In order to handle all the rowing, running, and strength training (plus the range of machines used in an Orangetheory class), you’ll need the right shoes. The best shoes for Orangetheory are either lightweight cross trainers with medium cushioning or a pair of supportive running shoes for the treadmill and a pair of flexible, thin-soled shoes for lifting and rowing portions. Whether you’re looking for one shoe that does it all or prefer to swap shoes mid-class, look for ones that will give you the right fit and support to stay motivated.

Types Of Shoes For Orangetheory

To make sure you have a great Orangetheory workout, you have a few versatile or more specialized shoe options:

Ultimately, it’s all about your personal workout preferences and the needs of your feet. From supportive running sneakers to minimal shoes that feel like you’re barefoot, take a look at the best shoes for Orangetheory whether you switch pairs at the transitions or not.

1. A Wildly Popular Cross Trainer

Pros:

Over 55,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Under $70

Breathable, lightweight uppers

Comfortable, plush inserts

Cons:

Reviewers report that they have a narrow fit

It’s easy to see why more than 55,000 reviewers have given these New Balance cross trainers an overall 4.4-star rating. They feature lightweight cushioning with a heel-to-toe drop of approximately 6 millimeters that’s great for running, rowing, lifting, biking, or jumping in your Orangetheory class. With a sleek bootie style, you just slip your feet in for a snug, supportive fit. They’re made of mesh and synthetic materials that are breathable while you’re working out and have a memory sole insert for a comfortable feel. These trainers are available in a variety of colors, plus regular and wide sizes, but New Balance recommends ordering half a size bigger than your usual size.

Helpful review: “I have high arches and do HIIT workouts 4-5 times a week, used to be in a ton of pain after. I’m no longer in any pain, and they’re also great for walking. Super comfortable and quick to slip on, also durable. I’m fairly rough on shoes and they haven’t shown any signs of wear after daily use. I scoured the reviews and ended up ordering a half size up, and it was a good call. They fit perfect.”

Drop: Approximately 6mm | Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes | Colors/Styles: 12

2. A Cross Trainer Under $50

Pros:

Over 4,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Under $50

Synthetic leather midfoot saddle gives a snug fit

Cons:

Made from faux leather, so they may not be the most breathable

Only one color is available at this price

These PUMA cross trainers are comfortable, supportive, and great for lateral movement in Orangetheory. They have a rubber outer sole for grip and traction, a snug fit in the middle of your foot, and a cushioned heel to absorb shock. The heel-to-toe drop isn’t specified, but one reviewer reported, “Great for my HIIT workouts and weight lifting. Nice support and cushion.” The trainers have a breathable sockliner, but the outside is made of synthetic leather, which is durable but may not be as breathable as some other options. While there are four color choices, only the one featured here is available under $40.

Helpful review: “I had been looking for some new athletic shoes for cross training. I work out most days and do a variety of training including HIIT, strength training, cardio and pilates. These shoes have been perfect! Super stable and supportive for all different types of activity. [...] I am a size 8 and my feet are a bit narrow. Purchased a size 8 and the fit was perfect!”

Drop: Not specified | Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors/Styles: 4

3. A Pair Of Running Shoes With A Lot Of Width Options

Pros:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Available in regular, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes

Lots of cushioning

Cons:

Reviewers report the laces are short

The Brooks’ Adrenaline running shoes have a size for just about everyone – a variety of sizes, 26 color options, and widths from narrow to extra wide. With a heel-to-toe drop of 12 millimeters (the highest on this list), they’re well-cushioned for soft landings and made for specifically for stability and overpronation. They’re designed with GuideRails technology that reduces excess heel and shin rotation and protects your knees, feet, and hips, whether you’re on the treadmill or running outside. And each pair is made of four and a half plastic bottles that have been diverted from landfills.

Helpful review: “These fit as expected and look great with any outfit. They are comfortable and stable for treadmill, weights, elliptical, stair stepper etc.”

Drop: 12mm | Sizes: 5 – 13, including narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes | Colors/Styles: 26

4. A Pair Of Shoes With Great Traction For The Floor, Rower, Bike, Or Strider

Pros:

Flat, wide heel for stability

Breathable, lightweight uppers

Rubber outsole provides great traction

Cons:

Reviewers report they make a noise when walking

The Nike Metcon is a solid choice when it comes to shoes for the floor, rower, bike, or strider. According to the brand website, it has a flat, wide heel for extra stability and outer sole treads around the arch of your foot for traction on speedy moves. Plus, they have a heel-to-toe drop of 4 millimeters which gives you enough cushioning for high-impact activities but not too much to throw your balance off during heavy lifts. And with a durable, breathable mesh upper layer, your feet will stay cool even when you’re heating up in class.

