12 Manicure Ideas That Prove Brown Is The Perfect Neutral

If you’re looking to switch things up from your typical nail polish color palette, brown happens to be a chic and versatile choice. Whether you opt for a chocolate, caramel, toffee, or cream tone, there are countless brown nail ideas that’ll upgrade your manicure game.

Neutral, earth tones, and muted manicures have been trending as of late — just look at the fingertips seen on the runway during New York Fashion Week. And, according to Chelsea King, Los Angeles-based nail artist and celebrity manicurist, brown hues count as an elevated yet subtle color choice. “I love brown polishes because they are a way to wear a neutral nail, but make it a bit more unique,” King tells Bustle. They also happen to be retro-chic: “Brown nails are also a fun nod to the ’70s, which is trending right now,” adds King.

Celebrity manicurist Kait Mosh says brown nail polish shades are also the perfect pick “for the monochromatic minimalist,” since they’re not too loud or distracting. If you never thought you could rock a brown mani, Mosh notes it’s all about matching the polish to your skin tone: She likes taupes for fair to medium skin tones with red undertones, while warmer skin with yellow undertones may want to opt for caramel colors. For dark skin and cooler undertones, King fancies deep, rich browns.

While you can wear brown polish with any nail shape, both artists say rounded tips and almond shaped-tips are still reigning supreme as a favorite among their clients. Still, French tips, coffin nails, and square sets could all certainly show off your mocha-colored mani.

Keep scrolling for super cute brown nail ideas to bring to your next salon appointment.

1 Matte Taupe For a muted take on the brown nail trend, consider a matte taupe set like this one. The square shape adds to the classic and clean appeal.

2 Chocolate French Tips You can’t go wrong with a French manicure, which can be worn in countless ways. One on-trend option? Chocolate-dipped fingertips with a sheer base. The espresso brown is the perfect contrast to the soft pink beds.

3 Groovy Multicolored Brown Similar to a French manicure, this retro-inspired design uses two different bold brown tones and separates them with an eye-catching super-fine white line.

4 Geometric Shapes King is responsible for this manicure design that features gradient graphic squares that are definitely giving hot chocolate with whipped cream vibes.

5 Glossy Beige This super long beige set proves that you don’t need a loud color to make a statement. Top a creamy beige polish with extra gloss for a gorgeous shine.

6 Leopard Print Take your brown-colored manicure into a bolder nail art realm with animal print details. The graphic lines in this set add a modern touch.

7 Gold Accents Add a touch of gold to a chocolate-covered almond manicure to give a simple design more texture. This one proves just two stripes of metallic polish can make a big (and swoon-worthy) impact.

8 Power Clashing Textures Who says your nails have to be painted in just one finish? This almond-shaped matte manicure with shiny brown tips is ultra-modern and perfect for every day.

9 Toffee Lengths With White Trim Outline a long, square set with sharp white lines on the edge of your fingertips for a graphic contrast to a cedar or toffee brown polish.

10 M&M Manicure Can’t choose one shade of brown? No worries: Incorporate them all into a manicure like this one where the shades gradate with each nail, going from cream to espresso. Consider it an M&M version of the ever-popular Skittles mani.

11 Floral Decals Welcome spring with a groovy ’70s-inspired manicure like this almond-shaped French set with tiny floral details and deep brown tips.