When warm weather rolls around and you start swapping out your cozy wardrobe for something cooler, don’t forget about what’s on your feet. While sneakers are a staple no matter the time of year, the best summer sneakers are ideal for warmer weather thanks to breathable canvas, mesh, or knit fabrics which help you stay comfortable as temps rise. If you prefer leather shoes, choose sneakers with woven or perforated uppers, or that incorporate extra ventilation in other ways for hot days.

In addition to ample ventilation, you’ll want sneakers that offer the support you’ll need. Cushioned insoles are easy enough to find in sneakers, even in less athletic casual styles. For higher-impact activities like running and hiking, though, you’ll want to opt for more specialized support with more advanced shock-absorption that can help you walk (or run) miles comfortably.

Ultimately, the right pair for you is a matter of which option you’ll get the most wear out of, whether that’s a pair of casual, dressy, or athletic sneakers. Scroll down to check out 13 of the best summer sneakers you can shop on Amazon, for whatever the season has in store for you.

1 These Athleisure Sneakers That Are Machine Washable Nisolo Athleisure Eco-Knit Sneaker Nisolo $150 See On Nisolo These breathable knit sneakers are so soft and comfortable, a lot of reviewers say they feel like “walking on clouds.” Their minimalist design features EVA foam insoles that are soft and supportive, a sock-like fit, and best of all? They are machine washable. These truly are the perfect neutral sneakers to pair with summer dresses, denim shorts, or bike shorts on the way to a workout class. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 - 11 A positive review: “I wasn’t sure what I expected but I am in love with these!! They are like walking on clouds and still supportive. I love the look of them and have received so many compliments!!”

2 The Classic Canvas Sneakers A Commerce Editor Loves Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon — Also available on DSW, $50 When it comes to summer sneakers, a pair of canvas Keds are a warm-weather staple for Associate Commerce Editor Wesley Salazar. Salazar says, “They make getting dressed every day so easy. Not only are they budget-friendly, but they look great with everything from flowy dresses to denim cutoffs.” Plus, you’re not limited to white sneakers — they come in a variety of colors, ranging from white to red and navy, to cater to your unique summer style. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4 — 13 (X-Narrow, Narrow, Wide, and X-Wide options available) A positive review: “Love the keds. For me, I can wear them for a short time with no issues. Unfortunately, most all the shoes I have hurt my feet, especially when walking all day.”

3 These Budget-Friendly Sneakers DUOYANGJIASHA Women's Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $28 See On Amazon Ringing in at under $30, these walking shoes are the most budget-friendly summer sneakers on the list. They offer breathable knit uppers, memory foam insoles, and slip-resistant EVA outsoles — all for a great price. Versatile enough to wear every day, these sneakers come in four neutral colors, plus a pink option to add a pop of color to your summer outfits. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 4.5 — 12 A positive review: “I love these shoes. We went to Greece and walked all over the acropolis and other ruins and they were not sliding through those pebbles, rocks, and boulders. They are the most comfortable shoes that I have ever owned. I have paid over $300 for Nike shoes and these pairs are more comfortable than the Nike ones.”

4 A Summery Pair Of Low-Top Chucks Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Low Top Sneaker Amazon $70 See On Amazon — Also available on Converse, $55 Converse loyalists might want to try this summer-friendly iteration of the classic Chuck Taylor sneakers. These low-top shoes are made of canvas and their insoles are padded with OrthoLite, a foam cushioning material, to keep you feeling light on your feet. To add to the shoe’s casual ease, you are spared the trouble of functional shoelaces (these laces are fixed in place) — a welcome change when you want your footwear to evoke the carefree spirit of the season. They’re ideal for an afternoon of frolicking on shore, or anywhere else, for that matter. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11 A positive review: “Love them!!! My summer go-to shoe with jeans, shorts, or dresses.”

5 These Cult-Favorite Athletic Sneakers adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $53 See On Amazon — Also available on Adidas, $50 Trust the internet: With more than 43,000 five-star ratings, these athletic sneakers with a sleek profile are a sure bet. They feature a sock liner, midsole, and outsole constructed with Adidas Cloudfoam (a plush yet lightweight EVA material) — and reviewers have raved that the sneakers are so comfortable, they really do feel like you’re walking on clouds. Also worth mentioning: The stretchy mesh uppers that help keep your feet cool when you’re on the move. While many fans use these sneakers for sports, you can totally wear them with your favorite dress or an athleisure outfit, too. Plus, they come in dozens of colors to match your style. Available colors: 50

Available sizes: 5 — 12 A positive review: “So comfy and lightweight. They seem very well made too. I’ve been wearing them non-stop for a month now and they look and feel great. Highly recommend.”

