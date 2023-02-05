All hail fashion’s most versatile and comfortable essential: The humble T-shirt. Dress them up, dress them down, take them to work or the beach — whether short or long sleeves, boxy or streamlined, drapey or structured, the best T-shirts for plus size are cute and ready to be styled with pretty much everything in your closet.

When shopping for basic T-shirts, fit is a good place to start. A boxy, slightly cropped T-shirt feels current, especially when paired with high-waisted jeans (you can tuck it in for a bloused effect), while a fitted T-shirt is perfect for layering. Plus, the streamlined look can be dressed up when paired with luxe extras, like a pair of trousers and heeled booties. The type of fabric does a lot to inform the fit and overall feel, too. Ahead, you’ll find plenty of classic cotton options that range from soft to structured, as well as some stretchy jersey tees in modal or rayon blends that feel buttery soft against your skin. And while most of the T-shirts here have simple designs — be it an essential short-sleeve, long-sleeve, or turtleneck style — you’ll find a few wildcards in the form of spicy cutouts and bold graphics.

No matter your personal style or lifestyle, you’re bound to find a T-shirt (or two, or three...) you’ll end up reaching for weekly. Scroll on to shop the best T-shirts for plus size.

1 A Slouchy V-Neck Tee With Over 26,000 Perfect Ratings ALLEGRACE Scoop Collar T Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given this T-shirt a five-star rating, making it one of the most popular plus-size T-shirts out there. The slightly spicy deep V-neckline is contrasted by an easy fit, loose short sleeves, a chest pocket, and a contoured hemline that’s structured enough to wear untucked, and long enough to wear tucked. Made of a stretchy poly-cotton blend, it’s a tee that will feel just a bit dressier than traditional cotton, but it’s soft enough to sleep in. No matter what, you’re sure to reach for it time and time again. Positive review: “This is my absolute favorite shirt on the planet. I love It so much I literally bought it in 4 different colors and plan on ordering more. It’s loose fitting but in the fashionable way [...] Will be ordering more for sure!” Sizes: Medium — 4X-Large | Colors: 38 | Material: 80% Polyester, 10% Spandex, 10% Cotton

2 This Plus-Size T-Shirt In A Trendy Cropped Fit The Drop Sydney Cropped Crew Neck T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The slightly cropped hemline and boxy fit of this T-shirt feel incredibly modern. Made of 100% cotton, with a scoop neck and short sleeves, this cute and casual shirt is the no-makeup makeup of T-shirts: effortless and always in style. Plus, it comes in a great selection of solids and bold stripes, in addition to classic white. It would look so cute paired with straight-leg jeans and a lug-sole boot. Positive review: “I have been searching for the perfect cropped tee with wide sleeves. I’m so glad I found it here! I love the wide collar hem and backseam. [...] When I’m really rich, I’m going to buy all the colors.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 12 | Material: 100% Cotton

3 A Long-Sleeve Cotton V-Neck Tee That’s Great For Layering JUST MY SIZE V Neck Long Sleeve Tee Amazon $12 See On Amazon Meet chilly weather in style with this Just My Size T-shirt; it features long sleeves, a close (but not clingy) fit, and a longer hemline that can easily layer underneath heavier sweaters and tops. It’s made of 100% cotton that one reviewer wrote “has a nice weight to it,” and it’s free of itchy tags for even more comfort. Consider this your new “around the house” staple. Positive review: “Very comfortable cotton tee. Great buy! It can be used for layering, great for pants, shorts, capris or it can be used for sleepwear.” Sizes: 1X — 5X | Colors: 7 | Material: 100% Cotton

