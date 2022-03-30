Beyoncé opened this year’s Oscars and, naturally, turned out multiple looks for the occasion.

The “Be Alive” singer — whose original song made for King Richard was nominated for an Academy Award on Sunday — changed out of her bold, yellow Valentino ceremony look into something much more... naked for the after-party.

In an expectedly caption-less Instagram, Bey let the crystal-embellished couture look do all the talking. Designed by Celia Kritharioti, the totally-sheer, silk tulle gown featured strategically placed crystals, a bedazzled veil, and a precariously-placed thigh-slit.

She paired the stunning look with nude, fishnet stockings, Tiffany & Co. diamonds (natch), and sunglasses. It was a perfect look for the post-award show party she and husband Jay-Z hosted at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The look is reminiscent of the naked, bejeweled gown the pop icon wore at the Met Gala in 2015. Though, this look might be even more revealing than that one was (if that’s even possible).

Fans were quick to point out that Ms. Knowles shared the look at the ripe hour of 4:00 AM, hitting feeds with astonishing levels of hotness, before most people are even fully awake. “At 4AM,” one commenter wrote. “Only Beyoncé’ Y’all.”

Only Beyoncé, indeed. Feast your eyes on the look below.