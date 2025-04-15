There’s still a couple weeks before the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour kicks off in Inglewood, California, but Beyoncé is already rocking her “LEVII’S JEANS.”

On April 14, Levi’s and Beyoncé debuted the third chapter of their ongoing REIIMAGINE collaboration with a short 15-second spot titled “Refrigerator.” In the new installment, Beyoncé leans even further into the Americana aesthetic that’s become synonymous with the Cowboy Carter era. But of course, she couldn’t resist infusing the look with some of her signature pop star spice, including a cleavage-baring top and the shortest shorts you’ve ever seen.

Beyoncé’s Cheeky Short Shorts

If you don’t have an outfit picked out for the Cowboy Carter Tour yet, consider this your sign to cop a pair of Levi’s. Who knows — you might even end up twinning with Bey herself.

In the newly released ad, the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer works the cash register at an old-school deli. To fight the restaurant’s lack of air conditioning, Bey wears a white unbuttoned henley tank top with a plunging neckline, along with a pair of teeny-tiny denim cutoffs.

Courtesy of Levi's

Bey’s cheeky 501 Original booty shorts feature a high-waist that hugs her waistline, and a super high cut that exposes every inch of her legs. On top, she wears the Vacationer Ribbed Tank Top, before layering the basic with a crisp Teodora Western Shirt that she pulled out from the refrigerator.

Courtesy of Levi's

She completes the ‘fit with a red paisley headscarf — a print she’s been obsessed with since last summer — and a pair of denim pointed-toe heels.

Courtesy of Levi's

Beyoncé has donned a controversial Canadian tuxedo and stripped down to her skivvies in past campaigns, but the “Refrigerator” spot is by far her cheekiest look since partnering with the Levi’s in September 2024.

Courtesy of Levi's

Get The Look

Whether you’re attending the Cowboy Carter Tour or you’re just in the market for a summer wardrobe refresh, you can snag a pair of Yoncé’s booty-baring shorts for $69.50.

Though her exact henley is currently sold out, you can still grab the Queen Bey-approved denim button down for $79.50.

See you at the rodeo.