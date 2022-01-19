Hunter Schafer Might Be Dating Her New Euphoria Co-Star

Basically every Euphoria fan roots for Rue and Jules, more affectionately known as Rules, to end up together for good. But life isn’t imitating art, as fans speculate that Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules on the show, is dating a different Euphoria castmate (don’t feel bad for Zendaya, she’s with Tom Holland). Schafer has sparked dating rumors with singer Dominic Fike, who joined the show for Season 2, after they were spotted holding hands leaving the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Jan. 16. Neither Schafer nor Fike have commented on the rumors.

In recent weeks, Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi has posted anonymous tips claiming they’ve spotted 23-year-old Schafer and 26-year-old Fike together on multiple occasions. One fan said they saw Schafer chilling backstage at one of Fike’s concerts, and another tipster claimed they were “kissing and dancing” while out at the Nice Guy (again) with Euphoria co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie. Now, there’s photographic evidence that they’re hanging out together at the very least.

On the show’s highly anticipated second season, which premiered on Jan. 9, Fike plays Elliot, a student who meets Rue at a New Year’s Eve party while taking drugs and subsequently saves her from a potential cardiac arrest, kicking off a new drug-fueled friendship. In the second episode, Elliot ends up causing some tension in Rue and Jules’ blossoming romance after an awkward introduction, teasing a potential love triangle between the now-entangled trio.

Prior to Schafer, Fike was in a relationship with Booksmart star Diana Silvers. Fans speculated that they broke up in July 2021 after noticing they unfollowed each other on social media and Silvers was erased from Fike’s Instagram, but it’s not known when they split. Schafer has been linked to model Massima Dee, though their relationship was never confirmed.

Ironically, before filming with Fike, neither Schafer nor Zendaya were particularly thrilled about the introduction of Elliot. “I remember when [creator] Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end,” Zendaya told Variety in a Jan. 6 interview. “I was like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, what are we doing here?’ But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exist and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen.”

“I think I was in a similar boat to Z when I first heard about this Elliot boy,” Schafer added. “But, you know, as we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”