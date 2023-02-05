Shopping
The 14 Best T-Shirts For Plus Size
Meet your new wardrobe staples.
All hail fashion’s most versatile and comfortable essential: The humble T-shirt. Dress them up, dress them down, take them to work or the beach — whether short or long sleeves, boxy or streamlined, drapey or structured, the best T-shirts for plus size are cute and ready to be styled with pretty much everything in your closet.
When shopping for basic T-shirts, fit is a good place to start. A boxy, slightly cropped T-shirt feels current, especially when paired with high-waisted jeans (you can tuck it in for a bloused effect), while a fitted T-shirt is perfect for layering. Plus, the streamlined look can be dressed up when paired with luxe extras, like a pair of trousers and heeled booties. The type of fabric does a lot to inform the fit and overall feel, too. Ahead, you’ll find plenty of classic cotton options that range from soft to structured, as well as some stretchy jersey tees in modal or rayon blends that feel buttery soft against your skin. And while most of the T-shirts here have simple designs — be it an essential short-sleeve, long-sleeve, or turtleneck style — you’ll find a few wildcards in the form of spicy cutouts and bold graphics.
No matter your personal style or lifestyle, you’re bound to find a T-shirt (or two, or three...) you’ll end up reaching for weekly. Scroll on to shop the best T-shirts for plus size.