Beyoncé Showed Sideboob In A Pamela Anderson Swimsuit For Halloween

In years past, celebs like Heidi Klum, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kylie Jenner have all fought hard for the unofficial title of Queen of Halloween with meme-worthy costumes and unforgettable cosplays. But this year, a new grand ultimate supreme has entered the chat: Beyoncé.

Bey kicked off spooky season on Oct. 31 by paying homage to rock icon Betty Davis with a saucy plunging one-piece and a vintage motorcycle. Then on Nov. 2, the superstar revealed her second costume of Halloween weekend: a Purple Rain-era ode to Prince. And just when you thought the festivities were over, the “Cuff It” singer shared her final looks on Nov. 5, which included not one, not two, but three tributes to Pamela Anderson.

Beyoncé’s Plunging Barb Wire Dress

In the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 5, Beyoncé unveiled her remaining series of Halloween homages via a montage set to “Bodyguard” from the 32-time Grammy winner’s latest release, Cowboy Carter. The video begins with the mom-of-three referencing Anderson’s 1996 film, Barb Wire, only instead of sporting a corseted catsuit, Bey wore a plunging black strapless dress that hugged her body ever-so-tightly and left her cleavage on full display.

She completed the look with black sheer opera gloves, black knee-high boots, and of course, she topped off the ‘fit with a bouncy blonde hairdo akin to Anderson’s glam in the cult classic film.

Throwback To The 1999 VMAs

For her next costume, Bey recreated the campy red carpet ensemble that Anderson wore while attending the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999. Both the OG look and Beyoncé’s take featured a lacy white corset with an off-the-shoulder design, sequined pants, and a now-iconic oversized pink fuzzy hat designed by Ivy Supersonic.

Committing to the costume even further, the pop star walked the red carpet for her own award show, aptly named the BTV No Visual Awards. (IYDK, Beyoncé hasn’t released an official music video for any of the tracks on Cowboy Carter or Renaissance.)

Baywatch 2.0

For her final look of Halloween, the former Destiny’s Child member put her own spin on Anderson’s most well-known role, C.J. Parker from Baywatch. Channeling the beach bombshell, the “Crazy In Love” songstress donned a red high-cut swimsuit with the phrase “Beywatch” in yellow lettering across the chest.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Baywatch tribute without a little cleavage, so it’s only fitting that the one-piece exposed some major sideboob.

In case you’re wondering what Anderson thinks of all this, she seems to approve. “LOVE,” she commented on Beyoncé’s IG post.