4 This Popular Plus-Size V-Neck T-Shirt For Just $10 Just My Size V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s no mystery why this popular T-shirt earned has over 13,000 five-star ratings. Featuring a V-neckline and a long, contoured hemline that will look polished untucked or tucked, this short-sleeve shirt is made from breathable 100% cotton, which reviewers report is soft and comfortable. It’s a versatile classic that will be comfy with sweats and chic paired with structured trousers. At just $10, there’s no reason not to try it for yourself. Positive review: “Love this T-Shirt!! The main problem I seem to run into with T-Shirts & Blouses are they are just too short [...] Not this one, it is literally the perfect length. [...] Length I give it 5 Stars, Comfort 5 Stars, Quality of Material 5 Stars!!!” Sizes: 1X — 5X | Colors: 9 | Material: 100% Cotton

5 This Perfectly Parisian Striped T-Shirt GXLU Short Sleeve Striped T Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even if you already have a dozen short-sleeve T-shirts, there’s bound to be a spot for this one, featuring the cutest striped print that feels so perfectly Parisian. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester that one reviewer described as “nice and light and flowy,” with a hip length and easy fit, this is the effortless, dressy-yet-casual T-shirt sure to add that je ne sais quoi to everything from skirts to denim and trousers. Positive review: “I love the fit of this shirt! [...] I wear this shirt probably once a week because it's so comfy and I can dress it up with colorful accessories. The fabric is soft and a little stretchy. I don't put it in the dryer and it's still soft like when I first got it. Definitely a great addition to my wardrobe.” Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Polyester

6 The Classic Crewneck T-Shirt You’ll Wear With Everything Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon A true wardrobe essential, you’ll wear this short-sleeve crewneck T-shirt with everything from trousers to skirts and loungewear to leggings. It features a scoop neck, with a versatile easy fit and hip length that can be worn tucked or untucked, and the cotton-modal blend was described by one obsessed reviewer as “buttery-soft.” At just $11, and available in a few neutrals, this is the type of tee you’ll want to buy in multiples. Positive review: “I love these shirts. Great length. Good thickness (not sheer at ALL). A perfect “put it on and go” shirt for this busy mom. I like it so well I ordered 3 more when mine started to fade (after a year+).” Sizes: 1X — 6X | Colors: 7 | Material: 56% Cotton, 38% Modal, 6% Elastane

7 A Three-Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt In A Relaxed Fit Woman Within Perfect Three-Quarter Sleeve V-Neck Tee Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon The roomy, relaxed fit of this V-neck T-shirt is the stuff lounging dreams are made of. Featuring three-quarter length sleeves and a hemline that hits around the top of the thigh, this shirt is the perfect length to pop on over leggings and fitted pants, and the 100% cotton construction is durable enough to hold up well in the wash. Choose from a bevy of solid colors, from classic neutrals to cheery brights. Positive review: “The fit is true to sizing chart. It is soft, comfy and just the right length for me. I don't care for shirts that are short at my waist or too long. Color is very pretty. Washes and dries well with no shrink in cool water and low temp dryer. I would recommend.” Sizes: Medium Plus — 6X-Large Plus | Colors: 25 | Material: 100% Cotton

8 A Cute Cut-Out T-Shirt That’ll Become Your New Going-Out Top Romwe Cold Shoulder Cut Out Short Sleeve Tee Amazon $23 See On Amazon Love the feel of a T-shirt but want something a little dressier? The trendy cold shoulder and cutout adorning this short-sleeve T-shirt make it feel special enough to wear for a night out, but it’s still low-key enough to wear daily. A hint of stretch ups the comfort factor. Wear this top with denim and heels, or a pair of structured trousers; what an easy (and comfy!) way to make a statement. Positive review: “Great material, super cute top! Fits nice and loose how I like it.” Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 7 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

