Academia just got a chic update. Plaids, tartans, and checks, aka the patterns of pleated skirts that swooshed through private school hallways, are trending. And this time, they’re all grown up.

On the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Comme des Garçons, the pattern was reimagined in new silhouettes, heavy drapings, and even colors. (Anna Sui, for example, injected her designs with tinges of neon.) Among celebs, the print has also been experiencing a renaissance, with Taylor Swift being its biggest advocate. She practically exclusively wore the pattern for nearly a year, (mis)leading Swifties to believe it represented her music’s new aesthetic.

The one brand at the heart of the checkered conversation, however, is Burberry, whose signature tartan print has become synonymous with the trend. So if you’re looking for a way into the aesthetic, the best route is with a statement tote, particularly Burberry’s Medium Highlands Shoulder Bag ($1,850).

The cotton-viscose-linen blend carryall — roomy enough to fit a laptop and change — features a jacquard-woven fabric in a water-resistant material inspired by rainwear. It’s also affixed with hardware featuring the Knight Stamp, a motif first introduced in the ’80s. Functional and infused with heritage, it’s absolutely something Burberry aficionado Charlotte York of Sex and the City would approve of.

If you’d like to diversify your checkered bag game, other brands are also in on plaid. Miu Miu and Loewe, for example, have released bag designs in green-tinted checks, while Bottega Veneta reimagined the cult-favorite Jodi in pink and gray. This isn’t the plaid you once knew.