Celebrity Style
Beyoncé Wore A Nippled Body Harness At Her Renaissance World Tour
She served alien superstar.
Thus far, the Renaissance World Tour has served more looks than fashion week. Beyoncé has been knocking out one iconic ‘fit after another. (Remember her bodysuit with a cut-out hole that sent Twitter into a frenzy?) But during the tour’s Chicago leg, Queen Bey stepped onto the stage in one of her most experimental and risqué outfits so far.
On July 22, Beyoncé donned a shiny all-silver ‘fit for a single set. Fully leaning into the vibe of her single “Alien Superstar,” she wore a shiny catsuit — complete with gloves — covered in crescent moons and extraterrestrial-looking symbols. The ensemble, custom-made by Marine Serre (the moons are the label’s signature print), also featured glow-in-the-dark details.
The most remarkable part of the look, however, was the matching body harness, also from Marine Serre. Made from regenerated silverware, the tiered harness included a chain bra, accented with nippled plates covering each breast. The body accessory also featured a silver chain just above the navel with dangling pendants that spelled the word “RENAISSANCE,” as well as an oversized belt with more orb-like hardware.
Styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois, the look was topped off with even more shimmery pieces including a reflective statement hat and metallic boots.
There’s a reason they call her Queen Bey...