Daisy Edgar-Jones may have just brought back the Brat aesthetic. Rocking her face-framing curtain bangs, the 26-year-old actor arrived at the premiere of her latest film, On Swift Horses, wearing a lime green look that was so Julia (and so spicy).

The romantic drama, which screened at the South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, March 13, also stars Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter, and will release in theaters on April 25. Edgar-Jones plays Muriel in the film based on Shannon Pufahl’s 2019 novel, who discovers horse racing after moving to San Diego with her husband.

But, regardless of the production, Edgar-Jones’ outfit at the world premiere was worthy of applause.

Daisy’s Fresh-Off-The-Runway Look

The Twisters star could have been paying homage to On Swift Horses with her SXSW red-carpet look, which featured Gucci’s iconic horsebit necklace. However, the entire ensemble was styled just the same as it appeared on the brand’s runway at Milan Fashion Week in February. Edgar-Jones was at the Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear show alongside celebs like Dev Patel and BTS’ Jin, so it’s likely the lime green number caught the Gucci girlie’s eye as she sat front row.

The halter-neck lace bodysuit fully leaned into the nearly naked trend Edgar-Jones adores; it was not only sheer, but also featured a navel-baring cutout and plunging neckline that allowed the gold statement necklace to shine on top.

Stephen Olker/Contributor/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones’ stylist, Dani Michelle, paired the lime green bodysuit with a monochromatic matcha and pearlescent midi skirt, and pointed black patent-heel mules.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This wasn’t the first time the Normal People actor has worn something fresh off the runway. At the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala in October 2024, she wore a Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 red dress also from Milan Fashion Week.

Brat Spring Is Coming

From Edgar-Jones’ all-green premiere ‘fit, it appears the Brat aesthetic, inspired by Charli XCX’s 2024 album, has returned for the spring. Vibrant colors are always in this time of year, but lime green is especially getting the thumbs up from celebs like Edgar-Jones and Rihanna.

The Fenty Beauty founder recently wore lime green sneakers with her all-green ensemble at the Fenty X Puma collab launch in Barbados on Wednesday, March 12. Between these *bratty* looks and Wicked: For Good coming out later this year, it’s safe to say that green isn’t going anywhere in 2025.