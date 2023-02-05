The Best Loungewear For Petites, From Cashmere Joggers To Luxe Satin Robes

As a petite person, sometimes finding clothing that fits is a challenge, even when it comes to loungewear. Luckily, Amazon has some of the best loungewear for petites. Whether comfy separates or cute matching sets, these loungewear ensembles are all proportionate to shorter frames, available in a range of sizes, and/or have adjustable features (like drawstring waists and hems you can roll up), so you can hack them to create your ideal fit.

How To Shop For Petite Loungewear

Pay Attention To Proportions

When shopping, keep in mind what styles tend to suit petite frames. In general, it’s a good idea to avoid long or voluminous clothes that can overwhelm in favor of pieces that tend toward the mini or midi, or else have a more streamlined fit. Think crop tops, which are not only oh-so-en-vogue but will easily fit those with shorter torsos, or shorts with waistbands you can roll if you prefer a shorter hem. Short satin robes and cuffed joggers also tend to work well for petites, since they won’t pool on the ground.

Know Your Measurements

Knowing your measurements will allow you to compare your body to the piece of clothing you’re thinking about cloaking it in. Since fit can vary from piece to piece, though, it’s always a good idea to read the reviews so you can get a better idea of how it fits on people of comparable heights and sizes to yours.

Style Notes

Ahead, you’ll find plenty of pieces that can go straight from the couch to bed, but there’s no need to limit your search to pajama-adjacent attire. There are comfy knit lounge pants that can be dressed up with loafers, a versatile T-shirt dress, and many more simple yet comfortable matching sets that play well with accessories, so they can do double duty as “outdoor clothes” to maximize your wardrobe.

If you’re ready to find some major style in mini sizes, scroll on for some of the best loungewear for petites.

1 Writer’s Pick: A Pair Of Comfy & Classic Champion Joggers Champion Everyday Cotton Joggers Amazon $25 See On Amazon I love these classic Champion joggers not only because they’re so comfy, but they’re fitted enough that they don’t overwhelm my small frame. The cuffed bottoms add structure, and the drawstring lets me adjust the waist for my ideal fit. Plus, they have two roomy side pockets so I can stash my keys and phone if I want to go for a quick, bag-free walk. This black color is so chic, too; I pair them with an oversized black sweatshirt, white lug-sole boots, and a trench coat to feel both put-together and comfy. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Cotton

2 Editor’s Pick: A Pair Of Knit Lounge Pants For Petites You’ll Want To Wear Every Day The Drop Bernadette Pull-On Cropped Sweater Pant Amazon $45 See On Amazon Featuring a wide, pull-on waistband and made of an expensive-feeling knit material, these sweater pants by The Drop are cut in a cropped length that’s perfect for petites. These pants might be a lounging dream (especially when paired with the equally cozy matching sweater), but they’re also structured enough to pair with a button-down shirt or sweater and loafers for work. It’s always the perfect time to wear these versatile pants. Editor praise: “These sweater pants are so great, I wear them lounging around the house and dress them up to wear out as well. They’re super chic and comfy, and the cropped length makes them perfect length for me, at 5-foot-3. They’re easily one of the most versatile pairs of pants in my closet.” — Bustle editor Amy Biggart Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 9 | Material: 52% Rayon, 28% Polyester, 20% Nylon

3 This Shorts Lounge Set That’s So Cute & Comfy MEROKEETY Short Sleeve Waffle Lounge Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon Between the shorts and short-sleeve top, this waffle-knit loungewear set banishes any worry about floor-puddling pants or hand-hiding sleeves, while the minimal, matching top and bottom feel intentional and polished. The shorts also feature a drawstring waist so you can further adjust for fit; the split hem is a sporty detail. Enthusiastic review: “Best outfit to lounge in the house or run errands. I bought the grey and brown in a size small and already want more colors! I wear them with sandals, crocs, sneakers. Love love love!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 100% Rayon

