Boots Is Banning The Sale Of Plastic-Based Wet Wipes In Its UK Stores

High street retailer Boots has announced that it would remove all wet wipes that contain plastics from its shelves by the end of 2022. The UK chain says it is the biggest seller of wet wipes, with over over 800 million sold in the last year in its stores and online. Now, Boots will replace them with plant-based biodegradable alternatives in a move that is part of the company’s efforts to become a more sustainable retailer after successfully reformulating its own brand wipe ranges to not contain any plastics.

According to the Marine Conservative Society, 11 billion wipes used in the UK every year still contain some form of plastic, and evidence suggests that they are the cause of nine out of ten sewage blockages.

“Our customers are more aware than ever before of their impact on the environment, and they are actively looking to brands and retailers to help them lead more sustainable lives,” said Steve Ager, the chief customer and commercial officer at Boots UK. “We removed plastics from our own brand and No7 wet wipe ranges in 2021, and now we are calling on other brands and retailers across the UK to follow suit in eliminating all plastic-based wet wipes. We all have a responsibility to protect our planet. By joining forces to inspire more positive action, we can collectively make a big difference.”

Boots is not only committed to banning plastics in wet wipes, but it has also expanded its range of refillable alternatives in the last two years, including offering reusable make-up remover pads, cleansing pads, baby reusable wipes, and refillable cleansing products. Boots will also make sure all of its brands wipes are labelled as "Do Not Flush" and will develop flushable wipes for intimate use made to meet the WRC Fine to Flush standard. Boots joins the long list of retailers banning plastic-based products, including supermarket chain Tesco, which banned the sale of plastic-based wet wipes in March.

Looking to make the switch yourself? Check out some of our favourite eco-friendly wet wipes below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.