“A bob will always be in fashion,” Tom Smith, a celeb hair guru and International Colour Creative Director at evo, tells Bustle. And in 2023 — which is truly the year of the bob — the always-in nature of the shorter haircut is thanks in part to its “constant evolution,” as Smith phrases it.
In other words? Just because one has less hair, doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t get creative with the cut, or even with their day to day go-to styles. Thanks to unique iterations of the bob haircut that are trending by the day, there’s bound to be a style perfectly suited to you.
Let’s acknowledge that going from mermaid-length locks to chin-grazing tresses is intimidating, to say the least. Yet Smith shares a bit of much-needed assurance for those on the fence: “I always tell my clients that the success of their hairstyle when at a length above the shoulder is 70 percent about how I cut it, and just 30 percent how they style and manage it. This means that bobs of all varieties, when cut in a way that is complementary to the natural texture of the hair, can be incredibly practical [and] extremely beautifying thanks to their ability to frame the face and features.”
From Kourtney Kardashian’s micro cut to the power bob loved by Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and beyond — here are the biggest bob haircut trends of 2023 to consider for your next major chop.