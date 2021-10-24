Leggings are a versatile wardrobe staple that can take you from a morning yoga class through your day at the office and out to dinner afterward, but finding the right shoes to go with them can be surprisingly tricky. The best shoes to wear with leggings are easy to style, comfortable (because that’s why you’re wearing leggings in the first place), cute, and have durable outsoles made from rubber or TPU that can stand up to regular wear.

The first think you’ll want to think about is when and where you tend to wear your leggings. If you’re going to and from workouts, a pair of sleek modern sneakers, chic platform sandals, or sporty slip-on shoes are all great choices since they’re comfortable and look great with athleisure outfits. If you love to rock your leggings with chunky sweaters and flannel shirts in the cooler months, look for knee-high boots in genuine or faux leather for a style that’s timeless for a reason. Ballet flats and loafers are good options for those days when you need to look a little more dressed up, but you still want to wear something comfortable. And on rainy days, it’s hard to beat the cozy factor of rain boots and leggings.

Whenever you’re shopping for shoes, looking for quality materials should also be a consideration. Outsoles made from rubber or TPU, a type of plastic commonly used for footwear, tend to be sturdy, weather-proof, and anti-slip, which are qualities you want in a shoe. Uppers can be made from breathable textiles, genuine leather, or synthetic leather. They all have their pros and cons, so what you choose really comes down to a combination of your budget and your personal preferences.

However you like to wear your leggings, there’s a pair of shoes for you on this list. From ballet flats with thousands of fans on Amazon to chic ankle boots with chunky heels, keep scrolling to find your new favorite shoes for leggings.

A Pair Of Modern Slip-On Sneakers

A great pair of slip-on sneakers not only offers a chic minimalist style, but also helps when you're running late and want some shoes you can throw on while you rush out the door. These Sorel sneakers have durable rubber soles with a split design, and the uppers are made from a combination of breathable mesh fabric and durable leather. Another benefit of the lace-free design? They won't come untied when you're on the go. The low-cut style makes them a perfect choice to wear with leggings and an oversize hoodie or T-shirt for an on-trend streetwear look. Editor's note: "My shoes are literally always coming untied during HIIT classes, but thanks to the slip-on design, these are now my go-to sneakers. I love the modern look, and the fact that they can make a simple leggings-and-hoodie outfit feel fashionable and elevated. They're also super comfortable!" — Carina Finn

Available sizes: 5 — 12

These Basic Ballet Flats That Will Go With Everything In Your Closet

There's nothing like a pair of ballet flats to make literally any look feel a bit more polished. These flats from Amazon Essentials offer great value at just $20, and they're backed by over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Made from 100% synthetic materials, they have a classic round-toe design, and are flexible and foldable, so they're easy to pack or toss in your bag to slip on after work or a workout. The insides are lined with soft microfiber, and there's a little extra padding around the heel for added comfort. One fan raved: "These shoes fit as expected and are PERFECT for all [occasions]! Leggings and a t-shirt, going to work, with a dress. I purchased black, but will be getting another color soon!"

Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

A Pair Of Knee-High Boots That Are Actually Comfortable

The combination of knee-high boots, leggings, and a big blanket scarf is classic for a reason — it looks amazing. These boots from Naturalizer are made from 100% leather with a synthetic sole, and they come in seven cozy neutral tones. They have a zip closure, adjustable buckles, and elastic in the shaft, which makes these boots a particularly great choice for those with wider calves. The low heel makes these easy to walk in, too. One fan raved: "It's rare to have tall boots fit great out of the box but these did. I generally wear a size 8 M but you worry with socks on whether you need a wide. I went to the Naturalizer website and did their fit finder, and they said stick with 8 M. My calves are 16" and the shaft on these is perfect with skinny jeans or leggings. [...] I walked a couple of miles in these the first day I got them and the arch support and comfort were very good. No blisters, no numb instep."

Available sizes: 4 — 12X-Wide

Some Budget-Friendly Canvas Sneakers

A great pair of canvas sneakers is perfect for styling with leggings and a flannel shirt for a 90s-style look. These are just $20, but they've still racked up over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say they're just as good as more expensive versions. The uppers are made from canvas, and the soles are made from nonslip rubber that won't wear out too quickly. The low-cut, round toe design makes these an excellent choice for wearing with leggings, and they come in a variety of solid colors and fun patterns. One fan raved: "These shoes are great and are sturdy after two years of steady use. I bought a size ten first and they were too small. I have wide feet so I bought an 11 and they were great. I don't like the name brand but I wanted the casual yet put together look of canvas sneakers. I have worn them with dresses, jeans, leggings, and shorts. Exactly what I was looking for!"

Available sizes: 5 — 11

A Pair Of Slides With Amazing Arch Support

These comfortable platform sandals have two simple leather straps and a 1.75-inch platform heel that makes them look super cute with leggings and tanks or cropped tees in warmer weather. The straps are adjustable thanks to the hook-and-loop closures, and the EVA footbed is covered in soft microfiber that feels amazing against bare feet. They have Vionic's signature three-zone comfort design that's meant to form to the contours of your feet, providing exceptional stability and arch support. One fan raved: "I bought these because my foot surgery was scheduled & canceled during the pandemic lockdown. Now, I just want really good fitting shoes that are kind to my feet. BIG BONUS. These are soooo cute. They look good with everything!"