9 This Drapey Tunic T-Shirt In The Softest Material BELAROI V-Neck Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon For all the elements of a timeless tee, plus a little extra, try out this short-sleeve tunic; it features the scoop neck and short sleeves of a classic T-shirt, plus a cute chest pocket and a fluttery tunic hemline. It’s made of a swingy, lightweight blend of rayon and spandex that one shopper described as “soft and slinky feeling,” and another reported “is comfortable enough that this could be a sleep shirt.” Though it’s perfect for lounging, this would look amazing paired with vintage-inspired cigarette pants and loafers for a casual yet sophisticated ensemble that can take you from the office to dinner. Positive review: “Soft, cool, slinky, thin polyester spandex blend material that moves with you, it is neither clingy, heavy, hot nor scratchy. [...] I wash them on gentle & lay them flat to dry, I have experienced no fading & no shrinkage. I have already purchased more; the red, dark green in short sleeve & 2 Christmas design long sleeves (sold as 3/4 sleeves, but they are past my wrist) & LOVE them all.” Sizes: Small — 5X | Colors: 40 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

10 A Timeless Plus-Size White T-Shirt In Jersey Cotton The Drop Courtney Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without at least one classic white T-shirt, and this one by The Drop is the very definition of timeless. Made of cotton jersey (which is softer and stretchier than classic cotton), with short sleeves, a crewneck, and and an easy fit, it’s endlessly versatile; dress it up with a pair of tuxedo pants and heels (don’t forget the statement jewelry), or toss it on with a pair of ripped denim. If you fall in love with it, pick up another color or tie-dye print on offer. Positive review: “I'm not a t-shirt person [...] BUT this one checks all of my boxes. This tee doesn't choke my neck, it's not too long[...], and it doesn't make me look like a rectangle. The material is soft, not thin enough to see through but not thick enough to be too hot. I loved it enough to buy an extra white one and a black one.” Sizes: XX-Small — 3X | Colors: 12 | Material: 100% Cotton

11 This Levi’s T-Shirt With A Subtle Graphic Levi's Perfect Crewneck Tee Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a subtle take on a graphic tee, try out this crewneck shirt from Levi’s, emblazoned with a small print of the iconic Levi’s logo on the chest for a look that’s understated, cool, and casual. Made from 100% jersey cotton, it comes in some fun prints and colors, if you feel like branching out from white. This cult-favorite shirt tends to sell out quickly, so grab it while you can. Positive review: “By far one of my favorite shirts. It fits perfectly and the colors look even better in person. It's held up just fine through over a dozen washes now.” Sizes: X-Small — 4X | Colors: 23 | Material: 100% Cotton

12 This Trendy Plus-Size Graphic T-Shirt That Comes In Over 70 Styles SOLY HUX Graphic Oversized T Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon The oversized T-shirt trend is in full swing, and this one features a bright color and sporty graphic for a shirt that’s equal parts casual and cute. It comes in a whopping 71 styles in varying colors, prints, and texts, so whatever city or state you call home (or want to rep) there’s an option for you. The roomy fit and longer length will pair perfectly with bike shorts. Positive review: “I wanted a comfy & cute look at the same time, and I get compliments all the time on it even when I just threw it over sweats. Would recommend getting a larger size for an oversized look, as it also looks cute tucked in.Very boxy, but I wanted that. It is soft and slightly stretchy. Washes well when turned inside out so the letters don't fade/ come off.” Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 71 | Material: Spandex, Polyester

13 A Turtleneck T-Shirt That Works Both Layered & Solo STRETCH IS COMFORT Ultra-Soft Turtleneck Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon The ideal base layer, this turtleneck top is made from a blend of polyester and spandex that will feel perfectly soft and stretchy, and layer seamlessly underneath heavier sweaters and tops, although it would look incredible on its own, too — the hip length can be worn tucked or untucked. Simply pop on a pair of black trousers and heels for a sophisticated day-to-night ensemble. Positive review: “Love the fit of the turtleneck, especially the neck of it. I usually have to leave up the neck of my other turtlenecks to get the coverage I like but with this one I can roll it down and it covers my neck completely and stays put! The colors are great. I recently wore my yellow some a got a lot of compliments. I like the fabric also, overall a great turtleneck to have during this season. Oh, did I mention it's great for layering. Love it!” Sizes: X-Large — 7X | Colors: 31 | Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex