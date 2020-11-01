21 Cute Sweaters That Don't Make You Look Bulky

When the temperatures drop, it can be hard to find the best sweaters that don't look bulky (but are still incredibly cozy). Alas, selecting sweaters made with fabrics like cashmere and cotton will keep you warm without looking too puffy. Tops with a more streamlined, yet flowing fit will also do the trick when it comes to creating a less boxy appearance and feel.

Don't get me wrong: Big, chunky sweaters are will never go out of style — but sometimes, it's nice to have something lighter and free-flowing to wear when you're chilly. To achieve this, you'll want to stray away from thicker, stiffer materials like canvas, fleece, burlap, and corduroy. The term "chunky knit" may also be a warning sign of the sweater being bulkier than you might want.

To help you along your shopping journey, I've compiled a list of the best bulk-free sweaters that are sure to become staples in your wardrobe. This list offers something for everyone, from turtlenecks and cardigans to cutouts and deconstructed pieces. Each option listed is made of lightweight fabrics that'll keep you warm without feeling overwhelming.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the cutest and non-bulky sweaters that Amazon has to offer.

1 This Crisscross Sweater With A Deep V-Neck Opening softome Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pretty as a layering top or all alone, this V-neck sweater features a crisscross front that drapes to create a trendy and fashionable look. It's soft and lightweight, falling right at the hip to compliment your jeans, leggings, and skirts with ease. Select from a multitude of subdued colors. Available sizes: Small - 3XL

2 This Twist-Front Sweater That Fits Like A Top Yidarton Twist Knot Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sweater offers the look and feel of a blouse while providing the comfort and warmth of a traditional sweater. It pulls over the head and is easy to wear with any pair of bottoms. The front is highlighted with twist detailing that adds a nice touch to its classic ribbed texture. There are nine colors available. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3 A Lightweight Cardigan With Large Side Pockets Goodthreads Quarter Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can top any outfit off with this cardigan to complete your look for the day. It features an open front, three-quarter sleeves, and side pockets that allow you to tuck your hands and other items. Made of a blend of soft materials (including both cotton and cashmere), this sweater has a streamlined fit that feels cozy and lightweight. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4 A Relaxed Color-Block Sweater That Comes In So Many Shades Angashion Patchwork Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Enjoy the relaxed nature of this color-block sweater, which has a crewneck and cozy dropped sleeves. It's made with 100% polyester, so it's just as warm as it is soft. It also features an oversized fit that's sure to go hand-in-hand with many other pieces in your closet. This top comes in a wide selection of color combinations, too. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

5 A Fuzzy Cardigan That Comes In A Variety Of Patterns ZESICA Patterned Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon This oversized, open-front cardigan is soft, plush, and easy to layer. Like others mentioned on this list, it closes like a shawl — but there are other options available that close with two buttons. You can also choose from different animal prints, plaid designs, even seasonal patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

6 This Duster Sweater That Comes In A Variety Of Neutral Hues Amazon Essentials Knee Length Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon Eliminate the need for a coat with this long sweater duster. It's great for layering with your favorite tees, tops, and tanks — and it features a shawl collar with ribbing throughout the fabric. Pick this up in one of many neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7 The Soft V-Neck Sweater That Comes In An Assortment Of Muted Colors Kallspin V-Neck Wool Blended Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This deep V-neck sweater — which is made with a hint of cashmere — offers a relaxed, lightweight fit that's soft and comfortable. The design pulls over your head for easy wear and can be laundered in the washing machine for added convenience. Choose your favorite of six muted colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8 A V-Neck Waffle Sweater That Can Be Worn Off The Shoulder Asvivid Waffle Knit Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Slip into this waffle-knit sweater to stay warm without feeling too bulky. It has an oversized V-neck that can be worn off the shoulder, and it's available in over eight colors. There are even a few color-block designs and tie-dye styles with the same build to choose from. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

9 This Flowing Batwing Sweater With A Fitted Waist GABERLY Batwing Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed with batwing sleeves and a wide boat neckline, this sweater will go great with jeans, leggings, and more. It's a loose and lightweight pullover that's available in a variety of vivid hues. It also boasts a 4.5-star rating, which is seriously impressive. One customer wrote, "This sweater is everything! The material is soft and thin; perfect for fall. The waist area is fitted compared to the rest." Available sizes: One Size Fits Most

