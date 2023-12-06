Who else experienced a sartorial overload this weekend? Every time you refreshed your Instagram feed, there was an influx of new looks from your favorite fashion girlies to debrief.

The reason for the flood of fashion inspo? Celebrities’ social calendars were jam-packed with A-list events over the last few days. Between the Saturday afternoon Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2024 runway show, the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday evening, and the 2023 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, I was hardly able to keep up with the surplus of top-notch ’fits.

Though the buzzy occasions have unfortunately slowed down for the week, there’s still one red carpet look that’s living rent-free in my mind: Billie Eilish’s workwear-inspired outfit complete with a sultry twist.

Billie’s Plunging Pinstripes

On Dec. 3, along with other fashion muses like Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, Eilish arrived at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in L.A. While the rest of the celebrity set seemed to lean toward an unofficial theme of selections suitable for the holiday season, Eilish stood out in a moody matching set more angled toward a day at the office.

The “What Was I Made For?” singer styled a coordinating blazer and maxi skirt duo — finished with a cohesive brown pinstripe — which hailed from Jean Paul Gaultier. On top, the jacket was fitted at the waist and embellished with statement lapels and striking shoulder pads. On the bottom, she went for an understated column shape with a hidden slit toward the side.

While the overall businesswear-esque silhouette perfectly aligned with Eilish’s penchant for menswear staples, the addition of a plunging neckline was a NSFW feature the singer only sports on rare occasions (think: her Met Gala looks from the last three years).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Instead of adding a classic white button-down under her topper, she opted out of any shirt and chose a silky black bra while posing for photos.

The Headscarf Streak Continues

If you’ve been keeping up with Eilish’s most recent outings, you know she’s hardly been spotted anywhere without an en vogue headscarf tied atop her eye-catching hair color.

After being included in almost every one of her recent Instagram dumps (she seems to own a headscarf in just about every color and design), Eilish’s go-to staple as of late finally made its red carpet debut.

For the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala, she accompanied her Jean Paul Gaultier separates with a matching brown silk version that offered a sneak peek of her ruby red roots.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Eilish’s Edgy Accessories

It wouldn’t be an Eilish ensemble without a few eccentric accents to round out her look.

For her latest star-studded occasion, the singer slipped on a pair of rimless glasses (another essential in her grunge street style), a silver and gold diamond necklace, chunky rings, and even a tooth gem, which she showed off by flashing a smile for the photographers.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images