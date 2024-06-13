14 Years Ago, Blair Waldorf Wore Her Most Chaotic Outfit On Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl was basically a weekly televised fashion show moonlighting as a teen drama. Over the course of six seasons, the CW series made style stars out of its cast. To this day, the near-inescepable trends it spurred in the 2010s have resurfaced and stars continue to reference characters’ iconic looks.

Blair Waldorf’s style, in particular, is enjoying a renaissance. Last winter, fashion girls embraced her go-to colored tights, and more recently, style heroes like Jennifer Lawrence can’t stop wearing her signature headbands (from Blair’s go-to designer Jennifer Behr, of course). In the words of Dan Humphrey, she was — and still is — the “evil dictator of taste.”

There is, however, one Blair look that haunts me because it was a too maximalist for the typically sophisticated Upper East Side queen. Let me take you back to Season 4, Episode 1, “Belles de Jour.”

Blair’s Print-On-Print-On-Print

On Sept. 13, 2010, the fourth season premiered with a bang. After Blair broke up with Chuck Bass (again) over his tryst with Jenny Humphrey, she and her best friend Serena van der Woodsen flew to Paris for a summer getaway. Despite her near-perfect accent and affinity for Pierre Hermé macarons, Blair’s sartorial choices were rather un-Parisian; in fact, they were the anti-thesis of understated French elegance.

In the episode, Blair wore a dress from Moschino’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection that featured three diferent prints. On top, a white canvas featured a smattering of red cherries. Meanwhile, her black skirt — bubble, no less — featured an assortment of produce: watermelon slices, apples, and more cherries. The two prints were separated by a ruched belt in a third print.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

While Blair wore the occasional print throughout the show, she usually toned the overall effect down with muted accessories. Not this time. She wore a crochet beret in a pastel blue and a massive sparkly Chanel cuff... on each hand.

Her Louboutin heels added three additional splashes of color: the black peep-toe, ankle-strap sandals featured brown wooden platforms and signature crimson soles.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Her $10,000 Chanel Bag

“Go big or go home,” seemed to be Blair’s motto that day when she added another busy piece to her look: a Chanel bag in multicolor patchwork.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the exact bag is no longer available online, there’s a nearly identical pre-owned style in a different colorway on sale — if you have a cool $10,000 to spare. (There’s also a red iteration going for $14,000.)

Chanel bags appreciate over the years, so Blair likely got hers for a much lower price in 2010.

Serena’s Look Was Also Chaotic

Meanwhile, her bestie Serena’s look was also OTT — but that’s on brand for the van der Woodsen golden girl. She wore a pink dress with a bedazzled cage overlay from Georges Chakra’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection.

She topped off the sparkly cocktail dress with a gray blazer, a leopard print See by Chloé bag, a woven hat, and J.Crew brogues.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

You know you love it — xoxo Gossip Girl.