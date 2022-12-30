Though they’ve been around for a while now (see: the ‘80s), oversized denim jackets have been making a resurgence recently, and it’s not hard to see why street style darlings like the Hadid sisters and Hailey Bieber favor the style. Slouchy, comfy, and effortlessly cool, the best oversized denim jackets complement absolutely every outfit, just like a classic denim jacket, but they offer even more layering possibilities.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Oversized Denim Jackets

Obviously, the fit for an oversized denim jacket will be fairly standard, but the styles ahead run the gamut between relaxed fit for a more polished appearance, to stolen-from-the-boys levels of slouch — but you can always size up or down to land on your preferred fit. After fit, direct your focus to factors like the wash and style. Each denim wash carries its own personality: A medium blue wash is classic; a faded black wash is pure rock n’ roll (and the darker shade tends to pair well with casual-yet-edgy evening looks); dark indigo lends polish to more refined looks; and a light wash jacket tends to lean casual. For extra edge, choose a jacket in any wash with distressed details; it’ll look like a vintage piece you’ve had forever.

You’ll find a few different styles here, too. If you love the layering potential of an oversized denim jacket but still want some structure, try a denim chore jacket or shacket — you’ll get that oversized silhouette, but the clean lines feel a bit more formal. There are cropped oversized denim jackets that allow you to get that slouchy fit without the bulk. And if you’re craving coziness, try a denim jacket lined with cozy sherpa, or maybe a denim jacket with a hood that can protect you from the elements in style.

Ready for a denim jacket that’s larger than life? Scroll on for 10 of the best oversized denim jackets.

1 The Cult-Favorite Oversized Distressed Denim Jacket JUDYBRIDAL Oversize Denim Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers adore this oversized distressed denim jacket, awarding it over 2,000 five-star ratings and a 4.4-star rating overall. The perfect amount of slouchy, it features edgy distressing throughout, plus six pockets in total for storing your valuables. Choose from five wearable colors, all with those ripped details. Positive review: “I’ve had this jacket in my “Saved For Later” section for MONTHS and I wish I had bought it sooner! It’s a nice medium weight - meaning that it’s light enough to easily wear on a nice summer/fall afternoon without easily overheating but will still keep you warm. It does run a little large, but not so much so that it swallows you up. [...] The jacket is very easy to dress up or down and I receive compliments on it every time I wear it out.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: Denim, Cotton

2 This Oversized Black Denim Jacket That’ll Make Any Outfit Look Cool Cantonwalker Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon $42 See On Amazon The faded black wash of this oversized denim jacket will lend effortless edge to so many outfits, whether you toss it on over a matching workout set on your way to the gym, or pair it with a slouchy button-down shirt and shorts. The oversized fit will also provide balance and contrast to slinkier looks — it’d look so cool with a slip dress and kitten heels for a night out. Two large side pockets and two button-front pockets at the chest allow you to easily stash your keys or phone for a hands-free stroll. It comes in a handful of blue washes, too. Positive review: “The fabric is substantial without being stiff. It feels like I have been wearing it for years and in terms of softness. I will be able to wear a sweater or sweatshirt under it. There are no faux fake pockets on this baby. There are nice deep pockets on the front although you need to snip a few threads to fully open them. On the inside there are two huge pockets for carrying phone, keys, wallet, maybe even a small tablet. [...] the workmanship is excellent. This is a great jacket! Go for it!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 100% Cotton

3 An Oversized Denim Jacket With Roomy Inside Pockets Omoone Long Denim Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon This oversized denim jacket features drop shoulders and roomy interior pockets, so you can securely stash your phone and keys if you want to go purse-free. Made of 100% cotton with a substantial weight, with two button-front pockets in addition to two side pockets, the light wash pictured is the perfect casual accompaniment to so many outfits (or try the pink for a fun pop of color). For a look that’s as cozy as it is chic, try it layered over a matching sweatsuit with a pair of white lug-sole boots. Positive review: “This denim jacket is perfect and my absolute favorite jacket that I own. The pockets are large. There are four on the outside, two inside. When I wear this jacket I don’t even carry a purse. It is warm without being stiff and uncomfortable. I am able to move freely in it. I’ve also had it for over 2 years and it washes well. All buttons are still intact and no wash wear.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Cotton

4 This Oversized Distressed Denim Jacket For Added Edge Floerns Distressed Denim Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Nobody has to know you haven’t had this oversized distressed denim jacket forever; the distressed details and fading lend it the perfect vintage-inspired edge. The classic trucker style is complete with two button-front pockets and two side pockets, while the longer length hits around the top of the thigh, depending on your height. And just because it’ll look incredible with a band T-shirt and jeans doesn’t mean you can’t dress it up — pull a Kylie Jenner and pair it with a cropped black turtleneck, black jeans, and heels for a relaxed and sleek evening look. Positive review: “I love how warm this jacket is despite the distressed style. I can wear this jacket dressed down or up, depending on the occasion. Great for fall and winter.” Sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 6 | Material: Polyester Blend

