Penelope Feathearington’s Season 3 makeover can be attributed to a ‘90s rom-com. In Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) has a major glow-up in the first episode, ditching her trademark pastel colors, corsets, and ballgowns in favor of a dark and sultry look at Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) annual ball.

Showrunner Jess Brownell discussed some of her Season 3 influences during an interview with First for Women, revealing that a scene from the ‘90s flick She’s All That was a source of inspiration.

The scene Brownell refers to shows the character Laney Boggs (played by Rachel Leigh Cook) debuting her dramatic makeover to her friend Zack (Freddie Prince Jr.).

“There’s this iconic moment where Rachel Leigh Cook walks down the stairs; she’s taken off of her glasses, she’s put on a red dress and suddenly she’s instantly popular and beautiful,” the Bridgerton showrunner recalled, adding that her interpretation of the She’s All That scene was adjusted “for modern audience.”

“So Pen does have her makeover, but it doesn’t necessarily have the impact that she thought it would,” she continued. “Because the change that needs to happen is much more about her confidence than it is about her external impression.”

Rachel Leigh Cook as Laney Boggs in She's All That. Max / YouTube / 'She's All Thar'

Bridgerton’s Rom-Com Influences

Brownell also shared some of her inspiration for the new season in an interview with Shondaland, revealing that her affinity for romantic comedies can be felt throughout Bridgerton’s third chapter.

Praising Richard Curtis’ Notting Hill as one of her favorites of the genre, Brownell also said the work of writer and filmmaker, Nora Ephron (When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, Sleepless In Seattle), is present in the new series.

“There’s a sensibility in her work that I think you’ll find a bit of in this season,” she said. “Stretching back, I also love movies like An Affair to Remember and Roman Holiday, Bringing Up Baby, and The Philadelphia Story.”

Along with She’s All That, Brownell added that several “films that came out when I was a teenager,” like 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless, also inspired the new season in part “because of the nostalgia.”