The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star is one of the most versatile sneaker styles on the market. They’re a hallmark of indie cool that has been adopted by rock royalty and Hollywood influencers alike. If you already own a pair (or, more likely, multiple pairs) you know that finding the right socks can be tricky given the shoe’s unique cut. The best socks for Converse either disappear completely or peek out on top for a style statement. Whether you love low-tops or you keep your high-tops in heavy rotation, every pair of socks here has been vetted by Converse fans for their Chuck Taylor compatibility.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Socks For Converse

It can be tough to find a good no-show sock for Converse low-tops because of how well they’re contoured through the ankle, and you don’t want to end up with discreet socks that ultimately roll halfway down your foot. Look for nonslip grip inside the heel or even a dedicated tab at the Achilles tendon for the most comfortable wear. If you’re prone to blisters, a low-cut ankle sock will be a better option to provide a buffer against chafing, although they’ll be more perceptible when styling.

Some ankle socks can also work for high-top Chucks, especially if they’re cut slightly higher in the back, while a mini crew sock provides even more comfort without riding too high on the calf the way a tube sock can. High-tops are also a great place to experiment with patterned socks — easier to find in taller cuts since they’re actually meant to be seen. If you’re into retro looks or have an artsy aesthetic, you might even try knee-high socks with your Converse.

1 Some Wildly Popular No-Show Socks That Don’t Slide Down IDEGG No Show Low Cut Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Boasting more than 34,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, these no-show socks were designed with low-cut shoes in mind. They have a curved ankle that basically disappears inside your Chucks with silicone strips at the heel so they won’t slide down. They’re made from a blend of 80% cotton to be absorbent and breathable, with a smooth toe seam and lightly cushioned footbed. “All the aesthetic awesomeness of ‘no show’ socks, but with the staying put power of regular athletic socks,” a shopper praised. “I wore them with low top Converse sneakers and they weren't visible.” Several reviewers noted they were also great for Vans. Grab a six-pack in neutral shades or one of their brighter multipacks if you own more colorful Converse. One reviewer wrote: “These are my favorite for working out and everyday wear. They don’t slip off because of the rubber lining in the back and I especially love wearing them with low cut shoes like converse low tops.” Available options: 13 | Available sizes: Small — Large (fits women’s shoe sizes 5 — 15.5) Also available on: Walmart, $15

2 The Mini Crew Socks That Look Seamless With High Tops Hue Mini Crew Sock (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These short crew socks have the perfect high-top fit for sneakers and combat boots alike. They come up over the ankles to protect delicate skin and barely show over your shoes — if they even show at all. The mostly-cotton blend is breathable, with a thin weave over the instep so they’re extra-airy without sacrificing softness under the foot. “I haven’t bought any other type of sock since purchasing these,” one fan raved. “They are super comfortable and the thickness allows the socks to be used with every kind of shoe. I recommend these especially if you wear Doc Martens or high top Converse.” One reviewer wrote: “Very comfortable and soft, and the perfect height to peek out of my high top converse. Definetly reccomend, worth the price!!!! <3” Available options: 3 | Available sizes: One size Also available on: Zappos, $18

3 These Low-Cut Athletic Ankle Socks With A *Serious* Cult Following Saucony Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks (8-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon When a sock has amassed more than 85,000 ratings, you know they’ve got the secret sauce. These low-cut ankle socks come up slightly higher on the foot than the previous option, which affords extra protection against hot spots. A thick back tab protects the heel and makes them easy to peel off, and one shopper reported that it also lent some nice extra padding inside high-top sneakers. Their breathable mesh panels are quick-drying on sweaty feet while arch support and targeted cushioning help keep your feet comfortable in notoriously flat Converse shoes. Plus, the poly-spandex blend is designed to be moisture-wicking. One reviewer wrote: “I love the cushion and moisture wicking this sock provides as well as the overall fit and style. It is not low enough to function as a no-show sock, but work well with low top style converse shoes. Literally everything you need in a sock minus the no-show. Buy them.” Available options: 32 | Available sizes: 5 — 13

4 Some Fun Printed Socks You Won’t Mind Showing Kikiya Socks Patterned Crew Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These are the patterned socks to reach for when you want to have some fun. Since they come in muted shades, they’ll easily work in or out of Converse and you don’t have to worry about matching quite so much. They’re made from a blend of ultra-soft combed cotton, and although intended for a limited range of shoe sizes, they have an impressive amount of spandex that allows for some wiggle room. “Definitely have a lot of stretch so it’s comfy! They look terrific on high top shoes,” a reviewer vouched. For a different take on prints, these patterned crew socks fit a wider range of sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Love these socks. They are exactly as pictured. The quality is excellent. I am around a size 8 and these fit perfectly. The material is just the right thickness. I have worn and washed them a few times now and there is no stretching, shrinking, fading. Highly recommended!” Available options: 1 | Available sizes: One size (fits women’s shoe sizes 6 — 8.5)

5 These Retro Knee Socks For A Throwback Look Tom & Mary Knee High Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you scored a pair of hard-to-find tall Converse or just like to experiment, these knee-high socks are the ultimate throwback. They’re made from a combed cotton blend for softness with a ribbed knit cuff that promises not to slip, and mesh through the calf and ankle reinforces their stay-in-place fit. Choose from options in more muted shades to bolder rainbow-inspired hues. One reviewer wrote: “I was concerned these wouldn’t stay up but they stay up all day. Very comfy and stylish. I have found my Dream socks. Great value. Not too thick that they make my shoes feel tight.” Available options: 9 | Available sizes: One size (fits women’s shoe sizes 5 — 9)

6 The Novelty Socks That Were Made To Be Seen MK MEIKAN Colorful Printed Crew Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Go big or go home: When you really want to show off your style, these novelty socks come in high-octane patterns you can spot from across the room. From graffiti print to florals and edgier skull imagery, there’s an option for every Converse aesthetic. Not just nice to look at, they’re made from a uniquely cooling polyester blend with a little bit of compression for support through the arch and a seamless toe for a smooth-as-butter feel. Although this particular listing isn’t drowning in reviews, these MK MEIKAN novelty socks in some of the same patterns have an impressively high rating from hundreds of shoppers. One reviewer wrote: “I ordered these socks to wear under my boots and shoes in the fall and winter months. The color and patterns are so bright, vivid, and beautiful. The socks are soft and definitely comfortable. [...] they do not disappoint.” Available options: 4 | Available sizes: One size (fits women’s shoe sizes 7.5 — 13)