Beyoncé Reunited Destiny’s Child With The Most Bootylicious Trend Ever

It’s the end of an era. Beyoncé officially wrapped the Cowboy Carter Tour on Saturday, July 26, in Las Vegas, and boy, did she end it with a bang. She brought out a series of surprise guests, from Shaboozey (to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin”) to her husband Jay-Z (for “Crazy in Love”). The biggest surprise of the night, however, was when Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined Bey on stage for a Destiny’s Child reunion.

“It’s Destiny’s Child, b*tch,” Bey proclaimed, as the three of them strutted down the stairs to begin their medley of “Lose My Breath,” “ENERGY,” and “Bootylicious.” Seemingly taking inspiration from their bum-focused hit song, the three divas coordinated in chaps outfits that flaunted major booty.

Beyoncé’s Gilded Assless Chaps

Since Bey first announced her country album, she’s been embracing Western style — none more so than chaps. And her take on cowboys’ protective riding gear was hella racy, too, wearing it sans pants. In fact, the “assless” style became the tour’s unofficial uniform. Whether it was fringed, crafted in leather, or bedecked in rhinestones, she always wore at least one chaps outfit custom-made by the biggest names in the fashion industry. Even the concerts’ attendees followed suit.

Predictably, for her final show, she leaned into her Cowboy Carter signature. In one set, she wore a long-sleeved tan bodysuit. Strategically covered in gold sequins, the center of the torso was left unembellished, giving it the illusion of a sheer décolletage. Like the rest of her chaps' outfits, this one included matching chaps, which were also sequined and fringed.

Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Michelle & Kelly Also Flaunted Booty

Bey wasn’t the only one who embraced chaps. As is tradition for the ’90s girl group, they all wore matching looks.

Rowland, for example, stepped out in a long-sleeved cream bodysuit covered in gold studs with star-shaped faux nipple piercings. She paired it with dazzling chaps covered in glistening gold rhinestones.

Raven Varona via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Williams, meanwhile, wore a slightly different permutation. Instead of a bodysuit, she rocked a crop top with long sleeves and a high neck accented with a smattering of rhinestones. She paired it with high-waist metallic gold leather booty shorts with matching star-embossed fringed chaps.

I just know this reunion’s wardrobe choices will live in my mind rent-free.