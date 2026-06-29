Being an It girl isn’t about wearing the flashiest red carpet looks. Want to know where the real magic happens? Their off-duty wardrobe. And right now, the easiest way they’re making casual denim looks pop is with a surprisingly simple accessory: a leopard print bag.

Earlier this week, Daisy Edgar-Jones touched down in Paris for the Saint Laurent Men’s Fashion Week show. While her front-row fit — a lacquered lace bodysuit and skirt (previously modeled by Bella Hadid) that brought back the “naked dressing” trend — stole the show, it was her airport attire that oozed je ne sais quoi.

Your New Blueprint For Airport Dressing

The Twisters star kept to the basics, wearing a cropped white shirt with matching jeans and a brown leather jacket for a bit of color contrast. Her pro move was carrying Saint Laurent's pony-hair Mombasa Bag in a maximalist leopard print, which instantly sent the look from everyday to daring. The archival, crescent-shaped piece added the perfect dose of texture to her otherwise low-key travel uniform.

Finished with black boots and sunglasses, Edgar-Jones’ entire look was a masterclass in transforming timeless staples into something undeniably cool.

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Edgar-Jones isn’t the only star who got the style memo. Back in April, Sarah Pidgeon also tapped into the print’s undeniable main character energy. Promoting her series Love Story, the actor paired a massive leopard-print Chanel flap bag from the Métiers d'Art collection with distressed light-wash jeans and a vibrant orange top. It was yet another example of how a statement accessory can do the heavy lifting for your attire.

And it’s not just the It girls who are in on the secret. Even men are embracing the styling hack. Harry Styles famously co-signed the leopard bag trend in March when he paired a navy sweater with vintage jeans and a pony-hair Chanel Flap 25 bag from the very same runway.

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How To Style The New Neutral

The spotted print has been fashion’s favorite neutral for a couple of seasons now, especially after the likes of Versace, Anna Sui, and Roberto Cavalli featured the motif prominently on their Fall/Winter 2025 runways. But unlike the maximalist excess of the mob wife era, which called for mega doses of the feline pattern, today’s take feels more restrained.

Take a page out of the style set’s playbook and elevate any T-shirt and jeans look with a statement bag. It’s the easiest lazy-girl style hack. Plus, animal prints are inherently fun. Any size and style — flap, crescent, or slouchy — will work wonders for your bag rotation. Bottom line: A little bit of print can go an incredibly long way.