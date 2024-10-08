Taylor Swift is finally back at a stadium — just not for the Eras Tour (yet). On Monday, Oct. 7, the “So High School” singer fulfilled her WAG duties and watched her athlete boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play football in Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s become a tradition for the music phenom to cheer her partner on from a suite, often making headlines for her adorable antics (read: her emotional reactions captured on camera, sweet interactions with the Kelce brood, and PDA-filled moments). This time, she stole the show for two major reasons completely unrelated to the sport of football: her sparkly beauty look and spicy plaid ’fit.

Taylor’s Tartan Corset & Mini Skirt

While commoners tend to dress casually for games, Swift showed out in a look more befitting a night out with her supermodel besties. A big fan of the matching set, she wore tartan co-ords by Vivienne Westwood. Swift’s top was an off-the-shoulder corset with a draped sweetheart neckline, which she paired with a matching micro mini skirt.

She accessorized the ensemble with more items from the British label including chunky knee-high boots and a whimsical heart-shaped bag in jacquard.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift has been a longtime poster child for Christian girl fall — the Grammy winner loves the cozy autumnal aesthetic. However, between her corset and mini, her recent look took fall’s beloved print and sent it straight into spicy territory.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swifties, listen up — her entire ensemble is currently shoppable.

S/O To Her Glitter Freckles

Best believe she’s still bejeweled — or at least her face is. Having fun with her beauty look, she paired her signature red lips and cat-eye combo with a dazzling detail: glitter freckles.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She’s In A New Style Era

Musically, Swift is still in the TTPD era. Sartorially, however, she’s entered a new phase: Vivienne Westwood’s. The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker has been wearing the British label nonstop, on stage and otherwise.

In May, she debuted her new TTPD outfit at the Eras Tour to match the new set. Every night, to perform hits like “Down Bad” and “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” she wears a corset dress with a ball-gown style high-low skirt covered in her “Fortnight” lyrics. She even wears the brand’s iconic Orb pendant necklace with it.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, she’s been rocking several Westwood looks on her off-duty nights. In July, she slipped into another Vivienne Westwood ensemble on date night. She wore a tartan wool corset underneath a powder blue midi dress and carried a similar heart-shaped bag. A month later, she wore another colorful plaid set.

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, and Patrick Mahomes. Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

T.S. and V.W. are a match made in heaven.