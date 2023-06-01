We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
There comes a point in the spring when the temperatures finally stay above 60 degrees and your winter wardrobe becomes a distant memory. That time is nigh, folks. That means we’re in the thick of denim jacket season, we’re whipping out our new pair of sandals, and we’re (finally) strutting our summer dresses. This, of course, coincides with transitional spring skin care — i.e. lighter moisturizers, more intricate body care routines (for those newly exposed limbs), fruity fragrances, and brighter makeup. Luckily for us, May 2023’s best beauty launches feature each of these essentials... and more.
This month, brands came through with some innovative formulas — including a cream blush-meets-highlighter from Saie, a milky, skin-softening body toner from By/Rosie Jane, and a double-sided eyeshadow pen from Bobbi Brown. Bustle’s team of beauty editors has been testing all of them, and let me tell you: So many of May’s launches have already become our holy grails.
Whether you’re on the market for a new blush, a summery perfume, or a hair oil that’ll keep your strands in check as you dine al fresco, you’re bound to find some new faves. Keep scrolling to shop this month’s best new beauty products, as curated by our editors.