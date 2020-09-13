25 Best Cheap Sneakers For Wearing Around The House

When you're searching for the best cheap sneakers you can wear around the house, there are a few things to take into consideration. Since you'll likely be wearing them for long periods of time, they should, above all else, be comfortable and fit well. Finding the most comfortable shoes can even affect how your whole body feels since it offers great support, something you probably won't get with flat slippers or shoes.

To reach the optimal amount of comfort, shoes with memory foam or otherwise cushioned insoles should be at the top of your list when shopping, especially if you plan on walking around in the pair. You'll also likely want to find something lightweight and ventilated to prevent your feet from sweating, especially if you don't intend to wear socks with them. Last but not least, sneakers with a durable sole and traction will help transition the sneakers from the house to time outside.

So, whether you're looking for a pair of sneakers that lace up, slip on, or have a simple mule design, this list is full of comfy and affordable options that are perfect for everything from at-home workouts and lounging to running out for errands and more. Plus, there are some pairs that are less than $20.

A Great Pair Of Sneakers With A Memory Foam Insole Skechers Summits Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon This pair of sneakers offer supreme comfort with every step. The textile upper is both lightweight and breathable, but the most comforting part is that they feature a soft cushiony insole made of memory foam and have an outsole that's fully flexible. Choose between 15 color combinations. Available sizes: 5 - 11 (wide options are also available)

A Sock-Like Sneaker That Costs Less Than $30 MEHOTO Foam Platform Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon For less than $30, this sneaker offers everything you want in a pair of shoes to wear around the house. They have a cozy sock-like upper that conforms comfortably to the feet and slip on and off easily for simple, fuss-free wear. The platform sole adds stability while the shoe's sock liner and memory foam cushioning feel like heaven on your feet. Choose from nine colors. Available sizes: 5.5 - 10

The Cozy Slip-On Sneaker That Comes In Various Prints And Colors Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker Amazon $32 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers offer amazing comfort no matter where you wear them, and they're so easy to take on and off. They feature a soft lined collar and are stabilized with a thick rubber platform sole. The insole provides support and cushioning. Several colors and prints are available. Available sizes: 6- 11 (wide options are also available)

This Cozy Bootie-Like Sneaker New Balance FuelCore Sneaker Amazon $49 See On Amazon These comfortable sneakers by New Balance have so much to offer beyond style. The lightweight breathable upper comes with a memory foam cushioned midsole and platform outsole for extreme comfort. The shoe's bootie-like construction also does a great job of molding to the feet for cozy and easy wear around the home and beyond. A myriad of colors are available. Available sizes: 5 -12 (wide options are also available)

A Classic Sneaker That Goes With Everything For Less Than $20 206 Collective Lace Up Casual Sneakers Amazon $15 See On Amazon These basic sneakers will pair well with just about anything — and at less than $20 bucks, they are quite the steal. The cotton canvas upper is soft and breathable and paired with a durable rubber sole and classic lace-up design. Choose from four different shades. Available sizes: 6 - 11

A Breathable Metallic Slip-On Shoe 206 Collective Perforated Slip-on Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of genuine perforated leather, these slip-on sneakers are well ventilated and comfortable to wear inside and out. The thick platform sole gives the shoe good stability while the metallic hue makes them attractive to wear with almost anything. Available sizes: 7 - 10

A Pair Of Air Cushioned Sneakers MEHOTO Air Fitness Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon These sneakers are padded and cozy for all-day wear. The soft, sock-fit upper molds to your feet, while the shoe's air cushion design provides extra support. The lace-up design also has a rubber sole that ensures stability whether you're working out or just lounging around. Choose from 10 great colors. Available sizes: 5.5 - 10

A Cult-Favorite Running Shoe With 20,000+ Reviews adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoe Amazon $59 See On Amazon These sneakers will instantly make you feel like you are walking on a cloud, and with a 4.6-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews, they're a fan favorite. The foam midsole and outsole provide superior comfort, while the shoe's upper features a sock-like construction that molds to the shape of your feet. The shoe is ultra-breathable and stabilized by a rubber sole that offers durability and traction. There are several colors available. Available sizes: 5.5 - 12

This Pair Of Comfortable Mules That Are Easy To Walk In Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule Amazon $49 See On Amazon Although not quite a sneaker per se, these mules offer a lot of features that make them great for around-the-house wear. They feature a soft, breathable upper, but slip on like a slide or clog. The rubber sole is thick and durable, absorbing shock and discomfort as you step. Available sizes: 5 - 12 (narrow, wide, and extra-wide options available)

An Airy Sneaker In Dozens Of Colors adidas Contemporary Cloadfoam Running Sneaker Amazon $55 See On Amazon With their lightweight and comfy feel, these Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers are sure to become one of your go-to shoes. The upper is made of knit textiles while the memory foam insole makes you feel like you're walking on air. They slip on and lace up with ease and come in a large array of colors from sleek pale purple to black with metallic copper accents. Available sizes: 5 - 11