5 A Levi’s Oversized Denim Jacket You Can Also Wear As A Shirt Levi's Denim Shirt Jacket Amazon $62 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet experienced the sublime versatility of the shacket, let this Levi’s oversized denim jacket be your introduction. It features a relaxed, longline fit and a substantial weight that can be worn as a top layer over sweaters and sweatshirts; but the patch front pockets and lack of side pockets look more like a shirt, so you can also wear it as a button-down on its own. It oozes workwear sophistication, and would look so chic paired with slim, straight-leg denim and a black leather loafer. Positive review: “This is a nice denim shirt! I thought it was going to be more lightweight but it’s instead more of a jacket type feel. It’ll be perfect for layering during the spring months. Levi’s never disappoints me. The medium on me is a nice baggy fit, which I was going for.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Cotton

6 This Cropped Oversized Denim Jacket With A Frayed Hem LONGBIDA Cropped Denim Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Cop the oversized style without any bulk in this denim jacket; the oversized fit still allows you to layer sweatshirts and sweaters underneath, but it features a cropped, frayed hem so you won’t feel overwhelmed by extra fabric. With two button-front pockets (but no side pockets), the cropped length jacket would look oh-so-cute paired with wide-leg pants and a body-skimming tank. It comes in a great range of colors, too, from classics like blue and white, to a faded Kelly green and chic olive drab. Positive review: “For the price, this product is great. I like that the jacket has lots of room in the arms, it makes it easy to wear a sweatshirt or long sleeved shirt under it. I wish it was a bit more stretchy, but that is the only thing that I would change about the jacket. It is very versatile where you can dress it up or dress it down.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

7 An Oversized Levi’s Jacket in A Versatile Light Wash Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Opt for the light indigo wash of this oversized Levi’s jacket for a versatile piece you can wear all year round — it’s light enough to blend with summery florals, but it’ll look just as good with winter whites and cozy knits. Including button-front pockets, two side pockets, and interior pockets, this jacket is made from a sturdy 100% cotton that can take a beating (and will look all the cooler for it). It comes in 12 more colors too, including different light denim variations and plenty of medium and dark washes. Positive review: “I ordered this jacket because I wanted a denim jacket that was slightly oversized and not too fitted. This 100% fit the bill. I'm normally a size L, so I ordered my usual size. It fits oversized and long (think wearing your dad's demim jacket), but it's exactly what I was seeking. I love the color and the rips (not too many). The material is very soft and doesn't need any breaking in. Just so you know, the denim does not have stretch, but I prefer that. Highly recommend and plan on getting it in different colors!” Sizes: X-Small — 4X | Colors: 13 | Material: 100% Cotton

8 This Workwear-Chic Denim Chore Coat Lee Chore Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon For a sophisticated take on the workwear trend, try this chore jacket from heritage denim brand Lee; it features a dark wash, a longer length, and a contrasting stitching that add instant polish to the roomier silhouette. Finished with four patch-front pockets, this jacket contains a small amount of spandex, so even though it looks structured, you can still enjoy stretch and movement. Play up the tailored silhouette by pairing it with wide-leg corduroy pants and a pair of chunky boots. Positive review: “Chose the large because I like to fit a heavier flannel or sweater underneath and it fits perfect. Great price and nice color. The other chore coats I looked at were very cropped. This was a perfect length.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 99% Cotton, 1% Spandex

9 This Flannel-Lined, Hooded Denim Jacket That Can Stand Up To The Elements PGI Traders Flannel Lined Denim Jacket Amazon $90 See On Amazon Channel your inner coastal grandmother in this oversized denim jacket; lined with plaid flannel and featuring a hood, it’ll feel so cozy on chilly, wet days. Unique details like a zipper closure and two horizontal zip-front pockets set this apart from other denim jackets on this list, rendering it a brilliant hybrid between a denim coat and a raincoat. It’s made from 100% cotton denim, so it’ll get that cool, lived-in look with more wear. Which shouldn’t be a problem — you’ll wear this anytime you want to add some outdoorsiness to your casual wear. How adorable would it be with a pair of duck boots and a fuzzy sweater? Positive review: “[...] this jacket fits perfectly, leaving enough room for a sweater. With a sweater it is warm enough for winter. Length is a few inches below the bottom so I can wear leggings or skinny jeans with a tunic and have jacket coverage. Looks good with everything. Good quality.” Sizes: Small — 2X | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Cotton

10 A Chic Oversized Denim Jacket In Sizes Up To 5X The Drop Andrea Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon An oversized denim jacket in a classic wash is a true wardrobe staple, and this one by The Drop comes in your choice of three traditional washes guaranteed to add timeless style to your ‘fit, whichever you choose. If you like a little edge, try the black wash above — it’s the perfect day-to-night piece, roomy enough to layer over sweaters and sweatshirts. Complete with two side pockets, two button-front chest pockets, and interior pockets, it’s made from 100% non-stretch cotton, which will look better the more you wear it. Positive review: “Love this jacket! [...]. Love that it’s roomy so I can layer over a sweater and it’s not tight. Also perfect to wear with biker shorts as the seasons change. The inside pockets are also so clutch - I use them every time!!Very happy to come across this find, the perfect denim jacket for a great price point!!” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Cotton