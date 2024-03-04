Beyoncé is keeping the Beyhive busy. After announcing a new album and releasing two country songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” she debuted Cécred, her hair care line, just a couple weeks later.

To promote these new launches, Queen Bey broke her self-imposed media silence with several magazine covers, including ESSENCE and CR Fashion Book. The latter included not one, but four different covers. In each shot, the singer completely transformed, donning various wigs and very few pants.

Her First Cover

On Thursday, Beyoncé graced multiple covers for CR Fashion Book’s Issue 24. And though she’s been in her country-era bag, consistently rocking cowboy hats and Western-inspired items as of late, she switched up her style for something a bit more grunge.

Photographed by Louise and Maria Thornfeldt, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer donned in a tattered white shirt spray-painted with lyrics to her song “Heated” — a custom design by Angel Bustamante.

She cinched the baggy tee with a black scoop-neck corset, which featured horns protruding from each breast. Save for the layered tops, Beyoncé wore nothing but black undies.

Perhaps more shocking than her ensemble was her wig; Beyoncé switched up her hair with each look in order to create “a symphony of hair styles inspired by iconic hair throughout history.” This time, she debuted an asymmetrical mullet with ombré hues — a perfect match for her punky ’fit.

“I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the ’90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it. So I’m having the time of my life at this shoot,” she told CR.

Her Second Cover

The “Love On Top” singer switched vibes fully for her second spread. Aside from rocking waist-length strawberry curls, she also wore an off-the-shoulder top with a peplum-esque, champagne-colored taper. The deconstructed item — featuring inside-out seams and rough hems — was classic Margiela.

Keeping to the pantsless theme, she ditched bottoms once again. Instead, she showed off beige undies, adding to the monochromatic tan tones.

She accessorized with gauzy opera gloves that mimicked her choice of footwear: sheer pantyhose over pointed-toe pumps. The unexpected combo made a splash at Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Her Third Cover

Two pantsless covers weren’t enough for Queen Bey. For her third layout, she wore a black T-shirt dress by Valentino that fully exposed her black panties. Forgoing her penchant for silver — a signature of her Renaissance World Tour — the singer wore metallic heels with delicate gold vines that spiraled up her legs. She coordinated her jewelry, wearing several statement bangles — also in gold.

Her Fourth Cover

Beyoncé’s final cover ’fit may have included bottoms (i.e., a denim maxi), but she wore them unzipped, pulled down to intentionally expose her plaid boxers. She went for denim on denim, pairing the skirt with a jean jacket from Calvin Klein and a white net top. It was a perfect tribute to ’90s hip-hop culture.