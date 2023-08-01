Thus far, the Renaissance World Tour has served more looks than fashion week. Beyoncé has been knocking out one iconic ‘fit after another. (Remember her bodysuit with a cut-out hole that sent Twitter into a frenzy?) But during the tour’s Chicago leg, Queen Bey stepped onto the stage in one of her most experimental and risqué outfits so far.

On July 22, Beyoncé donned a shiny all-silver ‘fit for a single set. Fully leaning into the vibe of her single “Alien Superstar,” she wore a shiny catsuit — complete with gloves — covered in crescent moons and extraterrestrial-looking symbols. The ensemble, custom-made by Marine Serre (the moons are the label’s signature print), also featured glow-in-the-dark details.

The most remarkable part of the look, however, was the matching body harness, also from Marine Serre. Made from regenerated silverware, the tiered harness included a chain bra, accented with nippled plates covering each breast. The body accessory also featured a silver chain just above the navel with dangling pendants that spelled the word “RENAISSANCE,” as well as an oversized belt with more orb-like hardware.

Styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois, the look was topped off with even more shimmery pieces including a reflective statement hat and metallic boots.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s a reason they call her Queen Bey...