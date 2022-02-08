6 Super Effective Sunday Riley Products That Dermatologists Swear By

There’s a high probability you’ve heard of Good Genes, Sunday Riley’s longtime cult-favorite lactic acid serum. But that’s not all the skin care brand has to offer: If you’re not familiar, the consumer-beloved line offers a wide variety of complexion-boosting formulas packed with active ingredients meant to target all different skin concerns, from acne to fine lines. For those looking to upgrade their beauty regimens, Bustle polled dermatologists for their picks of the best Sunday Riley products you can buy.

Experts shared a slew of transformative items within Sunday Riley’s line, including a spot treatment mask perfect for fighting blemishes, collagen-boosting serums, and brightening exfoliators. And, as is the case with all products by the brand, they’re all packed with active ingredients — think alpha and beta hydroxy acids (AHAs and BHAs), vitamin C, retinoids, niacinamide, sulfur, ceramides, and more.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a multitasking serum or a deep exfoliant, keep scrolling for a handful of derm-approved Sunday Riley products that you’ll definitely want to incorporate into your skin care routine.

The Brightener Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Sephora $85 See On Sephora Liu also likes this serum as it contains THD ascorbate, a more stable form of vitamin C (compared to others, such as L-ascorbic acid). The antioxidant helps quash dullness, improve loss of firmness, fine lines, and wrinkles, and diminishes the appearance of dark spots and redness — meaning it does a lot at once. It also works to reduce the appearance of pores without wrecking the skin’s protective barrier. According to Liu, this serum may be more suitable for dry and sensitive skin types.

The Gentle Exfoliant Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment Sephora $122 See On Sephora New York City-based dermatologist Elyse Love, M.D. is a fan of this treatment — aka Sunday Riley’s wildly popular serum — that relies on lactic acid, an AHA that targets hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, and the appearance of pores, all without drying out your skin. “Lactic acid gently exfoliates and aids in moisture retention,” she tells Bustle. “It’s a great ingredient for obtaining glowing skin, especially in dry winter months.” (Need.) And it also happens to be pregnancy-safe.

The Retinoid Complex Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum Sephora $85 See On Sephora Liu recommends Sunday Riley’s retinol serum, as it uses a retinoid complex to address dark spots and fine lines. “This has a blend of retinoid derivatives that's usually less irritating in an encapsulated formulation, which helps with a more sustained release,” she explains. Besides that, antioxidant CoQ10 diminishes redness, and Hawaiian white honey hydrates, calms, and soothes your skin, making it a potent yet gentle option for those looking to add a retinol to their routine.

The Deep Exfoliator Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment Dermstore $85 See On Dermstore New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, M.D., names this exfoliator as a consistent favorite among her patients. Because glycolic acid is the smallest AHA, it can dive deeper into the skin to repair the look of dullness, congestion, and sun damage for a more radiant, healthy complexion, she explains. And she recommends using a chemical exfoliant such as this in lieu of a physical exfoliant. “Exfoliating the right way, with a chemical exfoliant rather than a manual scrub, can brighten skin tone, bring radiance to the skin, and even boost collagen production,” says Bowe. “Anything gritty on your skin can actually cause inflammation and do more harm than good.”