Helpful review: “These trainers are worth every penny, I was having issues with my sacroiliac and since purchasing these the pain has almost gone. I do a lot of HIIT training and they feel very supportive and comfortable.”

Drop: 4mm | Sizes: 6 — 12 | Colors/Styles: 8

5. These Budget-Friendly Barefoot Shoes For The Floor, Rower, Bike, Or Strider

Pros:

Over 17,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Barefoot feel

Knit uppers make them lightweight and breathable

Wide toe box

Cons:

No ankle support

If you’re looking for a strong connection to the floor, rower, bike, or strider, then these minimal shoes might be what you want. With a zero heel-to-toe drop, they almost feel like you’re barefoot, and one reviewer reported, “I rotate my days from the cardio to lifting, I can squat, lunges, all of the above with ease.” You can even remove the insoles if you want a more minimal feel. They have a rubber outsole for traction, grip, and durability and an elastic line that can be adjusted for a snug fit. There’s a wide variety of colors and sizes, plus they’re under $40.

Helpful review: “Where have these been all my life! I have a big big problem with my right foot blowing up in size when I workout. These are the perfect workout shoe for me. I run, weight lift, do aerobics, rowing machine.... these shoes are perfect. If you have one foot larger than the other, a bunion or mid sharpen foot you will love these.”

Drop: 0mm | Sizes: 5.5 — 12 | Colors/Styles: 30

6. A Super Lightweight Pair Of Cross Trainers

Pros:

Each shoe weighs under 8 ounces

Breathable mesh upper and sides

Sole injected with lightweight foam

Cons:

Expensive

Weighing only 7.05 ounces per shoe, wearing the Swiss-designed ON Cloud X sneakers can actually feel like you’re walking on a cloud. What contributes to the lightweight design is a Helion superfoam injected sole and a mesh upper and sides, which also makes them really breathable. There are molded cushion pads in the heel to keep you grounded. They’re designed for moving in all directions, and with a 6-millimeter heel-to-toe drop, you might want to wear them through your whole Orangetheory class.

Helpful review: “Great for Orange Theory / Cross training!! Very comfortable shoes! Had to break them in but overall very satisfied with the fit and when running they are extremely comfortable!”

Drop: 6mm | Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors/Styles: 10

7. A Pair Of Running Shoes With A Lot Of Color Options

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Breathable mesh upper and sides

Made of recycled materials

Largest color selection on this list

Cons:

Reviewers report the toe box is narrow

From tie-dye to all-black, the adidas Ultra Boost running shoes come in a huge selection of colors and have over 3,000 five-star reviews. With a sleek bootie design that hugs your feet and a mesh upper layer, they’re breathable and made of recycled materials. While they’re keeping you cool through class, they’re also keeping your feet cushioned and comfortable on the treadmill with a 10- millimeter heel-to-toe drop. Plus, the Ultraboost’s midsole is made of tiny capsules that are specifically designed to return more energy to your stride with every step, perfect for endurance during workouts.

Helpful review: “These shoes are stylish, comfy, and full of support for athletics. Quite easy to put on as well. Can slip on really easy. I have rather wide feet but these shoes are super comfortable. I am an 8.5 W, and this was an exact fit. Does not run big or small. If you are looking for a good gym or running shoe with support, while still being light, these shoes are it!”

Drop: 10mm | Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors/Styles: 36

8. A Pair Of Cross Trainers That Are Made For Jumping

Pros:

Knit uppers make them lightweight and breathable

Largest size range on this list

Made of recycled materials

Cons:

Some reviewers report the front toe peeling away after some use

The adidas Crazyflight cross trainers are actually designed for volleyball players to move laterally and vertically, which can also be helpful in an Orangetheory class. Plus, they’re lightweight and have a stretch mesh upper that keeps them flexible and breathable. Your feet are kept stable with a sock-like fit, and the rubber outsole is designed for extra grip on indoor surfaces. They’re well-cushioned and made with recycled materials, but the heel-to-toe drop isn’t specified.

