Celebrities have been sharing their 2025 Halloween costumes for days, and some of their ideas were utterly creative and beautifully executed. Heidi Klum, as per usual, had an entire team behind her special effects Medusa ensemble, with snakes slithering out of her head. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter wore not one, not two, but *three* different looks when she took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 31.

Other celebs decided to dress spicily, including wearing slinky minis (Camila Cabello) and cleavage-baring numbers (Paris Hilton). Another A-lister who got the risqué dressing memo was Billie Eilish, who perfectly married a beloved daring style with a totally creepy vibe.

Billie’s Sheer Top

On Monday, Nov. 3, the “Birds of a Feather” songstress posted pics of her ‘stume in which she was almost unrecognizable under a sheet of white makeup. Inspired by a clown, she drew on extra-thin eyebrows, pink blush, black lipstick, and slits down her eyes. Her hairstyle was much less clown-esque, styled half-up with a coquettish ribbon.

To make up her harlequin attire, she chose a white button-down with ruffled details under the collar and along the button enclosures. It was a tad bit see-through, and flaunted her printed brassiere underneath. Eilish also wore a waist cincher for a more form-fitting silhouette.

A Pantless Slay

Here’s where it gets even spicier: Instead of wearing pants, Eilish rocked the Hollywood go-to pantless trend, popularized by Kendall Jenner in 2022 and worn by nearly every style star since. In lieu of actual bottoms, she went the tights route, wearing one in a black-and-white harlequin print, matching her color palette.

While most celebs stick to one layer of hosiery, Eilish proved that tights are another layering frontier by doubling up on hers. She wore another pair crafted in sheer white over her whimsically patterned one. More lingerie than pants, they featured garter straps that jutted from the thighs.

Finally, the “What Was I Made For?” singer added touches that were both jester-inspired and downright punk. In keeping with the motif, she wore one black leg warmer and a mismatched white one. She also wore mismatched fingerless gloves — a favorite hand accessory of hers. One was in a checkered print, while the other was striped.

She came, she clowned, she conquered.