6 These Preppy-Cool Loafer-Like Sneakers Hey Dude Wendy Shoe Amazon $55 See On Amazon This canvas loafer-sneaker hybrid is made with a memory foam footbed lined with fabric and synthetic soles. The shoes get bonus points for their stretchy laces, which secure the fit of the shoes and also make them look really cute. Whether at the park, on the beach, or by the poolside, they add a casual-cool vibe to any outfit. The only problem will be choosing which hue you want: You have 33 options to choose from, including neutrals and fun prints. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: 5 — 13 A positive review: “I wear a 6.5 and bought these in a 6. Just roomy enough and I can wear them with thin socks but I prefer to wear them without. The perfect summer shoe. I will be buying more. Love them.”

7 A Pair Of Sleek Slip-Ons In 18 Colors Lugs Clipper Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon With more than a dozen available colors, ranging from neutrals to bright yellow, you’re likely to find a pair of these slip-on sneakers in a color that speaks to you — or two! Personally, I like the look of the light blue tie-dye color, which reminds me of the sunny skies of the season. It is made with a lightweight canvas upper and cushioned insoles, plus padded side gore panels to provide a snug yet comfy fit. Some reviewers have noted that these slip-ons run a tad large and recommended opting for the smaller option if you’re between sizes. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 A positive review: “This slip-on is heaven! I can wear them and look cute with jeans or a casual summer dress. It’s also a comfortable enough shoe to play with my kids on the playground. I’ll be getting them in multiple colors this year!”

8 These Chunky Clog-Like Sneakers Skechers Sport D’Lite Slip-On Mule Sneaker Amazon $46 See On Amazon — Also available on Skechers, $72 With a clog-like profile, these chunky Skechers take relaxed warm-weather style to a whole other level. The ventilation in their perforated leather uppers and open-back silhouette help keep air flowing and your toes cool as temperatures rise. What’s more? The memory foam insoles provide a plush footbed, and unlike many clogs or regular slippers, their lug outsoles provide you with ample traction to traverse paved city streets. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (Wide options available) A positive review: “I have been wearing these slip-on Skechers for work every summer for over a decade! They are comfortable, supportive (MUCH more so than any of the Go-Walk sneakers) and are easy-on/easy-off for summer. Love them!”

9 A Pair Of Espadrille-Inspired Sneakers Skechers BOBS Breeze Sneaker Amazon $31 See On Amazon Want an update on your slip-ons? Try on some espadrille-inspired sneakers for size. They’re crafted with a canvas upper, a memory foam footbed, and a woven jute midsole with a sturdy rubber sole. These come in versatile shades such as off-white, a nautical navy, or if you want to add a subtle pop of color to your outfit, rose, which pair well with everything from a pair of cutoffs to a skirt and swimsuit. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 11 A positive review: “A very comfortable addition to my summer shoes! They may just replace my white sneakers!”

10 These Eye-Catching Metallic Sneakers ECCO Soft 7 Woven Sneaker Amazon $106 See On Amazon These leather sneakers will put some shine into your step. The metallic color is really versatile, adding just the right amount of pizzazz to your look. The woven leather material offers the ventilation of a perforated upper, and they come replete with comfortable foam for extra support. Plus, they’re made with Fluidform technology, which means they’re designed to support the curves of your feet. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4 — 12.5 A positive review: “These are the best shoes. These are my second pair. I got the black and have had the navy for 3 years and they are perfect. Good arch support, soft top quality leather, and cute!”

11 A Pair Of Supportive Running Sneakers Saucony Cohesion 13 Running Shoe Amazon $50 See On Amazon — Also available on Sierra, $40 Whether you’re a serious runner or a vigorous walker, this pair of running sneakers can help you move comfortably for miles, according to reviewers. They’re crafted with knit uppers for maximum airflow, Versarun cushioning for responsive support as you move, and sturdy rubber outsoles to give you traction while you’re pounding the pavement. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (Wide options available) A positive review: “This shoe has the arch support I need! I have tried much more expensive shoes, but keep coming back to the Saucony. They are really comfortable.”

12 A Pair Of Sneakers That Look Like Oxfords Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxfords Amazon $80 See On Amazon — Also available on Cole Haan, $90 Dressy like oxfords with the feel of athletic shoes, this stylish pair of sneakers is ideal for occasions when you want to look sharp but not sacrifice comfort. The knit upper construction is super breathable and the soles’ special cushioning pads your steps while you are on the move. You can shop it in the shade of taupe shown above or in eight other colors that are just as versatile. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 11 A positive review: “I have always been a huge fan of Cole Haan and have several pairs however these are the most comfortable. Feels like a sneaker looks like a dress shoe and most importantly to me — as I am wearing these at work — slip resistant!”

