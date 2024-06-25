There’s nothing like watching your favorite TV characters fall in love and get the happy ending they always wanted, whether that’s a high school sweethearts-turned-endgame arc like Serena and Dan in Gossip Girl, or a friends-to-lovers trope like Penelope and Colin in Bridgerton.

Regardless of whether or not you ship these fictional pairings, what everyone can agree on is the looks they wore to wed. From blush pink numbers to gowns awash in gold — behold, the best wedding dresses in TV history.

Penelope Featherington’s Blush Satin

Liam Daniel/NetflixIX

Season 3 of Bridgerton spotlighted the romance between besties-turned-lovers Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. After several steamy trysts, they tied the knot in Episode 7.

Penelope wore the dreamiest faint blush pink bridal gown and, in true Bridgerton fashion, it included puffy sleeves and the infamous “Bridgerton Boob” neckline. Meanwhile, her skirt featured 3D rosettes — a callback to Penelope’s affinity for the floral motif. It was a stark deviation from the all-white dresses often highlighted in pop-culture.

Serena Van Der Woodsen’s Golden Ball Gown

Courtesy of The CW

In Gossip Girl’s finale, Serena Van Der Woodsen married her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dan Humphrey, AKA Gossip Girl himself.

Upper East Side’s golden girl wore a voluminous number that looked like liquid gold. The strapless gown by Georges Chakra couture is also an Easter egg. It recalled the gilded dress Serena wore to Cotillion in Season 1, a special night in their love story.

Blair Waldorf’s Elevated Naked Dress

Courtesy of The CW

Queen bee Blair Waldorf saw not one, but two weddings on Gossip Girl. Though her first dress was fit for a royalty (she literally married the prince of Monaco), her marriage to Chuck Bass provided a fashion moment that would become pop-culture canon.

To marry the love of her life, Blair wore a long-sleeved Elie Saab creation covered in intricate beading. With a cinched waist and a subtly flared skirt, the gown was utterly elegant — much like Queen B herself.

She also employed her signature accessory, finishing the looks with a bridal headband. Instead of the chunky bands of her youth, however, Blair chose a Grecian-inspired leafy style. It was a full circle moment by way of headband.

Lorelai Gilmore’s “Perfect” Dress

Courtesy Everett Collection

Everyone knows it’s bad luck to see the bride in her gown before the wedding. So you can blame that superstition for Lorelai Gilmore’s failed wedding to Luke Danes in Gilmore Girls. (That, or the fact that he hid a whole kid from her.)

It’s unfortunate too, because Lorelai was extremely psyched about finding the “perfect” wedding dress: a strapless blush number with an embellished bodice and a tulle skirt. It was so Lorelai.

Though the couple did later marry in the sequel, A Year in the Life, her almost-wedding dress will not be forgotten.

Carrie Bradshaw’s Cream Puff Gown

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Technically, Carrie Bradshaw didn’t say “I do” in her voluminous Vivienne Westwood wedding dress (Big stood Carrie up at the altar in SATC: The Movie), but the look still deserves its moment. And years later, that’s exactly what happened.

In classic Carrie fashion, she re-wore the bridal dress in the series sequel, And Just Like That... She attended the Met Gala in the bubbliest bubble skirt I’ve ever seen. She even included the eccentric accessory from her previously interrupted wedding: a sapphire blue feathered headpiece. Justice for the dress!

Monica Geller’s Minimalist Dream

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While there were a few memorable wedding dresses on the 10th season of Friends, it was Monica Geller’s minimalist number that tugged at everyone’s heartstrings.

To marry Chandler Bing, she wore a simple trumpet silhouette and carried a classic bouquet of red roses. As the perfectionist would have it, Monica’s look was utter perfection.

Claire Beauchamp’s Historical Masterpiece

Courtesy of Ed Miller/STARZ

One of the best scenes in Outlander has to be Claire Beauchamp’s wedding to Jamie Fraser. Costume designer Terry Dresbach previously said in an interview, “A lot of the gowns of that period were made with woven metallic fabrics,” so Claire also wore a metallic silver corseted number.

The dress, which featured a saucy low-scooping neckline, apparently took four months to make and weighed 66 pounds. Worth it.

Callie Torres & Arizona Robbins’ Contrasting Vibes

Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

After a series of unfortunate incidents, Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins’ wedding almost didn’t happen. Fortunately, their hospital coworkers showed up for their love, and the couple tied the knot in Season 7 of Grey’s Anatomy.

Callie (Sara Ramirez) wore a white off-the-shoulder number with beaded sleeves and a voluminous draped skirt. Meanwhile, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw), wore an off-white strapless number covered in delicate floral appliqués. It was one of the best — and chicest — moments of the ongoing series.

