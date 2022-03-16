Kate Middleton’s Fave Designer Just Gave The Bridgerton Cast A Makeover

To mark the return of Bridgerton, Netflix and the British Fashion Council have partnered up to create a Bridgerton style photoshoot. While we won’t be seeing Lady Whistledown until March. 25, the inspired photoshoot is the perfect cure for those pre-Bridgerton blues. The BFC Scholars behind the dramatic dresses and suits were Ifeanyi Okwuadi, Latifa Neyazi and Jeongmin Ji, who were mentored by Kate Middleton's favourite designer, Jenny Packham.

The final designs were worn by Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rusheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). As well as new cast member, Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma).

Designer, Jeongmin Ji, told Harper’s Bazaar: “I was inspired by the historical context of Bridgerton, but with more of a contemporary feel. My aim was to design outfits for modern women, whilst keeping the glamour and theatre of the Regency era.”

Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi, who was behind Luke Thompson and Luke Newton’s incredible suits, explained “I translated the Bridgerton aesthetic into my looks by exploring the narratives of both Benedict and Colin Bridgerton’s storylines, interests and personal aesthetics to provide a starting point.” And, this isn’t the first time that Netflix has teamed up with the BFC. Last year, Aurélie Fontan, Edward Mendoza, and Shanti Bell (mentored by designer Richard Quinn) partnered with the season one cast to create pieces inspired by the show.

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

When asked what resonates so much with people about Bridgerton fashion, Designer, Jeongmin Ji, told Harper’s Bazaar that “even though new trends and styles come along every day, people are fascinated by historical fashion like in Bridgerton’s Regency era. The strong, but pretty, outfits shown in the programme are still an inspiration for today’s womenswear.”