13 These Waterproof Sneakers Tough Enough For Hiking Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoe Amazon $120 See On Amazon — Also available on Merrell, $135 Whether you are taking a short jaunt or a hike in the backcountry, these are the hiking sneakers you’ll want to wear. The Vibram outsoles offer reliable traction, while the M Select FIT.ECO+ footbeds support your feet. They’re also designed with M-Select DRY to make the shoes waterproof, and the foam tongue keeps out moisture and debris, too. Although the shoes are waterproof, they’re also breathable, thanks to their performance suede leather and mesh uppers. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (Wide options available) A positive review: “Purchased these for a summer trip with lots of walking and light hiking. Roomy toe box, great tread. I have high arches and so far these feel great.”

14 A Pair Of Sneakers You Can Wear In The Water Zhuanglin Aqua Water Shoe Amazon $40 See On Amazon A great pair of water shoes are a summer staple — especially if they’re made to look just like sneakers. The mesh uppers allow air and water to pass through these shoes, so they won’t stay wet for long, even when they get soaked. Plus, the Solyte midsoles offer ample cushioning and the outsoles provide traction when walking around wet or slippery spaces. Although they’re made for the water, you can wear them on land, too — according to reviewers, they’re just as comfortable with socks. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 6 — 11 A positive review: “I was looking for a pair of shoes to throw on after a summer run. These shoes are nice and breezy and fit true to size. These will be great!”

15 These Distressed Denim Sneakers Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon — Also available on Famous Footwear, $30 These distressed denim sneakers are wildly popular on Amazon with over 20,000 reviews! And with over 80 different styles inspired by a “laidback California” look, these shoes are perfect for the summer. They also feature a lightly padded footbed for comfort. Easily style them with a t-shirt dress or some denim shorts and a casual top. You may also want to check out these same Blowfish Malibu shoes with an added zipper. Available colors: 83

Available sizes: 6 — 11 (regular and wide) A positive review: “These are so cute and comfy! I am so happy to have found these shoes. A fantastic go-to shoe for summer shenanigans!”

16 A Pair Of Athletic Fashion Sneakers Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Lace Shoes Amazon $140 See On Amazon — Also available on Dillards, $140 These shoes are just as comfortable as they are fashionable. The SOREL Kinetic Impact lace sneakers come in 16 variations of trendy color palettes all with a chunky midsole and oversized rubber scallops for a streetwear-inspired look. They’re designed with air-flowing mesh so they feel lightweight and breathable on your feet. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 12 A positive review: “I love the way they look — so unique. The stretch mesh on the shoe top is breathable and comfortable. The sole is supportive and fashionable. Highly recommend.”

17 These Slip-On Sperry Mules Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Mule Sneaker Amazon $60 See On Amazon — Also available on Sperry, $60 Spending summer at the lake? These Sperry mules will be a must-have for your shoe collection. They offer the classic Sperry look with genuine rawhide laces and barrel ties. Plus they’re lightweight, breathable, and easy to slide on and off. Many customers note these shoes aren’t meant to be walked in all day, but they do serve the purpose of achieving a sporty yet chic look. Just make sure to size up if you’re hesitant. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 12 A positive review: “I was looking for a slide-on sneaker for the summer because I'm pregnant and it's becoming an annoying process to get my shoes on. These fit like other shoes. Very very comfortable. If they were a bit cheaper I would probably get a couple more colors.”

18 A Sustainable Pair of Vegan Kicks Vionic Beach Stinson Casual Women’s Lace Up Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon — Also available on Zappos, $39 These lace-up sneakers are versatile enough to wear with almost any outfit you have this summer. They’re also ethically produced, designed with a 97% cotton canvas and a sustainable outer sole that’s made from a soybean base compound. These vegan sneakers will feel comfortable and light on your feet and are machine wash-safe. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (regular and wide) A positive review: “I loved the look and how they were so cute and comfortable. I wear them and I think they are just right for my feet.”

19 These Floral New Balances That Are Comfortable & Stylish New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker Amazon $67 See On Amazon — Also available on DSW, $70 A pair of New Balances with an ‘80’s-inspired upper should be a staple in your wardrobe. Aside from how stylish these classic 515 V3s look, customers rave about the comfort of these kicks! They’re designed with a lightweight EVA midsole and comfort insert for underfoot cushioning which makes them the perfect shoe for when you’re on the go this summer. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide) A positive review: “I got these planning ahead for my NYC trip where I knew I'd be walking miles and miles every day and I was very happy since they were extremely comfortable but also look nice to get into museums, restaurants, etc. Walked A TON and no pain, nothing hurting and no breaking in needed.”