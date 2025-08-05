Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era has been full of “denim on denim on denim on denim,” as she sings on her Post Malone collaboration, “LEVII’s JEANS.” In fact, the singer has worn denim-based ensembles so much over the past year, especially on the Cowboy Carter Tour, that she teamed up with Levi’s for an ongoing campaign entitled “REIIMAGINE.”

On Aug. 4, Bey and Levi’s unveiled the final part of their collaboration, completing the campaign with a new capsule collection and images where Beyoncé models her country best. They also unveiled the final part of their short film, “THE DENIM COWBOY,” and some fans think that Bey left an Easter egg about her next album.

Beyoncé’s Denim On Denim

For her final REIIMAGINE campaign, Beyoncé gave Levi’s pieces a very glamorous makeover. She wore a fitted denim jacket in a classic blue hue, with a cropped hem and custom rhinestone detailing, including floral appliqués on her lapels and whimsical embroidery down her sleeves. She buttoned up her jacket all the way, creating a corset-like shape that showed off her curves.

She paired her top with matching high-waisted jeans, featuring even more rhinestones from waist to toe, including star designs at her hips and patchwork designs down her legs. Bey completed her look with a pair of metallic silver strappy heels.

Levi's

While this set was custom-made for Queen Bey, a similar version is available to shop. As part of their ongoing collaboration, Beyoncé designed a capsule collection filled with her twists on Levi’s iconic 501 denim. The range includes a similarly bedazzled cropped denim jacket with a Western-inspired crystal pattern, which retails for $250.

Naturally, Bey’s collection also includes matching jeans with Western embroidery running down the sides, which goes for $150. The Beyoncé x Levi’s collection is currently available exclusively on Beyoncé’s website, but it is almost sold out. Luckily, the items will launch at Levi’s stores and Levi.com on Aug. 7.

Beyoncé’s Act III Easter Egg

Beyoncé’s latest campaign included the final chapter of her short film with Levi’s, entitled “The Denim Cowboy.” At the beginning, Beyoncé arrives at her laundromat on a horse, which she also rides on the covers of her 2022 album Renaissance and 2024’s Cowboy Carter. However, at the end, she leaves the bar on a motorcycle, wearing the same rhinestone denim from the campaign.

Levi's

Given how there’s just one act left of her ongoing three-part trilogy, some Beyhive members think that the motorcycle represents Act III, which has long been suspected to be a rock album. This Easter egg could mean that the album will arrive before the end of the year, though a more popular Beyhive theory predicts a release before next summer.