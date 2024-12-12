In 2001, Destiny’s Child released 8 Days of Christmas, the group’s only holiday album. Though fans will likely never get another Christmas drop from the trio again, Netflix is coming in clutch with something else to look out for: a Beyoncé Christmas special.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the “TEXAS HOLD ’EM” songstress took to Instagram to tease her holiday collab with the streaming platform. Aptly titled A Cowboy Carter Christmas, everything about the clip matched the performer’s new Western era, from the lit-up cactus and bedazzled cowgirl ensemble.

Beyoncé’s Wintry White Cowboycore Look

Though fans know the Netflix special is slated for a Dec. 25 release, details on the project are scant — including whether it’s a pre-recorded special or Netflix is merely airing a live performance. Bey will spend Christmas in Houston, Texas, entertaining thousands of football fans as the performer during the NFL halftime show. (It’s not the first time she rocked a football intermission; she previously headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.)

It seems as though she’s already ready for it — at least in the style department. In the teaser alone, Bey rocked a monochromatic number of winter whites. On top, she wore the furriest crop top that extends into a massive coat, like a snow-loving mob wife. She paired the statement outerwear with latex leggings also in ivory.

Despite the holiday motif, she still fully leaned into her cowboycore era with an oversized fuzzy hat. Of course, she didn’t forget the bling. Christmas looks are often yassified and hers included dangling earrings and a choker necklace.

Another Diva Has A Christmas Special

Bey’s announcement comes on the heels of another Netflix Christmas special that debuted on Dec. 6: A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. The “Espresso” hitmaker’s 50-minute special was a comedy musical rife with innuendos and naughty lyrics. Fittingly, Carpenter’s many outfit changes reflected the risqué vibe of the Netflix project.

Her ensembles included sheer babydoll dresses that exposed her underwear, navel-baring emerald green co-ords, and a Mrs. Claus-inspired red sequin bodysuit. The “Nonsense” singer even paired it with shearling-trimmed accessories for a Santa homage.