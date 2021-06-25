Since the oval is considered to be a balanced face shape, the best sunglasses for oval faces can really go in any direction — round or angular. Sunglasses with rounded, curving lines are good for adding softness — think retro oval frames and sporty aviators — and a good cat-eye or squared-off Wayfarer shape will bring out natural angles. Novelty shapes also work well on oval face shapes, and there are pairs that look surprisingly sophisticated rather than cutesy.

Other Features To Consider When Shopping For Sunglasses

Once you’ve settled on the general shape you want, you can play around with some other aesthetic elements. Thick frames have more visual weight for making a statement, especially in opaque materials. Bright colors will also draw attention to themselves in an assertive way — if you want a neutral pair, opt for something that contrasts with your skin tone to create impact (but that still matches everything in your closet). For a lighter impression, thin metal or translucent acrylic frames look airy on the face and are less likely to overwhelm small features.

While you have the freedom to play around with sunglass shapes and styles, you’ll want to stick to one spec more thoroughly: Always look for 100% UV protection for protecting your eyes from harmful rays — or, alternatively, sunglasses with a UV400 label.

A pair of sunglasses with polarized lenses can also help to reduce glare and eye strain — and they’re recommended by optometrists for driving and water activities, too.

1 Some Modern Cat-Eye Sunglasses With Ombre Lenses SUNGAIT Oversized Vintage Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cat-eye sunglasses are a sleek spin on the retro style with a minimalist geometric shape and thin metal arms. You can get them in airy translucent frames as well as bold high-contrast colors for plenty of options. Their TAC polarized lenses feature a scratch-resistant coating with UV400 protection, and they’ve passed the FDA impact resistance test for safety. “These sunglasses are incredibly nice for the price. They fit like a glove and they're so lightweight and well designed,” a fan praised. “Some large glasses are too big for me, but these are just right, big but not silly looking.” Or, if you want to lean into a classic Hollywood look, consider these chic cat eye sunglasses. One shopper wrote: “I bought these on a whim in anticipation of sunnier days to come, and I am so glad I did! These are super lightweight and comfortable to wear. The oversized look works great with my face shape, and they work to keep the UV rays out of my eyes. [...] I’m 100% happy with my purchase and I’ll be rocking these all summer!” Available colors: 5 | Sun protection: UV400 | Polarized lenses: Yes

2 These Aviator Sunglasses With A Great Fit Carfia Comfort Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $22 See On Amazon These stylish aviator sunglasses have a bendable frame to create a comfortable fit on any face. The arms are made from a flexible TR90 polymer (often used on sports sunglasses) that can actually be folded in on itself and will stretch nearly flat, so they’re a good option for people who struggle to find the right size and don’t want to pay a premium for custom pairs. The polycarbonate lenses are polarized to reduce glare and offer 100% UV protection, while anti-slip silicone nose pads keep them comfortably perched on your nose. One shopper wrote: “Very stylish and these glasses have all of the same bells and whistles as [overly] high priced sunglasses. Extremely satisfied over here!” Available colors: 10 | Sun protection: UV400 | Polarized lenses: Yes

3 Some Round Sunglasses With Vintage Nostalgia SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon A little bit retro and a little bit steampunk, round sunglasses add softness and curves to bone structure. The lightweight wire frame on this pair won’t overwhelm small faces, but the defined geometric shape is enough of a statement that it even works on strong features. Multilayer TAC lenses feature high-def polarization and a scratch-resistant coating with UV400 protection — and there is also padded silicone at the nose and temples for comfortable wear all day. One shopper wrote: “I have a tiny head, oval face. It’s usually hard for me to find sunglasses that fit and don’t look massive. These actually look great on me!” Available colors: 10 | Sun protection: UV400 | Polarized lenses: Yes

4 A Pair Of Squared-Off Designer Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Lulu Sunglasses Amazon $155 See On Amazon These classic square sunglasses from Kate Spade add angles with a timeless shape and colorway that’s always in style. Their heavy resin tortoiseshell frames hold non-polarized lenses made from the CR39 plastic polymer, which provides the same visual clarity as glass with nearly half the weight. And they offer the 100% UV protection you’d expect from a designer pair. One shopper wrote: “Never ordered sunglasses on line before, but I saw these plus I was familiar with Kate Spade sunglasses and went for it: So happy that I did, glasses/frames fit great and the shape was right for me.” Available colors: 2 | Sun protection: 100% UV protection | Polarized lenses: No

5 These Retro Oval Sunglasses That Are Making A Comeback FEISEDY Oval Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Oval sunglasses have been favored by fashion icons as disparate as Jackie Kennedy, Kurt Cobain, and David Rose — if that’s not a testament to their style status, what is? This chic pair is made from a fairly hefty combination of acetate and resin with UV400 protection, because form needn’t come at the expense of function. They’re surprisingly well-built considering their budget price point, as several shoppers were thrilled to report. One shopper wrote: “Better than the photo! Was expecting something cheap and flimsy but they are solid and thick and comfortable to wear!” Available colors: 9 | Sun protection: UV400 | Polarized lenses: No

7 A Charming Pair Of Novelty Sunglasses Under $10 (Because Why Not?) JUSLINK Heart Shaped Sunglasses Amazon $9 See On Amazon Take advantage of your face shape’s ability to pull off almost any pair of sunglasses with some whimsical-chic, heart-shaped sunglasses. These are bold but not too saccharine with their stylized lines, and the winged corners create an almost cat-eye effect. Plastic frames hug non-polarized lenses for a swath of UV400 coverage — and shoppers swear they look just like designer versions. Snag them in six colors, as well as in packs of two so you always have a backup pair. For a lighter look that’s still heavy on UV protection, try these rimless heart-shaped glasses. One shopper wrote: “After seeing someone on social media with a white pair, I knew I had to order a similar pair in black! They are great quality for the money and I’ve received so many compliments on them. They are fun, funky, and easily my new favorite shades!” Available colors: 6 | Sun protection: UV400 | Polarized lenses: No

8 A Budget-Friendly 3-Pack So You Always Have A Pair On Hand KALIYADI Matte Finish Sunglasses (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you love the look of Ray-Bans but don’t want to shell out that kind of cash, this multipack of affordable Wayfarer alternatives gives you a pair and two spares. Their plastic frames have a matte finish that helps keep them in place on your nose and the polarized lenses feature an anti-reflective coating with UV400 protection. Fans have raved about their sturdy build and been thrilled to be able to stock up on multiples for keeping stashed in bags and cars. One shopper wrote: “Honestly for the money… these are great. They feel sturdy and seem to have a nice weight to them. Definitely a bonus that they are polarized. Would definitely recommend if you need just a pair of cheap sunglasses for on the go.” Available colors: 38 color combinations | Sun protection: UV400 | Polarized lenses: Yes