There comes a point in the spring when the temperatures finally stay above 60 degrees and your winter wardrobe becomes a distant memory. That time is nigh, folks. That means we’re in the thick of denim jacket season, we’re whipping out our new pair of sandals, and we’re (finally) strutting our summer dresses. This, of course, coincides with transitional spring skin care — i.e. lighter moisturizers, more intricate body care routines (for those newly exposed limbs), fruity fragrances, and brighter makeup. Luckily for us, May 2023’s best beauty launches feature each of these essentials... and more.

This month, brands came through with some innovative formulas — including a cream blush-meets-highlighter from Saie, a milky, skin-softening body toner from By/Rosie Jane, and a double-sided eyeshadow pen from Bobbi Brown. Bustle’s team of beauty editors has been testing all of them, and let me tell you: So many of May’s launches have already become our holy grails.

Whether you’re on the market for a new blush, a summery perfume, or a hair oil that’ll keep your strands in check as you dine al fresco, you’re bound to find some new faves. Keep scrolling to shop this month’s best new beauty products, as curated by our editors.

1 The Body Scrub The Body Exfoliant Sidia $46 See On Sidia “This body exfoliant has been a godsend for keeping my skin soft and smooth. It’s not like your typical scrub — it’s super gentle, so it doesn’t feel like you're roughly sloughing the top few layers of your skin off when you use it. The formula is packed with superstars like bakuchiol to smooth, niacinamide to subtly brighten, and rice exfoliators for the resurfacing job. It also happens to smell amazing, with notes of bergamot, ginger, spearmint, eucalyptus, and citrus. No wonder my husband keeps stealing it from my side of the tub.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Moisturizing Lipstick Kosas Wet Stick Sephora $24 See On Sephora “I probably have hundreds of lipsticks in my cabinet, and I still jump at the chance to try new ones. My current fave? Kosas’ Wet Sticks, which are basically like an elevated tinted balm. They’re lush with hydrating and nourishing ingredients — like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, mango butter, and squalane — and deliver a subtle wash of shiny pigment. There are 12 gorgeous shades and I love all of them.” — RL

3 The Cheek Sculptor Saie Glow Sculpt Sephora $32 See On Sephora “I’m a big Saie girly, but the brand has really blown my mind with this one. It’s a cream blush that doubles as a highlighter, and it looks absolutely stunning on the skin. The second you swipe it on, you get an instant radiant flush that’s irresistible, whether you opt for one of the shimmery pink hues or the bronze. I get a compliment on my skin every single time I wear these. They’ve definitely become a staple in my everyday makeup look.” — RL

4 The Summer Fragrance Pacific Chill Louis Vuitton $300 See On Louis Vuitton “I’ve been looking for a more summery perfume to replace my winter scent, and I knew it’d be this one the second I sniffed it. The newest addition to Louis Vuitton’s California-inspired fragrance collection, Pacific Chill features notes of blackcurrant, basil, carrot seeds, and lemon, and is meant to evoke the smell of daybreak over the ocean. To me, it captures the scent of fresh produce and a day at the beach. Even when I’m wearing it at my desk, a whiff of the perfume transports me right to sunny Los Angeles.” — RL

5 The Body Milk Wake The F*ck Up Everyday Body Milk By/Rosie Jane $28 See On By/Rosie Jane “I didn’t know my routine needed a body milk until I tried this one. The toner-moisturizer hybrid refines your pores (via witch hazel), delivers instant hydration (thanks to sunflower seed oil, aloe vera, and glycerin), and gives your skin a noticeable glow — all without leaving a sticky residue. My arms and legs have never felt softer, and I feel like a modern version of Cleopatra when I apply it after showering, which is an added bonus.” — RL

6 The Eyeshadow Stick Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick Ulta $38 See On Ulta “When it comes to my summer eye makeup looks, I love to smudge a dark eyeshadow along my top and bottom lashlines for a sultry vibe. I gave Bobbi Brown's new double-ended eyeshadow sticks top marks in all the important categories: color range, pigmentation, and longevity. With one shimmery shade and one matte, it allows me to create a casual daytime smoky eye in 30 seconds." — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

7 The Lip-To-Cheek Palette Lip & Cheek Cream Blush Mary Kay $14 See On Mary Kay “‘Tis the season for dewy makeup, and Mary Kay's new palettes are an easy option that includes four very blend-able hues (enough for me to do an entire face) that deliver the prettiest kiss of color. Bonus points for the sizable mirror that makes on-the-go touch-ups a breeze." — ES