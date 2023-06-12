When it comes to collecting tattoos, Billie Eilish has slowly revealed quite a few of her black ink pieces over time — including bits and pieces of a dragon that spans from her lower belly to her upper thigh, as well as delicate fairies on her left hand. Given that the singer often opts for more comfortable, baggy clothes in lieu of skin-baring ‘fits, however, spotting her ink is quite the rare occasion. (So much so that a few years back in November of 2020, Eilish told Vanity Fair that she “did get a tattoo,” shortly thereafter explaining that the world “won’t ever see it.”) Just recently, the world finally got to see the tattoo she was referring to for the first time. Well, some of it.

Posted by Annabel Zimmer (the daughter of composer Hans Zimmer, ICYWW) on her Instagram feed, there is a sweet snap of a joy-filled Eilish in a bikini and some sunnies. Tucked behind the bikini’s string at her chest’s solar plexus, the edges of her headline-making ink are visible.

As for what the more intimate tattoo is of? Rolling Stone reported back in the summer of 2021 that the ink is her surname ‘Eilish,’ written in “an ornate, gothic font.” What’s more, she just so happened to go under the tattoo needle the day after the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Eilish took to Zimmer’s comment section to add a single emoji — “🙈” — while the artist’s fans shared their adoration for the idol, with comments like “i stopped breathing,” and “THE EILISH TATTOO!!!!!!!!!”

In my opinion? Eilish looks happier than ever (see what I did there?), and is fully embracing her multi-faceted, feminine, beautifully artistic self.