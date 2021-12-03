In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Adrienne Bailon tells Bustle about her favorite skin care products, the importance of daily routines, and how practicing self-care influences her perspective on beauty.

Adrienne Bailon Houghton’s self-care mantra is “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” And that’s why the former Cheetah Girls star is adamant about following both a morning and a nighttime routine.

“You need a morning and a night routine because it sets up your whole next day — then you’re not disorganized, you’re not rushing, and you’re not stressed,” she tells me over the phone. “Wake up an hour earlier, and it makes a huge difference in your day.”

So what exactly does the entrepreneur’s morning look like? First, she says she begins her day by writing in a gratitude journal, then extends her appreciation into her get-ready regimen. “The shower, my body wash — the whole experience — is so important for how the rest of my day goes,” she shares. Next, she’ll apply body lotion immediately after the shower. “The first three minutes after you get out of the shower is when you should put your lotion on because that’s when your body is most absorbent,” says Houghton (such is the case for many serums, as well, which is what she applies next). “I do that first thing in the morning, then it’s also part of my routine before I go to bed at night.”

Her Favorite Facial Serum Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum Vintner's Daughter $185 See On Vintner's Daughter “I start my morning with the Vintner’s Daughter face serum, which I love. It’s a product that’s an investment for sure, but so worth it. So I’ll apply it first thing in the morning, then use my gua sha.”

Her Treasured Beauty Tool Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool Mount Lai $28 See On Mount Lai “I’m a huge fan of gua sha facial tools. I keep one in the fridge. I do it every morning, it’s my fave. It de-puffs and helps sculpt my face — I naturally have a fuller face so I love that it really creates definition.”

Her Beloved Body Lotion Olay Firming & Hydrating Body Lotion Pump with Collagen Target $9.99 See On Target “I love the Olay Firming Body Lotion with collagen in it. It’s my favorite because when you think of hydrating you [sometimes] think, ‘Oh I’m going to be walking around greasy for the rest of the day,’ but it’s so not that. It’s a non-greasy formula, and it’s been super helpful [for my skin].”

Her Beauty Sleep Essential Slip Beauty Sleep Collection Slip $122 See On Slip “I love a good silk pillowcase from the brand Slip, and the eye mask is amazing as well.”

Her Must-Have Lip Product LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon “I literally sleep with a lip balm under my pillow because I will wake up in the middle of the night and feel like I need to replenish. I love to keep my lips super moisturized with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — I’m obsessed.”