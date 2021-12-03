In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Adrienne Bailon tells Bustle about her favorite skin care products, the importance of daily routines, and how practicing self-care influences her perspective on beauty.
Adrienne Bailon Houghton’s self-care mantra is “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” And that’s why the former Cheetah Girls star is adamant about following both a morning and a nighttime routine.
“You need a morning and a night routine because it sets up your whole next day — then you’re not disorganized, you’re not rushing, and you’re not stressed,” she tells me over the phone. “Wake up an hour earlier, and it makes a huge difference in your day.”
So what exactly does the entrepreneur’s morning look like? First, she says she begins her day by writing in a gratitude journal, then extends her appreciation into her get-ready regimen. “The shower, my body wash — the whole experience — is so important for how the rest of my day goes,” she shares. Next, she’ll apply body lotion immediately after the shower. “The first three minutes after you get out of the shower is when you should put your lotion on because that’s when your body is most absorbent,” says Houghton (such is the case for many serums, as well, which is what she applies next). “I do that first thing in the morning, then it’s also part of my routine before I go to bed at night.”