Blake Lively, golden girl of the Upper East Side and beyond, has inspired many a fashion moment over the years. But during her recent New York Fashion Week outing, she borrowed style notes from another famed blonde: Barbie.

The Gossip Girl alum has always been at the crux of fashion, and a fixture at New York style fêtes, from the Met Gala to Fashion Week. This Spring 2024 season, Lively made her first appearance at the star-studded Michael Kors’ show, where she’s been a front-row regular for years.

Though Lively attended as a guest and spectator on Monday, Sept. 11, she looked every bit as chic as the models who sashayed down the runway. Her ‘fit of choice — head-to-toe Michael Kors, naturally — was utterly attention-grabbing. She rocked a gilded jumpsuit that flared out past the knees, looking straight out of the ’70s. It was also uber-sparkly, blanketed in sequins.

Fashion girlies likely clocked the shimmery ‘fit, which came straight from the label’s Fall 2023 show. She accessorized the look with a skinny belt and statement earrings.

If the Studio 54-esque look feels familiar, perhaps it’s because Barbie (Margot Robbie) rocked a similar, albeit strapless, style in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie that came out this summer. You know the scene. It’s the “giant blowout party with all the Barbies and planned choreography,” during which Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night”, AKA the “bespoke song” can be heard blasting from the speakers. Lively looked like she would fit right in.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Petition to cast Lively as “Fashion Barbie” in the sequel.