Pumpkin spice lattes finally have some serious competition for fall’s biggest obsession. This season, it seems like the style set’s been ordering their wardrobe from the dessert menu, serving up decadent chocolate tones, two ways.

Sure, browns are already autumn staples. This time of year practically invites you to trade your bright hues and pastel tones for deep, earthy shades. But while some ease into the new palette with ultra-subtle accents, fashion’s resident cool girls are doubling down. Elsa Hosk, Sarah Pidgeon, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are already wearing the look everywhere, stacking rich layers for high-impact brown-on-brown ‘fits.

Elsa Hosk’s Salon-Chic Styling

The winning combo style icons love right now is a statement jacket with a matching bag. Earlier this week, Hosk shared BTS pics from her salon visit on her Instagram Stories. Although she was showing off her freshly chopped hair, it was her chocolatey attire that stole the show. The supermodel wore a brown leather jacket with boxy shoulders and a trendy cinched waist. (The contoured shape was all over Fall/Winter 2026 runways and is already cropping up on the streets.)

For a coordinated finish, she added another brown touch with her roomy top-handle bag. The rich leather cleanly grounded the look, popping against her light-wash jeans and oversized black sunglasses.

Instagram/hoskelsa

Sarah Pidgeon’s Peplum In Paris

Pidgeon followed a similar style blueprint for her latest outing. When the Love Story star attended Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2027 show, she rocked a chocolate-overloaded ‘fit. Like Hosk, she wore a brown leather jacket cinched at the waist, but with a more exaggerated peplum, and opted for jeans to keep the vibe effortless.

The actor stayed on-theme by carrying a top-handle bag in a lighter brown shade, finishing the look with black pointed-toe pumps and breaking the age-old rule of never mixing those two neutrals.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Monochromatic Satin

Huntington-Whiteley upped the chocolate serving for Tom Ford’s Paris Fashion Week show. Instead of wearing two brown pieces, she rocked *five*. Her monochromatic look featured a slinky top, trousers, and a knee-length coat all crafted from the same dark-chocolate satin material.

She completed the look with even more brown touches, including a croc-leather clutch and matching pointed-toe pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Ready To Order?

If you’ve been hesitating to embrace browns (and, well, fall), let this be your sign to take the plunge. The key is to make the rich tones feel intentional by piling them on so they dominate your look. Statement jackets and a large bag are a great starting point, as seen on Hosk and Pidgeon. Or if you really want to go all in, take a page out of Huntington-Whiteley’s playbook and wear the color from head to toe.