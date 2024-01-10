Kate Middleton’s pre-royal partying days have caught the attention of TikTok.

In one viral clip, that has amassed over 4.5 million views, paparazzi shots of Middleton during the mid-2000s showcase what her life was like before marrying Prince William in 2011.

“Kate Middleton before royalty (a lot of partying with William),” the video’s caption reads, as a montage of the Princess of Wales clubbing with husband William and sister Pippa Middleton plays to Abba’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”

Some of the photos featured include Middleton getting into a taxi after a heavy night out on the town, partying with friends at an ’80s-themed roller-disco, and stepping out in a pair of Ugg boots.

“Blair Waldorf Vibes”

Royal fans, many of whom aren’t used to seeing Middleton in such casual settings, weighed in on the viral throwback pics.

“I’m so glad she got to enjoy her youth with William, that’s so touching,” one TikToker commented, while another wrote: “Kate enjoying her youthfulness and now she’s a grown up, so she has obviously matured.”

“I love how she lived her youth with her husband, and now they have a beautiful family together,” one user also said of the montage.

One fan joked that Middleton was serving “Blair Waldorf vibes” before marrying into the royal family — an era that was recently depicted in Netflix’s The Crown Season 6.

The Prince and Princess of Wales first met at the University of St. Andrew’s in 2001, and the pair dated for almost a decade before getting engaged in 2010. The following year, Middleton and William tied the knot during their 2011 royal wedding.

The Princess Of TikTok

This isn’t the first time the future Queen has piqued the interest of TikTokers as of late.

In January 2024, Middleton’s unwavering royal bangs generated buzz on the platform, sparking a viral theory about why the Princess’ hair seemingly remains perfectly in place at all times.

Meanwhile, a December 2023 video of Middleton and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attending a charity event also took off on TikTok — during which the youngest royal sibling had a cheeky little brother moment.