Caitlin Clark is, without a doubt, one of the WNBA’s foremost fashion girls. After making history at her 2024 draft as the first-ever basketball rookie to be dressed by Prada, Clark signed an eight-year deal with Nike just a few days later, worth a whopping $28 million. Following the footsteps of A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, Clark’s contract included her own debut shoe, set to launch in Spring 2026, not to mention her own clothing collection, bedecked with a whole new logo.

Early this week, the Indiana Fever pro athlete finally gave fans a peek at her emblem, which featured a double “C.” Unlike the other interlocked “C” signature you may be thinking of (read: Chanel), whose one letter is flipped and facing the other way, both of Clark’s “C”s face right. In the same sneak peek, she promised, “logo collection coming soon.” Days later, she continued teasing the launch by showing up to a basketball game decked out in her new wares. Iconic.

Caitlin’s Crop Top

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the athlete watched her team play against the Seattle Storm wearing her new Nike merch. Walking the tunnel, she showed off her zip-up high-neck top that cut right at her ribs. For a midriff-baring moment, she paired the slinky piece with mid-rise trousers with an ultra-loose silhouette. At first glance, the pattern looked like your run-of-the-mill pinstripe, until you zoomed in on the details: her “CC” logo was smattered throughout.

She doubled down on her logo-centric merch with a teeny chain belt, which dangled on one side and featured the insignia. She also paired it with a chain necklace with — surprise, surprise — a “CC” logo pendant. Honestly, you can’t blame her. When the pieces are this good, you find a way to wear ’em all. All of them from Nike, of course.

Later, when she got to her courtside seat, she threw on a thick, cropped bomber jacket, also in black. She completed the look with a chunky gold bangle, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Clark has missed a good chunk of the season after sustaining an injury in July. But you better believe she’ll ace her style game every time.