4 A Luxurious Satin Robe For Less Than $20 The Bund Short Satin Robe Amazon $16 See On Amazon This short satin robe is made of a lightweight imitation silk that reviewers report is “so soft and silky,” you’ll feel like you’re treating yourself to real silk — minus the real-silk price tag. The short, elbow-length sleeves and shorter hemline avoid any puddling of excess fabric, and the tie waist makes it easy to find your perfect fit. (And it has pockets!) Don’t limit this piece to lounging, though; how chic would it be worn as a top over a pencil skirt? Enthusiastic review: “Love this robe, it fits great and the color is so beautiful. I'm tiny and petite, and it's not baggy on me at all!” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 34 | Material: Satin

5 This Effortless Jumpsuit With An Adjustable Waistband Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Details like an adjustable drawstring waist and banded cuffs make this Amazon Essentials jumpsuit an excellent option for those with shorter frames; it has just the right amount of structure, and you can roll the cuffs and tighten the waist if needed. Featuring two side pockets, tank sleeves, and a scoop neck, reviewers are obsessed with the comfort and versatility of this easy-fitting jumpsuit. For an effortlessly chic casual look, pair it with sneakers and a leather jacket. One-and-done. Enthusiastic review: “Jumpsuits are never easy to find for the petite body-size. This one fits perfectly if you're slightly shorter. Constructed really incredibly well, it's also very soft and comfortable. It's perfect for all-day wear, at home or on the go. Washes perfectly. This jumpsuit is lovely, can be worn with flats or heels.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 19 | Material: 57% Viscose, 38% Cotton, 5% Elastane

6 A Satin Lounge Set That’s Low-Key Spicy Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for a petite-friendly loungewear set but want to spice things up a bit? Consider this satin lounge set — the shimmery satin fabric brings the heat, while the loose-fitting, short-sleeve top and elastic waistband shorts are pure comfort, in a silhouette that won’t overpower. (You can tuck the oversized top into the waistband of the shorts to streamline the fit.) Choose from 25 rich shades, like royal purple, gold, teal, and classic black. Enthusiastic review: “I ordered these for my vacation. [...] Man they are NICE! Super soft and fit great. The top is a bit oversized but comfortable. The shorts fit perfectly. I did hand was them and hung dry. No pillowing or running of any kind.For reference I’m petite 10 and ordered the Large.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 25 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

7 This Jogger Set With A Crop Top That Won’t Overwhelm Petite Frames ZESICA Crop Top And Pants Loungewear Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Petite reviewers love this lounge set; the long-sleeve top is cropped, so it won’t overpower shorter frames, while the cuffed jogger bottoms can easily be rolled up if you find yourself with too much fabric at the ankle. The top features a loose, comfy fit, while the bottoms have two side pockets and a drawstring waist that allows further fit adjustment. You can easily split this set up for even more wardrobe versatility; try the top with denim, or pair the jogger bottoms with a cashmere sweater and slides for another luxe lounge look. Enthusiastic review: “I rarely buy clothes from Amazon, but decided to give it a shot and i love it! I'm short & petite, but it fits perfectly, great quality and nice fabric.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

8 This Lounge Set With A Cropped Tank & Drawstring Shorts MEROKEETY Ribbed Crop Top And Shorts Lounge Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only is this ribbed loungewear set perfect for warm weather, it’s great for petites; the square-neck tank is cropped, so it won’t overwhelm those with short torsos, and the high-waisted drawstring shorts allow you to adjust for fit. Reviewers rave that the material is “so soft and comfy,” and with sporty details like henley-style buttons on the tank and a rolled hemline on the shorts, you can pop on some sneakers and head out for errands while still looking polished. Enthusiastic review: “I purchased these after someone shared them on TikTok. I cannot believe how comfortable they are, the quality is great too. Within a week I have placed three additional orders. I love them for lounging, sleeping and have wore them out as well. You won’t regret purchasing.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 60% Polyester, 35% Rayon, 5% Spandex

9 These Luxury Lounge Separates Made Of Pure Cashmere State Cashmere 100% Cashmere Loungewear Amazon $175 See On Amazon For the ultimate in lounge luxury, opt for these cashmere lounge separates. The tops and the bottoms are sold separately (both are included in the listing), but both pieces are made of Grade A Mongolian cashmere with a cozy, textural ribbed weave. The V-neck top is close-fitting and hits just around the hip, while the joggers have a similar snug fit and a drawstring waist that can easily be adjusted for it — and neither silhouette will overpower shorter frames. Enthusiastic review: “I love these pants. I ordered them with the matching top. Material is beautiful. Super soft & cozy. They are a little long for me ( I’m only 5 ft) but I just cuff the bottom and fits nice, otherwise I feel they do run true to size.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors/Styles: 11 | Material: Cashmere

