to a classic blue-red, like Fenty Beauty’s liquid lipstick in The MVP shade — your ride-or-die.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey Ulta $24 See On Ulta As a water sign ruled by Pluto and Mars, Scorpio tends to give off dark, moody vibes, says Garbis, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you want to wear black lipstick every day. For just a hint of mystery, pick up the TikTok-famous Clinique Black Honey — a sheer, glossy lipstick that delivers a gorgeous wash of plum pigment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Try It On Lipstick in Impulse NARS Cosmetics $26 See On NARS Cosmetics When you put on lipstick, Sagittarius, you like to put on lipstick. As a fire sign, you like people to notice you, notes Garbis. “Sagittarius is another one of those bold signs who like an outrageous pop of color where they cannot be missed,” she says. To stun at your next get-together, opt for a deep berry à la NARS’ Try It On Lipstick in Impulse.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick in Amanda Sephora $26 See On Sephora When you leave your apartment, you leave for the entire day and get sh*t done. To see you through, go for a long-wearing lipstick in a neutral yet sultry shade, like Makeup By Mario’s Ultra Suede Lipstick in the color Amanda. This deep plum looks great on everyone — and it stays put.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Dior Addict 659 Coral Bayadère Dior $45 See On Dior As an air sign, Aquarius is always ahead of the fashion game, says Garbis, which is why you knew about the quiet luxury trend long before everyone saw Sofia Richie’s wedding makeup. You’ve been wearing coral lipstick for months, but if you’re looking for a new shade, try Dior Addict in 659 Coral Bayadère.