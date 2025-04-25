No, it isn’t the Met Gala just yet, but Blake Lively’s recent red carpet look could’ve been plucked straight out of fashion’s most prestigious night.

Last week, the Another Simple Favor star was named one of this year’s TIME100 nominees, alongside Serena Williams, Jon M. Chu, Daniel Dae Kim, and more. Sharing the honor on Instagram, Lively wrote, “My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now.”

Naturally, when the publication held its annual gala for the highly anticipated list, everyone showed out — especially Lively. In a dramatic bustier gown, she looked as though she was vying for a spot on another list: best-dressed.

Blake’s Off-The-Shoulder Bustier Gown

The Gossip Girl alum knows a glamorous look like no other — it’s practically her middle name. So she pulled out all the chic stops at the TIME100 Gala on Thursday, April 24, in New York. Accompanied by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, dad, and mom, whom she later honored in her speech, Lively stepped onto the red carpet in a dress dyed in a deep dusty rose.

Designed by Zuhair Murad, the bustier bodice featured an overlay of draping across the chest and the off-the-shoulder sleeves. The skirt was also skin-hugging before flaring out at the knees into a quasi-mermaid silhouette. For added oomph, the gown was affixed with a voluminous train that trailed and billowed after each step.

Adela Loconte/WWD/Getty Images

Her Unexpected Green Accessories

Part of what makes Lively’s style so charming is her unique approach to accessorizing. She’s rocked tights covered in highlighter yellow florals with an already flowery dress, a decadent lace dress with a grandpa cardigan, and stacks of wooden bangles with a retro-glam halter gown.

She leaned into the same quirkiness when she paired her pink look with all-green jewels. While others typically reach for gold jewelry or frost themselves in diamonds, Lively chose green gemstones — lots of them. Pairing jades and emeralds, she wore multiple rings, bracelets, and dangling earrings, which popped against her blond curls.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her It Ends With Us Easter Eggs

If you thought she was done dressing in florals, an aesthetic she embraced when she method-dressed for her film It Ends With Us, she isn’t. The nods are just much, much smaller, this time. Peep her green ring in the shape of three flowers and her gilded floral mani. Well played, Blake.