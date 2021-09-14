Billie Eilish is undeniably in the middle of a beauty metamorphosis, breaking the internet with a dramatic dye-job and one of the season’s trendiest haircuts. Now, the Grammy Award-winning singer is dropping jaws yet again, debuting a new, ultra glam, look at the 2021 Met Gala. Eilish wore a romantic, corseted Oscar de la Renta ballgown with an epic train, and complemented her attire with a voluminous bob and sultry makeup that stayed true to her signature edge.

Rob Rumsey, celebrity makeup artist and talent behind the look, tells Bustle that Eilish’s glam team wanted to keep it “Old Hollywood with a bit of an edge.” Even though the singer was a co-chair of this year’s event, the team didn’t feel pressured to put together an over-the-top look. “It’s not about going big,” Rumsey says. “It’s about being authentic to yourself.”

Rumsey used vegan, cruelty-free products from sustainable skin care brand BYBI to prep her skin. To make her complexion even more glowy, the pro turned to Charlotte Tilbury’s Supernudes Face Palette in Nudegasm. Her peachy blush and neutral lip made sure the all the focus was on her rich, smoky eye. The makeup look came together quickly, Rumsey notes, but says that he was specific about the eyeliner. “We didn’t want a big wing.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Eilish’s lids are softly smoked with light, natural hues (Rumsey tapped on BYBI’s Bright Eyed to help illuminate her under-eye area), while Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl in Bedroom Black is slightly winged on the outer corner of her lid, blending together with her lower lash line to create a reverse cat eye that emphasizes her blue eyes and full brows. No one was sure what to expect for the big night’s return, but beauty lovers weren’t disappointed.