A Slip-On & Lace-Up Hybrid With Terry Cloth Lining Roxy Slip On Sneaker Amazon $46 See On Amazon This pair of sneakers offer the best of both worlds when it comes to lace-up and slip-on entry. They slide on without needing to be tied but also feature laces just in case you want to adjust the width or fit. The memory foam padded insole and terry cloth lining keep your feet both dry and cozy. Available sizes: 5 - 10

A Modern Slip-On Sneaker Slowman Mesh Slip On Air Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon You're sure to get tons of compliments wearing this cool and modern sneaker. Made of a mesh fabric upper and air-cushion sole, these shoes are lightweight and comfortable. They're perforated for added breathability while platform heels add character and durability. Plus, there are lots of colors to choose from. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

These Wool-Blend Sneakers That Cost 206 Collective Tracy Sneaker Amazon $31 See On Amazon These affordable wool sneakers are a lot cheaper than some other pairs out there but are still earning raves from customers. Made to easily slip on and off, the shoes are equipped with a memory foam insole and available in three neutral colors. Available sizes: 6 - 11

A Pair Of Modern Sneakers Nautica Casual Lace Up Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon This pair of modern sneakers are great for around the house and beyond. They have a modern, lace-up silhouette and cushioned padding with nonskid outsoles. The shoe is super lightweight and comes in a variety of styles for your selection. Available sizes: 6.5 - 10

A Pair Of Casual Lace-Up Sneakers That're Under $20 Amazon Essentials Casual Lace Up Sneaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Crafted with 100% cotton canvas, these casual lace-up sneakers are simple and easy to wear with any outfit. They have thick durable sole and cotton laces that allow you to adjust their overall fit. There are five different neutral colors available, and at under $20, they're a great deal. Available sizes: 6 - 12

The Sock-Fit Sneakers That Fit Snugly YHOON Mesh Slip on Sneakers Amazon $13 See On Amazon These sock-fit sneakers are made to fit your feet like a glove. They have a high-cut design that covers your ankle and comes with a thick sole that is super durable and slip-resistant. Choose from a variety of colors and pairs are as little as $13. Available sizes: 6 - 12

The Cute Sneaker With A Memory Foam Sock Liner Hawkwell Running Shoes Amazon $28 See On Amazon The memory foam sock liner in these sneakers conforms comfortably to the feet so each pair is lightweight, comfortable, breathable, and easy to wear on any day and in just about any way. They additionally have an anti-skid outsole for stability and come in an array of beautiful colors. Available sizes: 6 - 10

These Slip-On Shoes That Are Super Breathable TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you love to wear shoes without socks or your feet just prefer a little extra room to breath, these mesh sneakers are ventilated for cool and comfortable wear. They have a sock-like upper for conforming fit and a thick platform sole for traction and durability. Choose from a myriad of colors. At $20 a pair, you can't go wrong. Available sizes: 5 - 13

These Under $30 Sneakers With A Memory Foam Insole DREAM PAIRS Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with a knit mesh upper, these sneakers are lightweight and breathable. They have a memory foam insole that provides a great deal of cushioning and arch support. The thick platform sole provides durability and shock absorbency while the lace-up style keeps them snug on the feet. Available sizes: 5 - 11

These Cult-Favorite Slip-Ons With An Arch Pillow BOBS Slip On Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon These flat slip-on shoes stretch to fit your foot for incredible comfort. They have a 100% textile upper and come with a memory foam insole and arch pillow that cushions each step. Pick your favorite out of a bunch of amazing colors. Reviewers? They love it and have given it a 4.6-star rating after more than 3,000 ratings. Available sizes: 5 - 11

A Walking Shoe With A 4.6-Star Rating Easy Spirit Romy Sneaker Amazon $42 See On Amazon This fun walking shoe from Easy Spirit has a cushioned foam sock-liner that conforms to the foot for a more customized fit. The flexible platform sole and padded collar add durability, making them perfect for everyday wear. Choose from dozens of colors. Available sizes: 5 - 12 (narrow, wide, and extra-wide options also available)

A Sleek Structured Leather Sneaker PUMA California Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon These Puma sneakers are both cool and sophisticated in style. They're made of genuine leather and feature a structured supportive design that not only looks great but also feels great. The durable rubber heel ensures that you won't slip or fall, while the assortment of colors allows you to choose a hue that will fit effortlessly into your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

These Cozy Canvas Flats With 3,000+ Reviews That Feel Lived-In Sanuk Slip On Flats Amazon $29 See On Amazon It doesn't get much comfier than these canvas upper sneakers. They have an undeniably relaxed, lived-in look and feel that makes them fit right into your leisurewear. The yoga mat insoles are beyond comfortable while the durable rubber heel makes it super easy to walk around in. You're also going to absolutely love the selection of muted colors these come in. Available sizes: 5 - 11

A Pair Of Running Shoes In Bold Colors Damyuan Air Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Running shoes are often the most comfortable types of sneakers to wear because they're made to cushion every part of the foot. With their sock-like construction, air-cushioned heel, and nonslip rubber sole, these sneakers are no exception for home or away. They are lightweight, comfortable, and available in five bright colors. Available sizes: 5.5 - 9