Helpful review: “These shoes are perfect for indoor cross training. They have a ton of stability and are comfortable for someone with high arches. True to size!”

Drop: Not specified | Sizes: 5 — 15 | Colors/Styles: 18

9. Some Really Comfortable & Lightweight Shoes Designed For Triathlons

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Each shoe weighs 6.5 ounces

Breathable mesh upper and sides

Cons:

No solid color options

The ASICS Noosas are actually designed for triathlons, so they’re easy to pull on and off and feature a comfortable, breathable liner for sockless running. They also have over 2,000 five-star ratings, and many of them rave about how comfortable they are. They’re made with GUIDESOLE technology for a bouncy feel with stability and a durable outsole to take on the treadmill, rower, bike, strider, or floor exercises in your Orangetheory class. And with lightweight foam cushioning (with a 5-millimeter heel-to-toe drop), they weigh just 6.5 ounces a shoe and feel like “walking on air,” according to one reviewer.

Helpful review: “Holds up for miles on the road and inside at cross trainer as well. Lightweight but sturdy.”

Drop: 5mm | Sizes: 5 – 12 | Colors/Styles: 7

10. A Pair Of Shoes For Balance On The Floor, Rower, Bike, Or Strider

Pros:

Over 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Lightweight EVA foam cushioning

Breathable mesh upper and sides

Wide base

Cons:

Some reviewers report they look boxy

These cross trainers feature a wide toe box and a low 4-millimeter heel-to-toe drop that gives them balance, agility, and stability on the floor, rower, bike, or strider. One reviewer reported that the wider front “is great for gripping the ground, which is needed in cross-training style workouts, especially box jumps or lateral jumps and burpees.” But other reviewers thought this made the shoes look a little boxy, so it’s up to your personal preference. Made with a flexible, woven upper, they’ll also keep your feet cool through class and provide flexibility for a variety of movements.

Helpful review: “I have pretty flat and wide feet with no arch, and these shoes are beyond perfect. I lift weights, do HIIT workouts, body weight and agility movements. It’s the perfect shoe that gives support, durability and comfort all in one.”

Drop: 4mm | Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors/Styles: 19

11. A Pair Of Cross Trainers With A Fitted Heel

Pros:

Over 9,000 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating

Breathable mesh upper and sides

Under $70

Fitted heel

Cushioning with energy return foam

Cons:

Reviewers report there’s little arch support

With a roomy toe and a padded, fitted heel, these Rykä cross trainers are designed to give you balance and keep your feet comfortable and in place during pivoting exercises and lateral moves. They’re made with mesh for breathability and faux leather for durability. They have an energy return foam that retains your foot’s shape and cushions on impact, and a heel-to-toe drop of 6 millimeters, so they’re good for the treadmill, rower, floor, bike, or strider. The rubber sole is designed to contour and support your feet, but some reviewers recommend removing the insoles and replacing them with ones made for better shock absorption.

Helpful review: “I cross train 5 days a week, usually 3 HIIT workout days, and this is my second pair of Rykas. I buy them a half size up and add better insoles for better shock absorption. I love the design and fit. My last pair last 6 months which is great given the heavy training and impact.”

Drop: 6mm | Sizes: 5 — 11, including wide sizes | Colors/Styles: 16

12. A Pair Of Cushioned, Flexible Running Shoes

Pros:

Breathable, flexible mesh upper and sides

Available in regular, wide, and narrow sizes

Removable, molded insole

Cons:

Run small, reviewers recommend buying a half-size up

This pair of New Balance running shoes is made with a synthetic mesh upper for flexibility, breathability, and an overall snug feel. Inside, they have a 10-millimeter heel-to-toe drop which gives them a lot of cushioning for soft, lightweight support on the treadmill. The shoes fit “great in all the right places,” reported one reviewer, who added, “I have a very high arch and was looking for a shoe that fits snugly and provides the right amount of stability without being too rigid.” Plus, the removable insole is molded to keep your foot in place, and the blown rubber outsole gives you grip and durability. They’re available in a wide range of sizes, colors, and narrow to wide widths.

Helpful review: “This shoe is great for both running and weight training. Great on my high arch. No shin splits when wearing either.”

Drop: 10mm | Sizes: 5 — 13, including narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes | Colors/Styles: 15