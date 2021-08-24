After trading in her signature green and black hair color combo for a platinum blonde shade back in March (a transformation that took a whopping six weeks, BTW), Billie Eilish has a shorter shag haircut now, marking yet another amazing change to her locks. And she took inspiration from none other than her own mother.

On her Instagram Story on Monday, the “Happier Than Ever” singer debuted a much shorter shag than the one she’d been rocking previously. While she still has her face-framing layers and wispy bangs, the ends of her strands now fall to her chin rather than just past her shoulders, making it more of a bob hairstyle.

“Like my mama,” Eilish proudly captioned the sepia-toned photo of her mom, Maggie Baird, who sports a near-identical blonde hairstyle in the throwback shot. “I love it,” Eilish wrote on a black and white selfie video in which she runs her hands through her freshly chopped mane. It’s unclear who is responsible for the star’s new look, although it could possibly be the work of Lissa Renn, Eilish’s longtime hairstylist — and the pro who famously took Eilish’s strands from neon green to her now-icy blonde, as documented here.

@billieeilish/Instagram

@billieeilish/Instagram

You can expect Eilish’s new haircut to be on full, glorious display next month: On Sunday, September 12, she’ll appear at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where she’s up for five awards, including Best Pop Video for “Therefore I Am.” The very next evening, on September 13, she’ll hit the pink carpet for the 2021 Met Gala, where she’ll co-host the In America: An Anthology of Fashion-themed night alongside stars like National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and actor Timothée Chalamet.

As for Eilish’s mom, she seems to approve of her daughter’s look, reposting her story with the caption, “Beautiful girl. Love you so much.” Aww.