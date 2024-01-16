Billie Eilish Somehow Made Librarycore Feel Punk Rock

With all the red carpet looks flooding your Instagram timeline this awards season, it can be easy to let a stellar one slip by without giving it proper applause. If you’re reviewing this past weekend’s highlights — with the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday and the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday — set aside a moment for Billie Eilish.

On Sunday, she attended her first Critics’ Choice Awards, where she was nominated for best song (“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie). And even though she lost to “I’m Just Ken,” also from Barbie, she undeniably won the red carpet.

Billie’s Prim & Proper Bustier Look

Eilish pulled out all the sartorial stops in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, which aligned with her affinity for polished silhouettes and punk accents. She buttoned a white button-down all the way up to its Peter Pan collar, initiating a librarycore feel for the full outfit.

On top of that, she wore a skin-tight LBD. Adorned with an edgy bustier bodice, the midi dress hit just above her ankles, where the hem of her extra-long button-down peeked out.

For footwear, the “Happier Than Ever” singer chose a sky-high pair of lace-up black platform pumps, also from the atelier, adhering to her penchant for grunge staples.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keeping the librarian vibes going, she popped on circular glasses, which complemented the rest of her silver accents (mismatched earrings and chunky rings).

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eilish opted for understated beauty, styling her fiery red hair back in a loose ponytail and choosing minimal, moody eyeshadow.

It Continued A Streak

A week before the Critics’ Choice Awards, Eilish also wore a statement collar to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

For the Jan. 7 occasion, she similarly went the dark-academia route. On top, she wore a blue, striped button-down underneath a baggy black blazer. On bottom, she slipped on a khaki midi skirt, which she paired with pink socks and preppy Mary Jane flats.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

And a few days before that, she checked into the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival gala in a zip-up hoodie, under which she wore another menswear-esque button-down. On that occasion, Eilish threw on loose capris and Gucci loafers, and accessorized with a silk headscarf.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leave it to Eilish to make button-downs a punk-rock staple.