10 This Cozy Crewneck Sweater Made With 100% Cashmere JENNIE LIU Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Amazon $50 See On Amazon You'll feel super cozy in this crewneck sweater that's made with 100% two-ply cashmere. It's available in nine colors, including some shades with knit designs throughout. They all have rib-knit collars, cuffs, and hems — and they can easily be layered underneath your jacket. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

11 This Oversized Knit Sweater That's "Cozy Without Being Too Bulky" Liny Xin Oversized Knit Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made with a blend of two-ply cashmere and wool, this sweater has chunky knit styling without being too bulky. It's designed to fit loosely and features a round neckline with ribbed designs on the cuffs and hemline. A large assortment of vibrant colors are available for your selection. One person wrote, "This sweater is so soft! It’s a great length to wear with leggings, and it is cozy without being too bulky." Available sizes: One Size Fits Most

12 This Slouchy Longline Sweater With Dropped Shoulders Daily Ritual Crewneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This slouchy crewneck sweater is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. It features a simple longline design with dropped sleeves and ribbed detailing throughout the trim. Select from eight colors and pair it with leggings or jeans for a complete look. Available sizes: Medium - XX-Large

13 An Oversized Mock Neck Sweater That's "Super Soft" Cable Stitch Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $60 See On Amazon According to various Amazon customers, this comfy pullover sweater is "super soft." It features an oversized fit with a mock neck and long sleeves highlighted by ribbed cuffs. The style comes in eight different colors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

14 This Cozy, Breathable Plus-Size Sweater With Ribbed Cuffs Amazon Essentials Plus Size Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made with a breathable, yet warm blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, this plus-size sweater is great for everyday wear. It has a casual feel that can be dressed up or down, and the ribbed details throughout the edges make it even cozier. It's available in 10 soothing shades. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

15 A Baggy Knit Sweater With A Warm Turtleneck Saodimallsu Knit Turtleneck Amazon $36 See On Amazon This turtleneck has all the hallmarks of a great sweater: It boasts a breathable knit design along with batwing sleeves and ribbed detailing at the neck, hem, and cuffs. Although it's considered a "chunky knit" option, it's baggy and doesn't appear to be bulky. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

16 This Edgy Knit Sweater With An Off-The-Shoulder Style Feiersi Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Go for a mix of comfy and edgy with this off-the-shoulder sweater. The long-sleeve pullover is made with ribbed detailing at the hemline and cuffs — and it comes in a variety of colors and leopard prints. Since it's made with viscose, polyester, and nylon, it's also has some stretch to it. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

17 A Mock-Neck Sweater With A Streamlined Silhouette Amazon Essentials Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made of a lightweight blend of cotton, modal, and poly fabric, this mock-neck sweater is especially soft. The design features long sleeves and a streamlined silhouette — and it's highlighted with elastic ribbing at the neckline, hem, and cuffs. Select from a variety of colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

18 A Waffle-Knit Sweater With An Open, Crisscross Design In The Back Asvivid Criss Cross Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This sweater is all business in the front and party in the back. It features a chic V-neck top, long rib-cuffed sleeves, and the surprise of cutout crisscross detailing on the reverse side. The waffle knit fabric helps keep it casual and comfy, making it easy to pair with leggings and jeans. Pick from a myriad of styles, sizes, and colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

19 A Sweater With Leopard Designs On The Arms Mansy Leopard Sweater Amazon $12 See On Amazon This standout sweater features leopard designs throughout the arms, and it's made with a blend of cotton and nylon. It also boasts ribbed detailing around each trim and comes in eight different colors (all of which have the same leopards on each side). Available sizes: Small - X-Large

20 A Deconstructed V-Neck Sweater With A Worn-In Look Eytino Ripped Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you enjoy the deconstructed look, you're going to love this distressed sweater. It fits loose and has a V-neck design with tattered detailing along the sides. This particular pullover sweater also comes in gray — and the pink version doesn't have a V-neck. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large