Available sizes: 5 — 11

Some Loafers That Reviewers Say Are So Comfortable

These basic loafers cost less than $25, but they're worth so much more, since reviewers on Amazon agree that they require no break-in period. If you love wearing leggings to work, style these loafers with a basic black pair and a simple sweater or a T-shirt and blazer. They're made from 100% synthetic materials with a chic, pointed-toe design. The inner heel is padded for extra comfort and blister-prevention, and these shoes have durable TPR outsoles with a low heel that's comfortable to walk in. One fan raved: "Comfortable! Look so good with jeans or casual pants, and leggings."

Available sizes: 5 — 13

A Pair Of Chunky Ankle Boots With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon

These inexpensive ankle boots are great for wearing with leggings and a bomber jacket in the cooler months. They have a sleek, minimalist design, chunky 3-inch heels and synthetic soles. If you're worried about walking in this heel height, don't sweat it — reviewers on Amazon noted that for boots this tall, they're surprisingly comfortable. The uppers are made from soft-touch suede with elastic on both sides of the ankle, so there's a bit of stretch to the fit. These boots come in seven dark neutrals that are so stylish, you might find yourself wanting to buy multiple pairs. One fan raved: "I wanted something that could be a little dressed up for work but is still just as comfortable as those types of shoes. Well these boots did not disappoint. They are make even just leggings and a sweater look so much more put together while feeling like you are walking on a cloud. If you are like me and feel like a newborn Bambi when wearing almost anything with heels, these are the boots for you. I just put in an order for several other colors."

Available sizes: 5 — 11

Some Chic Loafers With Supportive Insoles

A great pair of loafers can make any outfit look chic and pulled together, even if you're just wearing your favorite pair of worn-in leggings and an Oxford shirt. These loafers from Vionic offer fantastic arch support thanks to the brand's ortho-friendly insoles that were designed by a podiatrist. This pair is made from pretty suede, but note that the material can be different depending on which color you choose. The heel is around a half-inch tall, and the outsoles are made from durable rubber. One fan raved: "One of my favorite pairs of Vionic shoes. I wore them all day at work the day after they were delivered. No break-in time needed for this pair. Super comfortable. Great arch support. Just bought another color."

Available sizes: 5 — 11

These $35 Combat Boots That Amazon Shoppers Love

These cheap combat boots are perfect for styling with leggings, a crisp white button down, and some chunky gold jewelry for a look that's sophisticated with a bit of an edge. They're made from 100% synthetic materials, which makes them a solid choice for anyone who wants to avoid wearing leather, and they have rubber outsoles with good tread for all-weather wear. They have a simple lace-up style with a side-zipper and come in both brown and black. One fan raved: "These boots are great! I usually wear a 7 in boots and got a seven and they fit great. I will be able to wear thicker socks as well once the weather is cooler. I even sprayed them with waterproof spray for extra protection. I didn't realize they had the zipper on the side and it's an added bonus since sometimes it's hard to get boots tied just right each time. They work great with leggings and an oversized seater."

Available sizes: 5 — 13

These Laidback Toms Slip-On Shoes

These classic Toms are perfect for running errands or wearing to and from workout classes, and the simple loafer-like design works well with a casual legging and T-shirt (or cozy sweater, if it's chilly) ensemble. The uppers are made from 100% canvas, so they're super breathable and great for year-round wear. They also feature a durable rubber sole that offers good traction on any surface. A fan favorite on Amazon, these shoes have a whopping 20,500 five-star ratings. One fan raved: "I ordered these shoes because: 1. Color; 2. Comfort; 3. The one-for-one give back to disadvantaged children; and 4. Go great with leggings. I now own 2 pair of Tom shoes and am looking forward to owning more."

Available sizes: 5 — 14

Some Cute Wellington Boots For Rainy Days

It's hard to beat the original Hunter boots on rainy days. These tall rain boots are made entirely from latex and rubber, so every inch is waterproof, meaning you can trudge through puddles, mud, and whatever else nature sends your way without a worry. They have a low heel that's just over an inch tall, and a 16-inch shaft that hits a bit below the knee on most wearers. They come in both glossy and matte finishes, as well as a variety of fun colors. Snag these in a color that matches your raincoat, then pair them with leggings for a look that's cozy and cute. One fan raved: "I like the green boots the best, I find them fun and look great with jeans and black leggings [...] If they were good enough for Lady Di then that is all I need as an endorsement :)"

Available sizes: 5 — 13

These Knee-High Boots With A Soft Faux-Fur Lining

Want some inexpensive tall boots? Try these motorcycle boots, which are perfect worn with your favorite pair of black leggings, a black tee, and a black leather jacket for a monochromatic look that you can wear just about anywhere. They have a low 1.25-inch heel that's comfortable enough for all-day wear, and they're made from a leather-like material that has a faux-fur lining for warmth and softness. These boots zip up the sides, so they're easy to put on and take off, and hit just below the knee. They also have rubber outsoles for traction and durability. One fan raved: "Ok so if you didn't notice these boots are faux fur lined! So warm and cozy. I am usually an 11 wide but I ordered a 12 and they fit perfectly. I've gotten lots of compliments on them. Wear with leggings and a sweater on a cold day and you are golden."

Available sizes: 5 — 12

The Classic Stan Smith Sneakers

Leggings and Stan Smith sneakers are a match made in fashion heaven because of the simple, sporty look, and the crisp, white design makes for a versatile shoe you'll get a lot of mileage out of. The synthetic uppers are made from a minimum of 50% recycled materials, so buying them isn't just a style choice — it's also one that's good for the planet. These sneakers have durable rubber outsoles and lace-up closure for a classic, secure fit. One fan raved: "Bought these because of the style. I keep wearing them because they are so comfortable! Bought matching pairs for me and my wife, she absolutely loves these shoes. I wear them to work, out and about. Anywhere I can, they go with almost everything!"

Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide