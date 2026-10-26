In The Lime-Light
Brat Green Is Alive & Well, Just More Grown-Up
The 365 party girl lives on in Jennifer Lawrence and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ latest ‘fits.
Charli XCX completely rewrote the fashion rulebook. After the pop star released her mega-phenomenon Brat in 2024, lime green became the unofficial uniform of the “365 party girl.” Think messy, chaotic, punk: dancing until sunrise, stumbling into the next day with a cigarette in tow, ready to do it all over again. Brat summer became brat fall, then winter, and so on. It was less an aesthetic and more a way of life.
Apparently, the brat girl never really left. She’s just entering a more sophisticated era. For fall 2026, the girlies are trading all-night ragers for eight hours of sleep (or at least, looking like it), wearing ‘fits that look a touch more polished. Instead of going full neon, the style set is microdosing brat energy, adding small touches of lime, chartreuse, and fluorescent hues to their lazy-girl looks. And A-listers are already on board with the "Brat Lite" movement.
The Neon Upgrade
Lazy dressers already know that a simple jeans-and-tee combo can instantly look runway-worthy. The secret is to add a statement bag. Jennifer Lawrence proved that theory earlier this week on a New York outing.
She wore an effortless ‘fit that was cozy-forward, layering a navy sweater over a gray tee, and pairing it with light-wash distressed jeans. She even slipped into suede clogs for maximum comfort. While the casual ensemble was chic on its own, she expertly turned it into a fashion moment by adding a neon green Hermès Bolide bag.
The Statement Knit
Daisy Edgar-Jones also got the muted brat memo. Last spring, she gave her quiet luxury wardrobe a jolt of energy courtesy of a bold cardigan wrapped around her torso. Layered over her cream trousers, white tank top, and sleek black leather jacket, the choice felt intentional and perfectly styled.
Your base ‘fit doesn’t have to be muted to channel the vibe, either. Anya Taylor-Joy proved brat *can* be polished even when paired with busier attire. Last July, she stepped out in a purple brassiere, luxe gold pencil skirt, and peep-toe mules, topping it all off with a cropped green cardigan. While the silhouettes (basically boardroom staples) were sleek-girl faves, the colors were still uber fun.
The Easiest Hack
The secret to a brat wardrobe? Add one vibrant green item to any outfit and let it steal the show. Take a cue from Lawrence and give your minimalist look a maximalist makeover with a bright lime bag. Or if a handbag is too much of a commitment (for now), you can easily recreate the vibe with other accessories. Swap your usual fall scarf for a chartreuse option or let a pair of fluorescent ballet flats peek out under your jeans.
Cardigans are great, too. Wear yours open like Taylor-Joy to spotlight your top, or tie it around your waist for a pseudo statement-belt moment. Consider this your sign to get a little bratty with your fall wardrobe. Charli XCX would approve.