Some fashion trends come and go, but since its inception bohemian style and bohemian dresses have yet to fade from glory. At any point in time, someone somewhere is drifting happily along wearing a boho ensemble while passers-by catch a glimpse wishing for a piece of the cool girl pie.
I mean, what’s not to love about the convergence of earthy neutrals and unapologetic bits of flair? Bohemian dresses, in particular, can make you feel a bit more alive and free spirited. They read breezy but confident, unbothered but put together, feminine but not too flirty.
“Boho dresses are perfect for warm weather because putting one on can give you instant beachy summer vibes,” says Jenn Loyd, fashion stylist and founder of Lobe Love. “My favorite thing about them is how easy it is to have a cute complete look in minutes wearing a boho dress. Simply add a pair of cute sandals and a pair of Lobe Love statement earrings and you’re ready to head out the door.”
Your spring and summer wardrobe is basically begging for a new bohemian dress, so browse and shop a varied assortment of plus-size bohemian dresses below.
Whether you’re shopping for that upcoming vacay or simply want to strut down the sidewalks close to home, any of the plus-size bohemian dresses here will help you reach your warm weather fashion goals.
