12 Manicure Ideas That Prove Brown Is The Perfect Neutral

If you’re looking to switch things up from your typical nail polish color palette, brown happens to be a chic and versatile choice. Whether you opt for a chocolate, caramel, toffee, or cream tone, there are countless brown nail ideas that’ll upgrade your manicure game.
Neutral, earth tones, and muted manicures have been trending as of late — just look at the fingertips seen on the runway during New York Fashion Week. And, according to Chelsea King, Los Angeles-based nail artist and celebrity manicurist, brown hues count as an elevated yet subtle color choice. “I love brown polishes because they are a way to wear a neutral nail, but make it a bit more unique,” King tells Bustle. They also happen to be retro-chic: “Brown nails are also a fun nod to the ’70s, which is trending right now,” adds King.
Celebrity manicurist Kait Mosh says brown nail polish shades are also the perfect pick “for the monochromatic minimalist,” since they’re not too loud or distracting. If you never thought you could rock a brown mani, Mosh notes it’s all about matching the polish to your skin tone: She likes taupes for fair to medium skin tones with red undertones, while warmer skin with yellow undertones may want to opt for caramel colors. For dark skin and cooler undertones, King fancies deep, rich browns.
While you can wear brown polish with any nail shape, both artists say rounded tips and almond shaped-tips are still reigning supreme as a favorite among their clients. Still, French tips, coffin nails, and square sets could all certainly show off your mocha-colored mani.
Keep scrolling for super cute brown nail ideas to bring to your next salon appointment.