10 This Bamboo Lounge Dress For Staying In Or Going Out WiWi Bamboo Nightgown Amazon $28 See On Amazon The short length of this lounge dress works nicely for petite frames, plus it features delicate, adjustable spaghetti straps for additional customization. It’s made of bamboo, known for being one of the best materials for keeping cool, so it’s perfect for sleeping (it is billed as a nightgown, after all) — but why limit yourself? The versatile slip dress silhouette could easily work for a day out paired with some boots and a chunky cardigan. Enthusiastic review: “Perfect summer garb. I love the color (irony grey), the fabric and the fit. [...] I am prone to being rather overheated these days, and this little dress is my solution. Wearing it as sleepwear and around the house. This is an item that I need more of, in various colors! It will also be good over a bathing suit. I am petite (5'1" and 108 lbs), and the small fits well with cinching up the straps. It does cover my butt just fine, so it could be a little dress. (Some said that it wasn't long enough, but it is the right length for me.)” Sizes: Small — 4X | Colors: 28 | Material: 95% Bamboo Viscose, 5%Spandex

11 This Versatile T-Shirt Dress You Can Style In So Many Ways Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $14 See On Amazon Endlessly versatile, a T-shirt dress is a true wardrobe essential, and the short length of this Amazon Essentials dress won’t overpower people with petite proportions. Featuring a scoop neck, short sleeves, and a swingy hemline that hits just above the knee (though it could be slightly longer, depending on your height), this popular dress has over 6,500 five-star ratings, and no wonder; the super-soft fabric and loose, A-line shape are comfy enough to relax in at home, but still polished enough to dress up with almost any shoe in your closet, whether that’s a pair of strappy sandals in summer, boots in colder weather, or chunky sneakers for an easy errand look. Enthusiastic review: “The fabric is nice and soft and just stretches enough to allow a nice drape for a plus size figure. The sleeves are the perfect length and not tight. The hem line is also perfect for me which isvjust below the knee. Not easy to get a nice dress to fit a petite plus size but this one is great so I would highly recommend.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 24 | Material: 95% Viscose, 5% Elastane

12 A Chic Linen Shirt Dress That’s Petite-Approved The Drop Fiona Relaxed Linen Midi Shirt Dress Amazon $70 See On Amazon With a relaxed yet polished fit, this shirt dress by The Drop is so versatile and chic, you’ll wear it for way more than just lounging. The midi length is ideal for petite people seeking to break free from knee-length skirts and dresses, and if the hem ends up closer to your ankle than your calf, it becomes an equally sophisticated maxi dress (though at least one petite reviewer noted that the length fit as a true midi). The split hemline allows for freedom of movement. Made of 100% linen in a breezy, loose fit, it’s an effortless warm weather classic; to wear it out, pair it with slides or leather loafers. You can cinch the waist with a belt if you want more structure, too. Enthusiastic review: “This is an amazing linen shirt dress!!! Beautiful linen quality and loose fitting enough but still has a shape, especially when cinched in with a nice tan belt. For reference I am 5’2.5” and about 116 lbs and wanted a slightly oversized fit so went with an XS. It hit me a couple of inches below mid-calf (exactly how I like it). Feels great on the skin, not itchy [...] !!” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Linen

13 This Pair Of On-Trend Color-Block Joggers The Drop Liv Colorblock Sweatpants Amazon $40 See On Amazon Trade in your ratty old sweats for these trendy joggers, featuring a streetwear-chic color-block design and two side pockets. Banded cuffs keep these from feeling overly voluminous on petite frames, and an adjustable drawstring waistband allows you to control the fit. Don’t limit these sweatpants to lounging — they would look so cool with an oversized white button-down and a pair of combat boots. Not afraid of color? Opt for the jade-and-white or pink-and-red versions in this listing. Enthusiastic review: “These sweatpants are really comfy—soft but not fleece lined, so not too hot to wear in the summertime. They fit as expected and [...] I am very short.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 3 | Material: 78% Cotton, 18% Polyester, 4% Elastane