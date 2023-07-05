Beyoncé Looked Like An IRL Barbie In A See-Through Bustier Dress

Like all else in her life, when Beyoncé gets dressed, she doesn’t play. Just look at the endless fashion serves from her Renaissance World Tour so far. The Beyhive would agree, however, that Beyoncé’s immaculate off-stage ensembles could rival her on-stage ‘looks in a heartbeat, no matter how buzzy they are.

On Tuesday, while touring in Europe, the music superstar shared a carousel of pics on main. TBH, she looked like a living Barbie. Her peachy dress featured a saucy, bustier-style top. Save for the visible boning, the panels of the bodice were completely sheer, adding even more heat to the already spicy ‘fit. Her look was opaque from the waist down, but featured a single slit down the back.

Since Queen Bey doesn’t do anything half-baked, her accessories sent the already glamorous look to even more luxe heights. The “Cozy” singer leaned in, throwing on a feathery stole that looked both lavish and incredibly soft. She merchandised further with strappy white heels, a heart-embroidered pink handbag, and sparkly chandelier earrings.

Her makeup completed the vibe, with glittery eye shadow and glossy lips. Finally, the singer styled her hair in a voluminous, curly half-ponytail that gave off a retro glam feel.

She never goes wrong.