Billie Eilish Somehow Made Librarycore Feel Punk Rock
She wore a custom Thom Browne ensemble to her first-ever Critics’ Choice Awards.
With all the red carpet looks flooding your Instagram timeline this awards season, it can be easy to let a stellar one slip by without giving it proper applause. If you’re reviewing this past weekend’s highlights — with the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday and the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday — set aside a moment for Billie Eilish.
On Sunday, she attended her first Critics’ Choice Awards, where she was nominated for best song (“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie). And even though she lost to “I’m Just Ken,” also from Barbie, she undeniably won the red carpet.
Billie’s Prim & Proper Bustier Look
Eilish pulled out all the sartorial stops in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, which aligned with her affinity for polished silhouettes and punk accents. She buttoned a white button-down all the way up to its Peter Pan collar, initiating a librarycore feel for the full outfit.
On top of that, she wore a skin-tight LBD. Adorned with an edgy bustier bodice, the midi dress hit just above her ankles, where the hem of her extra-long button-down peeked out.
For footwear, the “Happier Than Ever” singer chose a sky-high pair of lace-up black platform pumps, also from the atelier, adhering to her penchant for grunge staples.
Keeping the librarian vibes going, she popped on circular glasses, which complemented the rest of her silver accents (mismatched earrings and chunky rings).
Eilish opted for understated beauty, styling her fiery red hair back in a loose ponytail and choosing minimal, moody eyeshadow.
It Continued A Streak
A week before the Critics’ Choice Awards, Eilish also wore a statement collar to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
For the Jan. 7 occasion, she similarly went the dark-academia route. On top, she wore a blue, striped button-down underneath a baggy black blazer. On bottom, she slipped on a khaki midi skirt, which she paired with pink socks and preppy Mary Jane flats.
And a few days before that, she checked into the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival gala in a zip-up hoodie, under which she wore another menswear-esque button-down. On that occasion, Eilish threw on loose capris and Gucci loafers, and accessorized with a silk headscarf.
Leave it to Eilish to make button-downs a punk-rock staple.