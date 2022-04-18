Some fashion trends come and go, but since its inception bohemian style and bohemian dresses have yet to fade from glory. At any point in time, someone somewhere is drifting happily along wearing a boho ensemble while passers-by catch a glimpse wishing for a piece of the cool girl pie.

I mean, what’s not to love about the convergence of earthy neutrals and unapologetic bits of flair? Bohemian dresses, in particular, can make you feel a bit more alive and free spirited. They read breezy but confident, unbothered but put together, feminine but not too flirty.

“Boho dresses are perfect for warm weather because putting one on can give you instant beachy summer vibes,” says Jenn Loyd, fashion stylist and founder of Lobe Love. “My favorite thing about them is how easy it is to have a cute complete look in minutes wearing a boho dress. Simply add a pair of cute sandals and a pair of Lobe Love statement earrings and you’re ready to head out the door.”

Your spring and summer wardrobe is basically begging for a new bohemian dress, so browse and shop a varied assortment of plus-size bohemian dresses below.

Whether you’re shopping for that upcoming vacay or simply want to strut down the sidewalks close to home, any of the plus-size bohemian dresses here will help you reach your warm weather fashion goals.

Bustle Shop is Bustle’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Crane Maxi Dress Mayes NYC $595 View product A fusion of warm tones, billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves, and flowing length makes this plus-size bohemian dress positively dreamy. And can we talk about that crane print? The versatility is worthy of shout-out, too. It’s fit to wear around the grounds at a luxury resort, or in the city with heels and statement jewelry.

Tiered Ruffle Sundress Buxom Couture $119.95 View product Sundresses are a closet staple, thanks to how they go with practically anything, are appropriate for an array of occasions, and just how darn comfortable they are. With details that include tiered seams, hidden pockets (!), and a V-neckline, this piece is one you can truly live in. And how precious are those ultra-feminine ruffle straps?

Cara Dress Tamara Malas $105 View product This super soft, a-line number might just become your go-to sundress all season. It’s fitted through the bust and offers movement through the waist before hitting at the knee. You have your choice of three different prints, but this floral garden variation is giving the most boho vibes.

Tropical Halter Neck Maxi Dress LIVD $74 View product Tropical meets boho with this high neck, free-flowing silhouette. The frock’s lightweight, soft and stretchy fabric makes it easy to wear and care for (it’s blessedly machine washable). Elevate the look with a dressy sandal or make it more casual with comfy flats for the beach.

Flutter Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress Marée Pour Toi $129 View product Bring on the rich tones and textures. The fluttering bell sleeves and sheer hem detail add the right amount of softness to this otherwise bold maxi. I especially love the wrap silhouette and extra long tie that cinches the waist. The whole look is begging for a wide-brimmed hat and creamy, camel-colored flats.

Long Print Dress with Lace Insert Buxom Couture $129.95 View product Craving some color? Opt for this plus-size bohemian dress that boasts a hippy-dippy marble print. The tassels adorning the bell sleeves and crochet lace inserts provide an extra dose of that boho aesthetic, and the dress makes for the perfect versatile piece that’ll take you from the beach to the bar afterward.

Maxi Wrap Dress LIVD $59 View product Keep your aesthetic simple, chic, and streamlined with this quarter-length-sleeve wrap maxi from LIVD. It's made from mostly rayon, but offers some nice stretch thanks to spandex. Choose from either a rust hue or crisp white. Either shade boasts neutral, boho vibes and would look good with a pair of flats or sandals and delicate gold jewelry.

Hydra Dress ESTELLE $179 $99 View product This plus-size bohemian dress has it all: a soft blue paisley print that’s oh-so-‘70s, soft ruffles on the shoulder, a modest low back with ruching, and a cinched waist. Pair this one with a wide-brimmed sun hat and oversized sunglasses for a casual daytime look, or with heels and jewelry for an evening dinner aesthetic.

Morgan Maxi Dress Sealed With a Kiss $69.90 View product I love a feminine ruffle moment, which is exactly what you get when wearing this taupe, off-the-shoulder maxi from Sealed With a Kiss. Lean into the flirtiness with a pair of heels and chic clutch, or channel more of that boho vibe with a straw bag and booties.

Mid-Length Caftan - Plus Size Rachel Pally $255 View product You can't go wrong with a kaftan-style dress. This one features fluttering half-sleeves, a cinched waist, delicate ruching, and a sultry deep V-neck. The simplicity of this dress makes it a blank slate for your favorite bohemian accessories. Think multi-colored bags with lots of texture and tassels, feathery earrings, and oversized, jeweled cuffs.

Floral Voluminous Maxi Dress Buxom Couture $104.95 View product Talk about flower power. This maxi dress boasts a warm-weather-ready, allover floral print that’s impossible not to fall for. Plus, its voluminous tiered hem is so unexpected and fun.

Animal Print Voluminous Maxi Dress Buxom Couture $104.95 View product Not all boho ‘fits have to be neutral. Just ask this bold and bright plus-size bohemian dress. It features a can’t-be-missed animal print in a lively orange hue. A one-size (1X-3X) cut, the dress’s spaghetti straps are also adjustable to ensure the perfect fit.

Bustle Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of Bustle Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.