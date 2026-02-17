Beyoncé broke the Internet over the weekend for one simple reason: she has a bob. Although she wasn’t spotted at Super Bowl LX with her husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter on Feb. 8, the singer confirmed that she was in attendance with two different Instagram posts, showing support for halftime show headliner Bad Bunny in a new short blond hairdo.

While her bob is making the Beyhive buzz, with some fans speculating that it may be the hairstyle for her highly anticipated Act III era, Bey’s Super Bowl ’fits are equally worthy of our attention, bringing spice, sophistication, and this year’s biggest color trend to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Beyoncé’s Cleavage-Baring Top

Prior to the Super Bowl, Beyoncé showed off her first game-day look, posing in her hotel room with a view of the stadium. She put a spicy twist on quiet luxury, donning a cream-hued top with form-fitting long sleeves and a curved off-the-shoulder neckline.

She paired her top with gray trousers featuring a high-waisted, cinched fit and asymmetrical cut-off hems, and loosely wrapped a brown leather belt around her waist.

Beyoncé / Instagram

Of course, Bey didn’t skimp on accessories, carrying a green croc-leather bag with a bamboo top handle. She completed her look with black aviator sunglasses, burgundy pointed-toe pumps, and a matching “touchdown” flag.

Green With Envy

Beyoncé contrasted her quiet luxury look with an eye-popping statement coat, adopting 2026’s top color trend. She wore a wasabi-green croc-leather trench coat, cinched with a gold buckle belt, that would’ve perfectly camouflaged her bag.

Beyoncé / Instagram

Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Look

In true Beyoncé fashion, she made a costume change for the actual game. In her suite, she tucked a tan button-up blouse into a pair of classic light-wash denim jeans, cinched with a brown leather belt. However, she switched her green outerwear for a more neutral double-breasted brown suede trench coat with oversized lapels and a similar crocodile print.

Beyoncé / Instagram

She also sported some wild accessories, wrapping a brown feather boa scarf speckled with blue feathers around her shoulder. She completed her look with a matching Telfar baseball cap and black leather pointed-toe pumps.